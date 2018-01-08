HOBART: Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by five runs in the 21st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017/18 at Hobart on Monday.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers is facing Melbourne Renegades in the second match of the day

SYDNEY SIXERS INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 16 Runs | SS: 165/4Â (lose by 5 runs)

Sam Billings 61 (31b)

Ben Dwarshuis 4 (6b)

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 6 Runs | SS: 149/4Â (22 runs required from 6 balls)

Sam Billings 46 (26b)

Ben Dwarshuis 3 (5b)

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 14 Runs | SS: 143/4Â (28 runs required from 12 balls)

Sam Billings 44 (24b)

Ben Dwarshuis 1 (1b)

Three fours in a row to Sam Billings! This is getting super-tense now… get to a TV of the CA Live app! DO IT NOW! LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 129/4Â (42 runs required from 18 balls)

SW Billings 31 (19b)

BJ Dwarshuis 0 (0b)

WICKET:Â Jordan Silk c Doolan b Mills 45 ( 37b 2X4 2X6) | FoW :124/4 in 16.3 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 9 Runs | SS: 123/3Â (48 runs required from 24 balls)

Sam Billings 25 (14b)

Jordan Silk 45 (36b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 13 Runs | SS: 114/3Â (57 runs required from 30 balls)

SW Billings 19 (11b)

Jordan Silk 42 (33b)

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 11 Runs | SS: 101/3Â (70 runs required from 36 balls)

Sam Billings 17 (9b)

Jordan Silk 32 (29b)

SIX! Sam Billings goes bang and it’s game on in Hobart with he and Silk at the crease. Exciting finish on the cards here! LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 9 Runs | SS: 90/3Â (81 runs required from 42 balls)

Jordan Silk 27 (25b)

Sam Billings 11 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 11 Runs | SS: 81/3Â (90 runs required from 48 balls)

Jordan Silk 24 (22b)

Sam Billings 5 (4b)

SIX! Jordan Silk whacks one and the @SixersBBL needed that one, the visitors now 3-76 needing 95 off 53 to get up over the @HurricanesBBL. LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 5 Runs | SS: 70/3Â (101 runs required from 54 balls)

Jordan Silk 16 (18b)

Sam Billings 2 (2b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 65/3Â (106 runs required from 60 balls)

Jordan Silk 13 (14b)

Sam Billings 0 (0b)

Daniel Hughes gone trying to lift the tempo, which the Sixers now need to keep trying to do. #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/DGswWzcZ63 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

Courtesy: Big Bash League

WICKET: Daniel Hughes c Boyce b Christian 33 ( 35b 3X4 0X6) | FoW :64/3 in 9.3 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 4 Runs | SS: 59/2Â (112 runs required from 11 overs)

DP Hughes 33 (34b)

JC Silk 7 (9b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 6 Runs | SS: 55/2Â (116 runs required from 12 overs)

Daniel Hughes 31 (31b)

Jordan Silk 5 (6b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 4 Runs | SS: 49/2Â (122 runs required from 13 overs)

Jordan Silk 4 (4b)

Daniel Hughes 26 (27b)

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 8 Runs | SS: 45/2Â (126 runs required from 14 overs)

Daniel Hughes 24 (23b)

Jordan Silk 2 (2b)

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 7 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 37/2Â (134 runs required from 15 overs)

Jordan Silk 1 (1b)

Daniel Hughes 17 (18b)

OUT! Tymal Mills snares the wicket of Nic Maddinson, a good catch by Ben McDermott on the sky ball. The @SixersBBL are 2-31 off 4.3 chasing 171 for the win. LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

WICKET: Nic Maddinson c McDermott b Mills 7 ( 6b 1X4 0X6) | FoW :31/2 in 4.3 overs.

The Sixers need more of this from Daniel Hughes. #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/8HvglWTSZK â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 12 Runs | SS: 30/1Â (141 runs required from 16 overs)

Daniel Hughes 11 (15b)

Nic Maddinson 7 (4b)

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 2 Runs | SS: 18/1Â (153 runs required from 17 overs)

DP Hughes 5 (11b)

NJ Maddinson 2 (2b)

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 16/1Â (155 runs required from 18 overs)

Daniel Hughes 4 (6b)

Nic Maddinson 1 (1b)

OUT! Clive Rose strikes with the big wicket of Jason Roy, the @SixersBBL 1-15 from 1.3 needing 171 for the win. LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

WICKET: Jason Roy c Bailey b Rose 9 ( 6b 0X4 1X6) | FoW :15/1 in 1.3 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 14 Runs | SS: 14/0Â (157 runs required from 19 overs)

Daniel Hughes 3 (3b) Jason Roy 9 (4b)



SIX! The run chase is underway and the @SixersBBL are off to a flyer thanks to Jason Roy. LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

HOBART HURRICANES INNINGS

FOUR! Dan Christian gets the @HurricanesBBL to 6-170 from their 20 overs and the @SixersBBL will need to play well to chase it down for their first win of the tournament. SCORES: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 13 Runs 1 Wkt | HH: 170/6Â | RR: 8.50

Daniel Christian 28 (14b)

Jofra Archer 0 (0b)

OUT! Sams gets the wicket with Milenko skying one looking for consecutive sixes, the @HurricanesBBL 6-166 with one ball to come. LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

WICKET: Simon Milenko c Maddinson b Sams 22 ( 10b 3X4 1X6) | FoW :166/6 in 19.5 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 10 Runs | HH: 157/5Â | RR: 8.26

Daniel Christian 22 (11b)

Simon Milenko 15 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 15 Runs | HH: 147/5Â | RR: 8.16

Daniel Christian 17 (8b)

Simon Milenko 10 (4b)

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | HH: 132/5Â | RR: 7.76

Daniel Christian 13 (6b)

Simon Milenko 0 (0b)

OUT! Ben McDermott hits one into orbit (or near enough), but the problem was that it didn’t go very far in length and he was caught. LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

WICKET: Ben McDermott c Maddinson b Abbott 19 ( 19b 0X4 1X6) | FoW :128/5 in 16.4 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 15 Runs | HH: 126/4Â | RR: 7.87

Daniel Christian 9 (4b)

Ben McDermott 17 (15b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | HH: 111/4Â | RR: 7.40

Daniel Christian 4 (2b)

Ben McDermott 7 (11b)

OUT! George Bailey gone for 11 and the @HurricanesBBL are 4-106 from 14.1, Sean Abbott with the wicket. LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

WICKET:Â George Bailey c Botha b Abbott 11 ( 7b 2X4 0X6) | FoW :106/4 (14.1 ov)

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 10 Runs | HH: 106/3Â | RR: 7.57

Ben McDermott 7 (8b)

George Bailey 11 (6b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 8 Runs | HH: 96/3Â | RR: 7.38

George Bailey 5 (3b)

Ben McDermott 3 (5b)

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | HH: 88/3Â | RR: 7.33

BR McDermott 0 (2b)

GJ Bailey 0 (0b)

OUT! D’Arcy Short now has to go after mis-timing a drive and he’s gone for 42, the Canes now 3-88 from 11.4. LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

WICKET: D’Arcy Short c Botha b Abbott 42 (36b 3×4 2×6) | FOW: 88/3 in 11.4 overs

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | HH: 82/2Â | RR: 7.45

D’Arcy Short 36 (32b)

Ben McDermott 0 (0b)

OUT! Matt Wade caught in the deep for 41, the @SixersBBL needed that one. LIVE: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

WICKET: Matthew Wade c Billings b Bird 41 (30b 5×4 1×6) | FOW: 81/2 in 10.4 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 8 Runs | HH: 78/1Â | RR: 7.80

Matthew Wade 39 (27b)

D’Arcy Short 35 (29b)

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 8 Runs | HH: 70/1Â | RR: 7.77

Matthew Wade 37 (24b)

D’Arcy Short 29 (26b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 11 Runs | HH: 62/1Â | RR: 7.75

Matthew Wade 31 (21b)

D’Arcy Short 27 (23b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 5 Runs | HH: 51/1Â | RR: 7.28

D’Arcy Short 25 (20b)

Matthew Wade 22 (18b)

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 14 Runs | HH: 46/1Â | RR: 7.66

Matthew Wade 20 (16b)

D’Arcy Short 22 (16b)

This guy is in some serious form right now. #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/EIU4O8loDP â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 6 Runs | HH: 32/1Â | RR: 6.40

Matthew Wade 19 (14b)

D’Arcy Short 9 (12b)

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 5 Runs | HH: 26/1Â | RR: 6.50

D’Arcy Short 4 (8b)

Matthew Wade 18 (12b)

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 16 Runs | HH: 21/1Â | RR: 7.00

Matthew Wade 17 (11b) D’Arcy Short 1 (3b)



Oh wow, that has been SMASHED by Matthew Wade! https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/ixwrXjvcyK â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | HH: 5/1Â | RR: 2.50

Matthew Wade 1 (5b)

D’Arcy Short 1 (3b)

Dwarshuis strikes with his first ball of the night as Doolan hits one straight to Maddinson. Out for 3, Hurricanes 1-4 in the second over: https://t.co/mn5WmXuTvU #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

WICKET:Â Alex Doolan c Maddinson b Dwarshuis 3 ( 4b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :4/1 in 1.1 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 4 Runs | HH: 4/0Â | RR: 4.00

Alex Doolan 3 (3b)

D’Arcy Short 1 (3b)

Short and Doolan are ready to ðŸ’¥! #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/F4jnBoPIxY â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2018

Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and chose to bat.

The hosts scored 170/6 in their 20 overs with D’Arcy Short and Matthew Wade scoring in 40s.

Short was the top scorer for the team as he made 42 runs from 36 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes while Wade hit five boundaries and a maximum to contribute 41 runs for the team.

Daniel Christian and Simon Milenko scored 28 and 22 runs respectively for the team.

Sean Abbott was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed three wickets for the Sixers while Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis and Daniel Sams got one wicket each in the match.

Chasing 171 runs to win, Sydney Sixers fell six runs short from the target as they madeÂ 165/4 in their 20 overs.

Sam Billings made 61 runs from 31 balls with six boundaries and three sixes to his name while Jordan Silk contributed 45 runs from 37 deliveries after hitting two fours and two sixes.

Daniel Hughes made 33 runs for the team.

Tymal Mills grabbed two wickets for the Hurricanes while Clive Rose and Daniel Christian dismissed one Sydney batsman each as well.

Sydney Sixers: Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Jordan Silk, Sam Billings, Johan Botha (c), Sean Abbott, Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Sams and Jackson Bird

Hobart Hurricanes: Alex Doolan, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, George Bailey (c), Daniel Christian, Matthew Wade (wk), Simon Milenko, Jofra Archer, Cameron Boyce, Clive Rose and Tymal Mills.

Story first published: 8th January 2018