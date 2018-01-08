Big Bash League 2017/18: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers in last over thriller

January 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

HOBART: Hobart Hurricanes defeated Sydney Sixers by five runs in the 21st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017/18 at Hobart on Monday.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers is facing Melbourne Renegades in the second match of the day

LIVE UPDATES

SYDNEY SIXERS INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 16 Runs | SS: 165/4Â (lose by 5 runs)

  • Sam Billings 61 (31b)
  • Ben Dwarshuis 4 (6b)

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 6 Runs | SS: 149/4Â (22 runs required from 6 balls)

  • Sam Billings 46 (26b)
  • Ben Dwarshuis 3 (5b)

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 14 Runs | SS: 143/4Â (28 runs required from 12 balls)

  • Sam Billings 44 (24b)
  • Ben Dwarshuis 1 (1b)

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 129/4Â (42 runs required from 18 balls)

  • SW Billings 31 (19b)
  • BJ Dwarshuis 0 (0b)

WICKET:Â Jordan Silk c Doolan b Mills 45 ( 37b 2X4 2X6) | FoW :124/4 in 16.3 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 9 Runs | SS: 123/3Â (48 runs required from 24 balls)

  • Sam Billings 25 (14b)
  • Jordan Silk 45 (36b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 13 Runs | SS: 114/3Â (57 runs required from 30 balls)

  • SW Billings 19 (11b)
  • Jordan Silk 42 (33b)

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 11 Runs | SS: 101/3Â (70 runs required from 36 balls)

  • Sam Billings 17 (9b)
  • Jordan Silk 32 (29b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 9 Runs | SS: 90/3Â (81 runs required from 42 balls)

  • Jordan Silk 27 (25b)
  • Sam Billings 11 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 11 Runs | SS: 81/3Â (90 runs required from 48 balls)

  • Jordan Silk 24 (22b)
  • Sam Billings 5 (4b)

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 5 Runs | SS: 70/3Â (101 runs required from 54 balls)

  • Jordan Silk 16 (18b)
  • Sam Billings 2 (2b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 65/3Â (106 runs required from 60 balls)

  • Jordan Silk 13 (14b)
  • Sam Billings 0 (0b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

WICKET: Daniel Hughes c Boyce b Christian 33 ( 35b 3X4 0X6) | FoW :64/3 in 9.3 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 4 Runs | SS: 59/2Â (112 runs required from 11 overs)

  • DP Hughes 33 (34b)
  • JC Silk 7 (9b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 6 Runs | SS: 55/2Â (116 runs required from 12 overs)

  • Daniel Hughes 31 (31b)
  • Jordan Silk 5 (6b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 4 Runs | SS: 49/2Â (122 runs required from 13 overs)

  • Jordan Silk 4 (4b)
  • Daniel Hughes 26 (27b)

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 8 Runs | SS: 45/2Â (126 runs required from 14 overs)

  • Daniel Hughes 24 (23b)
  • Jordan Silk 2 (2b)

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 7 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 37/2Â (134 runs required from 15 overs)

  • Jordan Silk 1 (1b)
  • Daniel Hughes 17 (18b)

WICKET: Nic Maddinson c McDermott b Mills 7 ( 6b 1X4 0X6) | FoW :31/2 in 4.3 overs.

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 12 Runs | SS: 30/1Â (141 runs required from 16 overs)

  • Daniel Hughes 11 (15b)
  • Nic Maddinson 7 (4b)

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 2 Runs | SS: 18/1Â (153 runs required from 17 overs)

  • DP Hughes 5 (11b)
  • NJ Maddinson 2 (2b)

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 16/1Â (155 runs required from 18 overs)

  • Daniel Hughes 4 (6b)
  • Nic Maddinson 1 (1b)

WICKET: Jason Roy c Bailey b Rose 9 ( 6b 0X4 1X6) | FoW :15/1 in 1.3 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 14 Runs | SS: 14/0Â (157 runs required from 19 overs)

    • Daniel Hughes 3 (3b)
    • Jason Roy 9 (4b)

HOBART HURRICANES INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 13 Runs 1 Wkt | HH: 170/6Â | RR: 8.50

  • Daniel Christian 28 (14b)
  • Jofra Archer 0 (0b)

WICKET: Simon Milenko c Maddinson b Sams 22 ( 10b 3X4 1X6) | FoW :166/6 in 19.5 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 10 Runs | HH: 157/5Â | RR: 8.26

  • Daniel Christian 22 (11b)
  • Simon Milenko 15 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 15 Runs | HH: 147/5Â | RR: 8.16

  • Daniel Christian 17 (8b)
  • Simon Milenko 10 (4b)

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | HH: 132/5Â | RR: 7.76

  • Daniel Christian 13 (6b)
  • Simon Milenko 0 (0b)

WICKET: Ben McDermott c Maddinson b Abbott 19 ( 19b 0X4 1X6) | FoW :128/5 in 16.4 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 15 Runs | HH: 126/4Â | RR: 7.87

  • Daniel Christian 9 (4b)
  • Ben McDermott 17 (15b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | HH: 111/4Â | RR: 7.40

  • Daniel Christian 4 (2b)
  • Ben McDermott 7 (11b)

WICKET:Â George Bailey c Botha b Abbott 11 ( 7b 2X4 0X6) | FoW :106/4 (14.1 ov)

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 10 Runs | HH: 106/3Â | RR: 7.57

  • Ben McDermott 7 (8b)
  • George Bailey 11 (6b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 8 Runs | HH: 96/3Â | RR: 7.38

  • George Bailey 5 (3b)
  • Ben McDermott 3 (5b)

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | HH: 88/3Â | RR: 7.33

  • BR McDermott 0 (2b)
  • GJ Bailey 0 (0b)

WICKET: D’Arcy Short c Botha b Abbott 42 (36b 3×4 2×6) | FOW: 88/3 in 11.4 overs

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | HH: 82/2Â | RR: 7.45

  • D’Arcy Short 36 (32b)
  • Ben McDermott 0 (0b)

WICKET: Matthew Wade c Billings b Bird 41 (30b 5×4 1×6) | FOW: 81/2 in 10.4 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 8 Runs | HH: 78/1Â | RR: 7.80

  • Matthew Wade 39 (27b)
  • D’Arcy Short 35 (29b)

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 8 Runs | HH: 70/1Â | RR: 7.77

  • Matthew Wade 37 (24b)
  • D’Arcy Short 29 (26b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 11 Runs | HH: 62/1Â | RR: 7.75

  • Matthew Wade 31 (21b)
  • D’Arcy Short 27 (23b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 5 Runs | HH: 51/1Â | RR: 7.28

  • D’Arcy Short 25 (20b)
  • Matthew Wade 22 (18b)

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 14 Runs | HH: 46/1Â | RR: 7.66

  • Matthew Wade 20 (16b)
  • D’Arcy Short 22 (16b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 6 Runs | HH: 32/1Â | RR: 6.40

  • Matthew Wade 19 (14b)
  • D’Arcy Short 9 (12b)

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 5 Runs | HH: 26/1Â | RR: 6.50

  • D’Arcy Short 4 (8b)
  • Matthew Wade 18 (12b)

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 16 Runs | HH: 21/1Â | RR: 7.00

    • Matthew Wade 17 (11b)
    • D’Arcy Short 1 (3b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | HH: 5/1Â | RR: 2.50

  • Matthew Wade 1 (5b)
  • D’Arcy Short 1 (3b)

WICKET:Â Alex Doolan c Maddinson b Dwarshuis 3 ( 4b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :4/1 in 1.1 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 4 Runs | HH: 4/0Â | RR: 4.00

  • Alex Doolan 3 (3b)
  • D’Arcy Short 1 (3b)

Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and chose to bat.

The hosts scored 170/6 in their 20 overs with D’Arcy Short and Matthew Wade scoring in 40s.

Short was the top scorer for the team as he made 42 runs from 36 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes while Wade hit five boundaries and a maximum to contribute 41 runs for the team.

Daniel Christian and Simon Milenko scored 28 and 22 runs respectively for the team.

Sean Abbott was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed three wickets for the Sixers while Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis and Daniel Sams got one wicket each in the match.

Chasing 171 runs to win, Sydney Sixers fell six runs short from the target as they madeÂ 165/4 in their 20 overs.

Sam Billings made 61 runs from 31 balls with six boundaries and three sixes to his name while Jordan Silk contributed 45 runs from 37 deliveries after hitting two fours and two sixes.

Daniel Hughes made 33 runs for the team.

Tymal Mills grabbed two wickets for the Hurricanes while Clive Rose and Daniel Christian dismissed one Sydney batsman each as well.

Sydney Sixers: Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Jordan Silk, Sam Billings, Johan Botha (c), Sean Abbott, Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Sams and Jackson Bird

Hobart Hurricanes: Alex Doolan, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, George Bailey (c), Daniel Christian, Matthew Wade (wk), Simon Milenko, Jofra Archer, Cameron Boyce, Clive Rose and Tymal Mills.


Email This Post

Story first published: 8th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Big Bash League 2017/2018 live updates: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades

January 8, 2018 3:25 pm

LIVE UPDATES: Big Bash League 2017-18: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

January 4, 2018 3:10 pm

Big Bash League 2017-18: Hobart Hurricanes take on Adelaide Strikers

January 4, 2018 10:30 am

Big Bash League 2017/18 live updates: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

December 31, 2017 3:50 pm

Big Bash League 2017/18: Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers by three wickets

December 29, 2017 4:15 pm

Big Bash League 2017/18: Adelaide Strikers defeat Sydney Sixers in last over thriller

December 28, 2017 3:45 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 08 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 08 Jan 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 07 JAN 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 07 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.