SYDNEY: Sydney Thunder are taking on Perth Scorchers in the 25th fixture of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017-18 at Sydney on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES

PERTH SCORCHERS INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 19 Runs | PS: 132/4Â (44 runs required from 18 balls)

Cameron Bancroft 64 (48b)

Hilton Cartwright 39 (30b)

Green bowled the 17th over and was hit for two sixes and a four.

Six and then … dropped! Cartwright goes big against Green, then next ball he’s dropped by McClenaghan in the deep! Scorchers need 44 off 18… https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 11 Runs | PS: 113/4Â (63 runs required from 24 balls)

Hilton Cartwright 28 (26b)

Cameron Bancroft 57 (46b)

Eleven runs picked up in the over bowled by Nair as Cartwright hit the boundary on the fourth ball.

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 4 Runs | PS: 102/4Â (74 runs required from 30 balls)

Cameron Bancroft 56 (45b)

Hilton Cartwright 18 (21b)

Fawad Ahmed gave away just four runs in the over.

A super spell of bowling from Fawad Ahmed! He finishes with 1-19 off his four overs and the Scorchers need 74 off 30… https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/d1ysYQOWSi â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 8 Runs | PS: 98/4Â (78 runs required from 36 balls)

Hilton Cartwright 16 (18b)

Cameron Bancroft 54 (42b)

Four leg byes bring eight runs for the Scorchers in the over bowled by Nair.

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 14 Runs | PS: 90/4Â (86 runs required from 42 balls)

Cameron Bancroft 52 (39b)

Hilton Cartwright 14 (15b)

Green was hit for a six and a four as Bancroft reached his half century.

Dropped! And then Bancroft goes BANG, BANG to bring up his half-century… https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/7wYFvqeExv â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

SIX, FOUR… 50!! Bangers is dropped by Rohrer and then hits a six the next ball and follows it up with a four ðŸŽ‰ Bangers brings up his 50 in 39 balls. We’re 4-90 after 13 #MADETOUGH ðŸ’ª â€” Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 11, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 13 Runs | PS: 76/4Â (100 runs required from 48 balls)

Hilton Cartwright 14 (13b)

Cameron Bancroft 39 (35b)

Thirteen runs came in the over as Bancroft hit McClenaghan for a maximum.

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 10 Runs | PS: 63/4Â (113 runs required from 54 balls)

Cameron Bancroft 33 (31b)

Hilton Cartwright 7 (11b)

Bancroft scored the first maximum of the innings. Ten runs conceded by Fawad Ahmed in the over.

Bancroft goes long and lands it on the rope! https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/lEGiG2df5K â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 6 Runs | PS: 53/4Â (123 runs required from 60 balls)

Cameron Bancroft 25 (28b)

Hilton Cartwright 6 (8b)

Nair conceded six runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 5 Runs | PS: 47/4Â (129 runs required from 11 overs)

Cameron Bancroft 20 (23b)

Hilton Cartwright 5 (7b)

Five singles taken from Fawad Ahmed’s second over.

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 5 Runs | PS: 42/4Â (134 runs required from 12 overs)

Cameron Bancroft 18 (20b)

Hilton Cartwright 3 (4b)

Five runs came from Arjun Nair’s first over.

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 37/4Â (139 runs required from 13 overs)

Hilton Cartwright 1 (2b)

Cameron Bancroft 15 (16b)

Fawad Ahmed sent the zing bails flying as he bowled the Scorchers skipper Voges on the second ball of his match.

WICKET: Adam Voges b Fawad Ahmed 1 ( 3b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :35/4 in 6.2 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 34/3Â (142 runs required from 14 overs)

Cameron Bancroft 14 (13b)

Adam Voges 1 (2b)

Sandhu trapped Turner leg before in front of the stumps. Scorchers wobbling in the run chase. Skipper Voges came to bat.

Oh yep, that’s out! Sandhu’s pressure leads to the wicket of Turner for 3, gone lbw. Scorchers in some trouble at 3-32 in the sixth over: https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

WICKET: Ashton Turner lbw b Sandhu 3 ( 5b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :32/3 in 5.3 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 30/2Â (146 runs required from 15 overs)

Cameron Bancroft 13 (12b)

Ashton Turner 1 (2b)

Green got the wicket of Klinger in his second over of the match. Bancroft struck the boundary in it.

Great bowling from Green is rewarded with the crucial wicket of Klinger for 4. Scorchers now 2-25 in the fifth over: https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

WICKET: Michael Klinger c Sandhu b Green 4 ( 9b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :25/2 in 4.2 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 4 Runs | PS: 25/1Â (151 runs required from 16 overs)

Cameron Bancroft 9 (10b)

Michael Klinger 4 (7b)

Sandhu conceded just four runs in his second over.

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 7 Runs | PS: 21/1Â (155 runs required from 17 overs)

Michael Klinger 2 (5b)

Cameron Bancroft 8 (6b)

Bancroft hit the boundary in the over bowled by Chris Green.

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 7 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 14/1Â (162 runs required from 18 overs)

Michael Klinger 2 (4b)

Cameron Bancroft1 (1b)

Mitchell McClenaghan struck in the second over as he dismissed Bosisto in the over after getting hit for a boundary.

WICKET: Will Bosisto c Fawad Ahmed b McClenaghan 9 ( 7b 1X4 0X6) | FoW :11/1 in 1.4 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 7 Runs | PS: 7/0Â (169 runs required from 19 overs)

Will Bosisto 5 (3b)

Michael Klinger 2 (3b)

Gurinder Sandhu bowled the first over and Scorchers openers Michael Klinger and Will Bosisto scored seven runs from it.

SYDNEY THUNDER INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 12 Runs | ST: 175/4Â | RR: 8.75

Arjun Nair 4 (3b)

Ben Rohrer 22 (16b)

Kelly conceded 12 runs in the last over of the innings as Rohrer hit the maximum. The hosts end up with 175/4 and the Scorchers require 176 runs to win the game.

This big blow from Ben Rohrer in the final over helped take the Thunder to 4-175 from their 20 overs. Will it be enough? #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/ptObzH0pT6 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 5 Runs | ST: 163/4Â | RR: 8.57

Ben Rohrer 11 (11b)

Arjun Nair 3 (2b)

A chance went missing Nair was dropped from the bowling of Paris. Five runs scored by the Sydney batsmen in the penultimate over.

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 10 Runs 1 Wkt | ST: 158/4Â | RR: 8.77

Ben Rohrer 10 (7b)

Arjun Nair 0 (0b)

Ten runs conceded and a wicket taken by Bresnan in the over. Callum Ferguson hit the boundary on the fourth ball before getting dismissed.

Sharp catch from Cartwright! Ferguson is on his way for 25 and Bresnan has his second wicket. Thunder now 4-157 in the 18th over: https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs#BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

WICKET: Callum Ferguson c Cartwright b Bresnan 25 ( 23b 2X4 0X6) | FoW :157/4 in 17.5 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 8 Runs | ST: 148/3Â | RR: 8.70

Ben Rohrer 6 (4b)

Callum Ferguson 19 (20b)

Rohrer struck the four as Johnson conceded eight runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | ST: 140/3Â | RR: 8.75

Callum Ferguson 16 (16b)

Ben Rohrer 1 (2b)

Agar dismissed the danger man Khawaja in the over.

Agar gets the massive wicket for the Scorchers as Khawaja top edges one to Klinger for 85. Thunder 3-138 in the 16th over: https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs#BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

WICKET: Usman Khawaja c Klinger b Agar 85 ( 51b 8X4 4X6) | FoW :138/3 (15.3 ov)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 4 Runs | ST: 135/2Â | RR: 9.00

Callum Ferguson 14 (14b)

Usman Khawaja 83 (49b)

Four runs taken from Paris’ over by the Sydney batsmen.

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 8 Runs | ST: 131/2Â | RR: 9.35

Callum Ferguson 12 (11b)

Usman Khawaja 82 (46b)

A stumping chance went missing and Khawaja struck a boundary on the second ball of the over bowled by Agar.

Uzzie has got all the tricks tonight! He’s 82* off 46 balls with six overs still to come: https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs#BBL07pic.twitter.com/0pIMi3pahR â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 5 Runs | ST: 123/2Â | RR: 9.46

Callum Ferguson 10 (9b)

Usman Khawaja 76 (42b)

Sydney batsmen score five runs from Johnson’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 9 Runs | ST: 118/2Â | RR: 9.83

Callum Ferguson 9 (6b)

Usman Khawaja 73 (39b)

Kelly went for nine runs in the over as Khawaja added another boundary to his tally.

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 11 Runs | ST: 109/2Â | RR: 9.90

Usman Khawaja 71 (37b)

Callum Ferguson 2 (2b)

Agar bowled the over and he gave 11 runs in it as Khawaja scored a six.

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 19 Runs 1 Wkt | ST: 98/2Â | RR: 9.80

Usman Khawaja 62 (33b)

Callum Ferguson 0 (0b)

A wicket and two sixes in the over. Bresnan goes for 19 runs in the over.

Khawaja whacks another one over the boundary and that’s a half-century for the batting superstar: https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs#BBL07pic.twitter.com/kPgJZvvLxT â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018 Watson sends one miles up in the air and Kelly takes a good catch under the high ball. Bresnan claims the big breakthrough. Out for 21, Thunder 2-84 (9.3) #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

WICKET: Shane Watson c Kelly b Bresnan 21 ( 15b 3X4 0X6) | FoW :84/2 in 9.3 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 13 Runs | ST: 79/1Â | RR: 8.77

Shane Watson 17 (13b)

Usman Khawaja 47 (29b)

Khawaja two fours in the over bowled by Paris as 13 runs were conceded.

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 4 Runs | ST: 66/1Â | RR: 8.25

Usman Khawaja 41 (26b)

Shane Watson 10 (10b)

Kelly gave four singles in the 8th over. Khawaja has his eyes on his 50 now.

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 7 Runs | ST: 62/1Â | RR: 8.85

Shane Watson 8 (7b)

Usman Khawaja 39 (23b)

Seven runs conceded by Scorchers skipper Ashton Agar as Watson hit the boundary.

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 9 Runs | ST: 55/1Â | RR: 9.16

Usman Khawaja 38 (22b)

Shane Watson 2 (2b)

Tim Bresnan gave away nine runs in the over as Khawaja hit him for a boundary.

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 7 Runs 1 Wkt | ST: 46/1Â | RR: 9.20

Shane Watson 1 (1b)

Usman Khawaja 30 (17b)

Opener Kurtis Patterson was dismissed by Matthew Kelly.

Cameron Bancroft taking a catch while chatting to the @tensporttv team in commentary – how good is the BBL?! https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs#BBL07pic.twitter.com/HwraKjenbu â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

WICKET:Â Kurtis Patterson c Bancroft b Kelly 14 ( 12b 2X4 0X6) | FoW :45/1 in 4.5 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 19 Runs | ST: 39/0Â | RR: 9.75

UT Khawaja 30 (17b)

KR Patterson 8 (7b)

That is a thing of beauty from Khawaja! https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs#BBL07pic.twitter.com/Veg3SJmQDY â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

Khawaja tearing apart the bowling. Hit Bosisto for three fours and a six in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 10 Runs | ST: 20/0Â | RR: 6.66

Usman Khawaja 16 (13b)

Kurtis Patterson 3 (5b)

Usman Khawaja is just warming up in his BBL return! https://t.co/gHt8IXaYFs#BBL07pic.twitter.com/yWIkimSLOp â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2018

Khawaja hit Johnson for two boundaries in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 7 Runs | ST: 10/0Â | RR: 5.00

Kurtis Patterson 2 (4b)

Usman Khawaja 7 (8b)

Seven runs came in the over bowled by Joel Paris as Khawaja hit the boundary.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 3 Runs | ST: 3/0Â | RR: 3.00

Kurtis Patterson 1 (2b)

Usman Khawaja 1 (4b)

Three runs came from Mitchell Johnson’s first over.

Sydney Thunder won the toss and chose to bat first.

Yesterday, D’Arcy Short’s 100 helped Hobart Hurricanes beat Brisbane Heat by three runs in a high scoring thriller.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the 25th match of this year’s BBL 2017-18 between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers are second at the points table with 10 points after having won five of their previous six matches in this year’s edition whereas Sydney Thunder, with two wins out of their six matches, are at sixth place with four points.

Sydney Thunder (squad): Shane Watson (captain), Ben Rohrer, Chris Green, Jay Lenton (wicket keeper), Gurinder Sandhu, Arhun Nair, Fawad Ahmed, Mitch McClenaghan, Callum Ferguson, Kurtis Patterson and Usman Khawaja.

Perth Scorchers (squad):Â Michael Klinger, Will Bosisto, Cameron Bancroft (wicket keeper), Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Adam Voges (captain), Ashton Agar, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris and Mitchell Johnson.

Story first published: 11th January 2018