SYDNEY: Sydney Sixers romped Brisbane Heat by nine wickets in the 32nd match of the Big Bash League 2017-18 at Sydney on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES

SYDNEY SIXERS INNINGS

Sean Abbott is the KFC Player of the Match for his sensational spell of 4-11! Check out his wickets here: https://t.co/1ZpLWHVmvl #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/ww2ErbuFxS â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

Well that was emphatic! A big win for the Sixers at the SCG: https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/XBwtBffRM9 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 9 Runs | SS: 74/1 (win by nine wickets)

Nic Maddinson 17 (8b)

Joe Denly 19 (24b)

Sydney Sixers hammer Brisbane Heat by nine wickets thanks to four wicket haul by Sean Abbott.

Yasir Shah to Denly,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 7 Runs | SS: 65/1Â (9 runs required from 11 overs)

Joe Denly 12 (20b)

Nic Maddinson 15 (6b)

Nine runs taken from Jason Floros’ first over as Maddinson hit him for a six.

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Floros to Maddinson,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 58/1Â (16 runs required from 12)

Nic Maddinson 8 (3b)

Joe Denly 12 (17b)

Yasir Shah provided the breakthrough for Brisbane Heat as he dismissed Daniel Hughes but was hit for a six by Nic Maddinson.

Yasir Shah to Maddinson,Â SIX

The Heat get the breakthrough as Yasir has Hughes trapped in front for 37. Sixers 1-49 needing 25 off 77: https://t.co/eDm4MNn41n #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

WICKET: Daniel Hughes lbw b Yasir Shah 37 (28b 4×4 1×6) SR: 132.14

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 3 Runs | SS: 49/0Â (25 runs required from 13 overs)

Joe Denly 11 (15b)

Daniel Hughes 37 (27b)

Mitchell Swepson bowled the over and gave three runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 9 Runs | SS: 46/0Â (28 runs required from 14 overs)

Daniel Hughes 35 (25b)

Joe Denly 10 (11b)

Josh Lalor was hit for the first maximum of the innings by Daniel Hughes. Nine runs scored from the over.

The first six of the night! Sixers cruising to victory here… https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/5dJEAGK0lf â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

Lalor to Hughes,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 7 Runs | SS: 37/0Â (37 runs required from 15 overs)

Daniel Hughes 26 (19b)

Joe Denly 10 (11b)

Mark Steketee bowled the over and he gave six runs as Hughes greeted him with a boundary.

Steketee to Hughes,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 10 Runs | SS: 30/0Â (44 runs required from 16 overs)

Joe Denly 9 (9b)

Daniel Hughes 20 (15b)

Yasir Shah was hit for another boundary in the match.

Yasir Shah to Hughes,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 9 Runs | SS: 20/0Â (54 runs required from 17 overs)

JL Denly 9 (8b)

DP Hughes 11 (10b)

Two boundaries were scored from Josh Lalor’s bowling.

Lalor to Denly,Â FOUR

Lalor to Hughes,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 9 Runs | SS: 11/0Â (63 runs required from 18 overs)

Joe Denly 5 (6b)

Daniel Hughes 6 (6b)

Yasir Shah bowled the second over and he was hit for two boundaries in the over.

Yasir Shah to Denly,Â FOUR

Yasir Shah to Hughes,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 2 Runs | SS: 2/0Â (72 runs required from 19 overs)

Joe Denly 1 (4b)

Daniel Hughes 1 (2b)

Two singles picked up in the over bowled by Josh Lalor.

BRISBANE HEAT INNINGS

OVER: 16.4 | 5 Runs 2 Wickets | BH: 73/10 | RR: 4.38

Carlos Brathwaite picked up two wickets in the over.Â The Heat are 73 all out, which is the third-lowest BBL score.

ALL OUT! The Heat have been bowled out for their lowest BBL total and the Sixers will need just 74 runs to win at the SCG: https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

WICKET: Josh Lalor c Silk b Brathwaite 14 (18b 2×4 0x6) SR: 77.77

Brathwaite to Lalor,Â FOUR

ZING! Now Carlos Brathwaite goes straight through Yasir without scoring and the Heat are 9-67 in the 17th over: https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

WICKET:Â Yasir Shah b Brathwaite 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 67/8Â | RR: 4.18

Josh Lalor 10 (16b)

Sean Abbott got his fourth wicket of the match as he dismissed Mark Steketee in the over.

Brathwaite takes a super catch in the deep and celebrates in style with Nathan Lyon! Steketee out for 5 and the Heat are 8-67 (16) https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

WICKET: Mark Steketee c Brathwaite b Abbott 5 (12b 0x4 0x6) SR: 41.66

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 8 Runs | BH: 63/7Â | RR: 4.20

Mark Steketee 4 (10b)

Josh Lalor 9 (12b)

Carlos Brathwaite gave eight runs in the 15th over as Josh Lalor struck the boundary.

Brathwaite to Lalor,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 1 Run | BH: 55/7Â | RR: 3.92

Josh Lalor 3 (9b)

Mark Steketee 2 (7b)

Botha bowled the 14th over and he went for just a single.

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | BH: 54/7Â | RR: 4.15

Josh Lalor 3 (8b)

Mark Steketee 1 (2b)

Sean Abbott dismissed Jason Floros in the over.

Make that three for Abbott! Floros can’t get on to that one and Lyon takes a simple catch. Out for 3 with the Heat now 7-53 in the 13th: https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

WICKET: Jason Floros c Lyon b Abbott 3 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 30.00

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 4 Runs | BH: 53/6Â | RR: 4.41

Josh Lalor 3 (7b)

Jason Floros 3 (7b)

Four runs conceded by Nathan Lyon.

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 2 Runs | BH: 49/6Â | RR: 4.45

Jason Floros 1 (5b)

Josh Lalor 1 (3b)

Just two runs picked up from Johan Botha’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 47/6Â | RR: 4.70

Josh Lalor 0 (2b)

Jason Floros 0 (0b)

Ben Cutting was dismissed from the bowling of Nathan Lyon.

The GOAT has two! Lyon strikes again as Cutting hits one straight to Denly in the deep. Out for 5, Heat now 6-47 in the 10th: https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

WICKET: Ben Cutting c Denly b Lyon 5 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 100.00

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 2 Runs 2 Wkts | BH: 43/5Â | RR: 4.77

Ben Cutting 1 (1b)

Sean Abbott picked up two wickets in the over and the Brisbane side are in disarray.

That is a beauty from Abbott and now it’s Ross caught behind for 15! Heat have slumped to 5-43 after nine overs: https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

WICKET: Alex Ross c Nevill b Abbott 15 (21b 1×4 0x6) SR: 71.42

Another wicket falls! Peirson the next to go as Abbott finds the edge and the Heat are 4-42 in the 9th over: https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV#BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

WICKET:Â Jimmy Peirson c Nevill b Abbott 14 (12b 1×4 0x6) SR: 116.66

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 8 Runs | BH: 41/3Â | RR: 5.12

Alex Ross 14 (17b)

Jimmy Peirson 14 (11b)

Johan Botha went for eight runs in the over.

The Heat will be hoping for plenty more of these! https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/4tALoaDsSY â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

Botha to Ross,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 6 Runs | BH: 33/3Â | RR: 4.71

AI Ross 9 (13b)

Jimmy Peirson 11 (9b)

Carlos Brathwaite gave six runs in his first over.

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 8 Runs | BH: 27/3Â | RR: 4.50

Jimmy Peirson 10 (8b)

Alex Ross 4 (8b)

Nathan Lyon gave eight runs as Jimmy Peirson scored the boundary.

Lyon to Peirson,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 7 Runs | BH: 19/3Â | RR: 3.80

Alex Ross 3 (6b)

Jimmy Peirson 3 (4b)

Seven runs scored from the over bowled by Sean Abbott.

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | BH: 12/3Â | RR: 3.00

Alex Ross 0 (2b)

Jimmy Peirson 1 (2b)

Brisbane in all sorts of trouble now. Heazlett dismissed by Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon continues his strong BBL form early at the SCG! https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/mStAfQvwL6 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

WICKET: Sam Heazlett c Silk b Lyon 10 (11b 2×4 0x6) SR: 90.90

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | BH: 11/2Â | RR: 3.66

Sam Heazlett 10 (9b)

Alex Ross 0 (0b)

Ben Dwarshuis dismissed Mark Labuschagne in the over.

WICKET:Â M Labuschagne c Henriques b Dwarshuis 0 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 10/1Â | RR: 5.00

Sam Heazlett 9 (8b)

The Sixers spinner Botha dismissed McCullum on the last ball and gave just two runs in his first over.

WICKET:Â Brendon McCullum c Brathwaite b Botha 1 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 8 Runs | BH: 8/0Â | RR: 8.00

Sam Heazlett 8 (6b)

Brendon McCullum 0 (0b)

Sam Heazlett scored the two boundaries of Ben Dwarshuis.

A couple of cracking boundaries by Heazlett in that opening over! https://t.co/eDm4MNEESV #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/CQc9meAmMq â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

Dwarshuis to Heazlett,Â FOUR

Dwarshuis to Heazlett,Â FOUR

.@SixersBBL win the toss and elect to BOWL #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/uMHhQMAOwx â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2018

Sydney Sixers won the toss and they will field in the match.

Brisbane Heat, being sent to bat first, were bowled out for 73 runs in 16.4 overs as Alex Ross made 15 runs while Jimmy Peirson and Josh Lalor scored 14 runs each. Sam Heazlett contributed 10 runs with the bat.

Sean Abbott was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four wickets while Carlos Brathwaite and Nathan Lyon got two wickets each. Ben Dwarshuis and Johan Botha got a wicket in the match each as well.

Sydney Sixers, chasing 74 runs to win, reached the target in 10 overs.

Daniel Hughes made 37 runs from 28 balls which included four boundaries and a six while Joe Denly and Nic Maddinson scored 19 and 17 runs for the team.

Yasir Shah grabbed one wicket for Brisbane.

Sean Abbott was named Player of the match for his performance with the ball.

Sydney SixersÂ (Playing XI): Joe Denly, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Carlos Brathwaite, Johan Botha(c), Peter Nevill(w), Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Lyon.

Brisbane HeatÂ (Playing XI): Brendon McCullum(c), Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson(w), Jason Floros, Josh Lalor, Mark Steketee, Yasir Shah and Mitchell Swepson.

Story first published: 18th January 2018