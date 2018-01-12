MELBOURNE: Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars are playing the 26th match of Big Bash League (BBL) 2017-18 at Melbourne on Friday, Samaa reported.

Yesterday, Sydney Thunder defeated Perth Scorchers by three runs in the 25th match of the Big Bash League.

LIVE UPDATES

MELBOURNE RENEGADES INNINGS

END OF OVER: 8 | 4 Runs | MR: 43/3 (125 runs required from 12 overs)

Dwayne Bravo 4 (4b)

Tom Cooper 8 (12b)

Hastings went for four runs in the eighth over.

END OF OVER: 7 | 3 Runs | MR: 39/3 (129 runs required from 13 overs)

Tom Cooper 5 (7b)

Dwayne Bravo 4 (3b)

Three runs conceded by Fallins in the over.

END OF OVER: 6 | 7 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 36/3 (132 runs required from 14 overs, RR: 6.00, RRR: 9.42)

Tom Cooper 3 (2b)

Dwayne Bravo 3 (2b)

Pietersen dropped Short from the bowling of Jon Hastings. Hastings dismissed Short after being hit for a boundary.

WICKET: Matthew Short c Gotch b Hastings 16 (15b 1×4 1×6) SR: 106.66

END OF OVER: 5 | 5 Runs | MR: 29/2 (139 runs required from 15 overs)

Dwayne Bravo 3 (2b)

Matthew Short 12 (11b)

Debutant Daniel Fallins gave five runs in his first over.

END OF OVER: 4 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 24/2 (144 runs required from 16 overs)

Matthew Short 10 (7b)

Short was dismissed as he was caught by Maxwell from the bowling of Coleman in the over.

Courtesy: Big Bash League

WICKET: Tim Ludeman c Maxwell b Coleman 13 (14b 0x4 1×6) SR: 92.85

END OF OVER: 3 | 11 Runs | MR: 15/1 (153 runs required from 17 overs)

Tim Ludeman 12 (11b)

Matthew Short 3 (4b)

Eleven runs picked up the Renegades batsmen in Worrall’s over as Ludeman struck a six on the last ball.

END OF OVER: 2 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 4/1 (164 runs required from 18 overs)

Matthew Short 1 (1b)

Tim Ludeman3 (8b)

The second over was bowled by Jackson Coleman and he dismissed Harris in the over.

Coleman strikes! A great start with the ball from the Stars and Harris is caught by Gulbis in the deep. Renegades 1-2 in the second over #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

WICKET: Marcus Harris c Gulbis b Coleman 0 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER: 1 | 1 Run | MR: 1/0 (167 runs required from 19 overs)

Marcus Harris 0 (2b)

Tim Ludeman 1 (4b)

Dan Worrall bowled the first over of the innings and he conceded just a single in it.

MELBOURNE STARS INNINGS

END OF OVER: 20 | 16 Runs | MS: 167/4 | RR: 8.35

Glenn Maxwell 31 (16b)

James Faulkner 10 (12b)

Bravo concedes 16 runs in the last over of the innings as Maxwell scored the boundary and a six. Stars scored 167/4 in the 20 overs.

END OF OVER: 19 | 9 Runs | MS: 151/4 | RR: 7.94

Glenn Maxwell 19 (13b)

James Faulkner 7 (9b)

Nine runs scored in the penultimate over bowled by Richardson as nine runs were scored in it.

END OF OVER: 18 | 9 Runs | MS: 142/4 | RR: 7.88

Glenn Maxwell 14 (10b)

James Faulkner 3 (6b)

Glenn Maxwell made the most of that full toss… and it’s been dropped in the crowd! https://t.co/8JGSq5NSHf #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/TcCJBUau21 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Maxwell was dropped in the over and Bravo was hit for a six on the last ball as nine runs were scored from it.

END OF OVER: 17 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | MS: 133/4 | RR: 7.82

James Faulkner 1 (3b)

Glenn Maxwell 7 (7b)

Seb Gotch was dismissed by Richardson after hitting him for a boundary.

Richardson finds the edge from Gotch and Ludeman does the rest behind the stumps. Out for 9 and the Stars are 4-132 in the 17th: https://t.co/8JGSq5NSHf #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

WICKET: Seb Gotch c Ludeman b Richardson 9 (8b 1×4 0x6) SR: 112.50

END OF OVER: 16 | 4 Runs | MS: 127/3 | RR: 7.93

Seb Gotch 5 (6b)

Glenn Maxwell 6 (6b)

Yet another super spell from Nabi in #BBL07 as he finishes his four overs with 2-15! https://t.co/8JGSq5NSHf #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/RuHAoeraXG — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

Just four runs given by Nabi in the over.

END OF OVER: 15 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | MS: 123/3 | RR: 8.20

Seb Gotch 3 (2b)

Glenn Maxwell 4 (4b)

Wildermuth got the wicket of Pietersen, who was playing so well.

KP’s brilliant knock comes to an end on 74, caught off the bowling of Wildermuth. Stars 3-119 in the 15th over: https://t.co/8JGSq5NSHf #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

WICKET: Kevin Pietersen c Short b Wildermuth 74 (46b 4×4 5×6) SR: 160.86

END OF OVER: 14 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | MS: 117/2 | RR: 8.35

Kevin Pietersen 73 (44b)

Glenn Maxwell 2 (2b)

Nabi got the wicket of Handscomb in the over.

A much-needed wicket for the Renegades as Handscomb is caught by Webster in the deep. Out for 41 and the Stars are 2-112 (13.1). Here comes Maxi… https://t.co/8JGSq5NSHf #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

WICKET: Peter Handscomb c Webster b Mohammad Nabi 41 (37b 4×4 0x6) SR: 110.81

END OF OVER: 13 | 3 Runs | MS: 112/1 | RR: 8.61

Kevin Pietersen 70 (41b)

Peter Handscomb 41 (36b)

Three runs conceded by Wildermuth in the 13th over.

The 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Partnership is up for KP and Handscomb Tremendous stuff here from the @StarsBBL duo #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/kY9g5HvhrG — TEN Sport (@tensporttv) January 12, 2018

END OF OVER: 12 | 16 Runs | MS: 109/1 | RR: 9.08

PSP Handscomb 39 (34b)

KP Pietersen 69 (37b)

Pietersen scored two maximums in the over bowled by Hogg.

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER: 11 | 6 Runs | MS: 93/1 | RR: 8.45

Peter Handscomb 37 (32b)

Kevin Pietersen 55 (33b)

Wildermuth gave six runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 10 | 4 Runs | MS: 87/1 | RR: 8.70

Peter Handscomb 33 (28b)

Kevin Pietersen 53 (31b)

Bravo gave four runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 9 | 11 Runs | MS: 83/1 | RR: 9.22

Kevin Pietersen 51 (29b)

Peter Handscomb 31 (24b)

Eleven runs conceded by Richardson in his second over as Pietersen reached his 50 after hitting a glorious six.

KP goes whack for six more and then follows it up with a well-run two. That’s his half-century! https://t.co/8JGSq5NSHf#BBL07pic.twitter.com/YIML49rdrW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

END OF OVER: 8 | 14 Runs | MS: 72/1 | RR: 9.00

Peter Handscomb 30 (23b)

Kevin Pietersen 41 (24b)

A six and a four conceded by Brad Hogg in the over.

KP got all of that one! That just raced up into the stands: https://t.co/8JGSq5NSHf #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/TvzV5gJZuJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER: 7 | 12 Runs | MS: 58/1 | RR: 8.28

Kevin Pietersen 33 (21b)

Peter Handscomb 24 (20b)

Jack Wildermuth was brought on to bowl and he gave 12 runs in his first over as Pietersen scored the boundaries on the fifth and sixth ball.

END OF OVER: 6 | 9 Runs | MS: 46/1 | RR: 7.66

Peter Handscomb 22 (18b)

Kevin Pietersen 23 (17b)

Handscomb hit Dwayne Bravo for a boundary as nine runs were scored in the over.

END OF OVER: 5 | 17 Runs | MS: 37/1 | RR: 7.40

Peter Handscomb 15 (15b)

Kevin Pietersen 21 (14b)

Two boundaries and a six were scored in the over bowled by Holland.

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER: 4 | 2 Runs | MS: 20/1 | RR: 5.00

Peter Handscomb 9 (13b)

Kevin Pietersen 10 (10b)

Nabi conceded just two runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 3 | 10 Runs | MS: 18/1 | RR: 6.00

Peter Handscomb 8 (10b)

Kevin Pietersen 9 (7b)

Kane Richardson went for 10 runs in his first over as Pietersen and Handscom hit a boundary each.

END OF OVER: 2 | 4 Runs | MS: 8/1 | RR: 4.00

Kevin Pietersen 4 (3b)

Peter Handscomb 3 (8b)

Jon Holland went for four runs in his first over.

END OF OVER: 1 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | MS: 4/1 | RR: 4.00

Peter Handscomb 2 (4b)

Kevin Pietersen 1 (1b)

Mohammad Nabi struck in the first over as he dismissed Ben Dunk on the fourth ball of the first over.

A big early blow in the Melbourne Derby! https://t.co/8JGSq5NSHf #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/PFtVv46ddW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

Courtesy: Big Bash League

WICKET: Ben Dunk lbw b Mohammad Nabi 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

(New) Renegades captain Dwayne Bravo has won the toss and opted to BOWL first #BBL07pic.twitter.com/ZTRXVKBqcp — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

Etihad Stadium pitch all set for tonight’s Melbourne derby! The toss is about 10 minutes away #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/fkqYzNbShV — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2018

Melbourne Renegades skipper Dwayne Bravo won the toss and chose to bowl first in the match.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars. Toss in a while.

Melbourne Renegades won the toss and chose to field in the match.

Pietersen’s half century took the team to 167/4 in their 20 over. The English batsmen made 74 runs from 46 balls with the help of four boundaries and five sixes.

Peter Handscomb made 41 runs for the team with four fours to his name while Glenn Maxwell hit two boundaries and two sixes to contribute 31 runs to his name.

Mohammad Nabi grabbed two wickets for the Renegades while Kane Richardson and Jack Wildermuth dismissed one Stars batsman each.

Melbourne Stars: Peter Handscomb (wk), Ben Dunk, Kevin Pietersen, Glenn Maxwell, Evan Gulbis, Seb Gotch, James Faulkner, John Hastings (c), Jackson Coleman, Dan Worrall and Daniel Fallins.

Story first published: 12th January 2018