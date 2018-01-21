SYDNEY: Australia won the toss and chose to bowl against England in Sunday’s third one-day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

LIVE UPDATES

AUSTRALIA INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 50 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 286/6Â (lost by 16 runs)

Tim Paine 31 (35b)

Pat Cummins 1 (2b)

And England defeat Australia by 16 runs in the third ODI and win the five-match series 3-0/

WICKET:Â Marcus Stoinis c sub (Billings) b Woakes 56 (43b 3×4 2×6) SR: 130.23

END OF OVER:Â 49 | 8 Runs | AUS: 281/5Â (22 runs required from 6 balls)

Tim Paine 29 (33b)

Marcus Stoinis 54 (41b)

Marcus Stoinis reached his half century with a boundary.

Wood to Stoinis,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 48 | 13 Runs | AUS: 273/5Â (30 runs required from 12 balls)

Tim Paine 27 (30b)

Marcus Stoinis 48 (38b)

Marcus Stoinis hit Woakes for a maximum.

Woakes to Stoinis,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 47 | 11 Runs | AUS: 260/5Â (43 runs required from 18 balls)

Marcus Stoinis 38 (34b)

Tim Paine 24 (28b)

Australia need one big over.

Rashid to Stoinis,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 46 | 7 Runs | AUS: 249/5Â (54 runs required from 24 balls)

Marcus Stoinis 31 (30b)

Tim Paine 21 (26b)

END OF OVER:Â 45 | 6 Runs | AUS: 242/5Â (61 runs required from 30 balls)

Tim Paine 20 (25b)

Marcus Stoinis 25 (25b)

Six runs came from Adil Rashid’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 44 | 5 Runs | AUS: 236/5Â (67 runs required from 36 balls)

Tim Paine 16 (21b)

Marcus Stoinis 23 (23b)

Mark Wood gave five runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 43 | 8 Runs | AUS: 231/5Â (72 runs required from 42 balls)

Tim Paine 13 (17b)

Marcus Stoinis 21 (21b)

Tim Paine scored the much need boundary for Australia in Moeen Ali’s over.

Ali to Paine,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 42 | 6 Runs | AUS: 223/5Â (80 runs required from 48 balls)

Tim Paine 7 (13b)

Marcus Stoinis 19 (19b)

Chris Woakes gave six runs in the over

END OF OVER:Â 41 | 4 Runs | AUS: 217/5Â (86 runs required from 54 balls)

Tim Paine 3 (9b)

Marcus Stoinis 17 (17b)

Four runs given by Moeen Ali.

END OF OVER:Â 40 | 3 Runs | AUS: 213/5Â (90 runs required from 60 balls)

Marcus Stoinis 14 (14b)

Tim Paine 2 (6b)

Three runs conceded by Chris Woakes in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 39 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | AUS: 210/5Â (93 runs required from 11 overs)

Tim Paine 0 (3b)

Marcus Stoinis 13 (11b)

Adil Rashid sent the danger man Mitchell Marsh back into the pavilion.

Out. Mitch Marsh picks out Hales in the deep and he has to go for 55. Big breakthrough for Rashid and England. Australia now 5-210 (38.3) #AUSvENG â€” cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 21, 2018

WICKET:Â Mitchell Marsh c Hales b Rashid 55 (66b 4×4 0x6) SR: 83.33

END OF OVER:Â 38 | 5 Runs | AUS: 209/4Â (94 runs required from 12 overs)

Marcus Stoinis 12 (9b)

Mitchell Marsh 55 (65b)

Five runs scored from Moeen Ali’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 37 | 12 Runs | AUS: 204/4Â (99 runs required from 13 overs)

Marcus Stoinis 9 (6b)

Mitchell Marsh 53 (62b)

FIFTY! Vital knock here from Mitch Marsh as he brings up his half-century in the run chase: https://t.co/z9e11uxH7G #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/JTUttTQe8b â€” cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 21, 2018

Mitchell Marsh scored his half century in the over.

Rashid to Stoinis,Â SIX

Rashid to Marsh,Â FOUR and there’s his 50

END OF OVER:Â 36 | 8 Runs | AUS: 192/4Â (111 runs required from 14 overs)

MR Marsh48 (59b)

MP Stoinis2 (3b)

Mitchell Marsh struck the boundary in the over bowled by Mark Wood.

Wood to Marsh,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 35 | 3 Runs | AUS: 184/4Â (119 runs required from 15 overs)

Marcus Stoinis 2 (3b)

Mark Marsh 41 (53b)

Three runs came from Adil Rashid’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 34 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 181/4Â (122 runs required from 16 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 40 (50b)

Steve Smith missed out on his half century as he was dismissed by Mark Wood.

Out. Smith edges behind and Buttler has a taken a super catch to dismiss the Aussie skipper on 45. Wood gets the big wicket after a lengthy review. Australia 4-181 (34) #AUSvENG â€” cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 21, 2018

WICKET: Steve Smith c Buttler b Wood 45 (66b 1×4 0x6) SR: 68.18

END OF OVER:Â 33 | 9 Runs | AUS: 178/3Â (125 runs required from 17 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 37 (46b)

Steve Smith 45 (64b)

Steve Smith struck a boundary in the over.

Smith on the attack against Moeen! The Aussie skipper brings up his first boundary of the night: https://t.co/z9e11uxH7G #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/UsdsX6oLAC â€” cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 21, 2018

Courtesy: Cricket Australia

Ali to Smith,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 32 | 3 Runs | AUS: 169/3Â (134 runs required from 18 overs)

Steve Smith 40 (62b)

Mitchell Marsh 33 (42b)

Three runs given by Joe Root

END OF OVER:Â 31 | 6 Runs | AUS: 166/3Â (137 runs required from 19 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 31 (40b)

Steve Smith 39 (58b)

Six runs scored from Moeen Ali’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 4 Runs | AUS: 160/3Â (143 runs required from 20 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 30 (38b)

Steve Smith 37 (54b)

Joe Root gave four runs.

END OF OVER:Â 29 | 5 Runs | AUS: 156/3Â (147 runs required from 21 overs)

Steve Smith 35 (52b)

Mitchell Marsh 28 (34b)

Five runs scored from Joe Root’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 28 | 3 Runs | AUS: 151/3Â (152 runs required from 22 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 26 (31b)

Steve Smith 32 (49b)

Three runs taken from Chris Woakes.

END OF OVER:Â 27 | 4 Runs | AUS: 148/3Â (155 runs required from 23 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 24 (26b)

Steve Smith 31 (48b)

Four runs given by Moeen Ali.

END OF OVER:Â 26 | 3 Runs | AUS: 144/3Â (159 runs required from 24 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 22 (23b)

Steve Smith 29 (45b)

Chris Woakes gave three runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 5 Runs | AUS: 141/3Â (162 runs required from 25 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 20 (18b)

Steve Smith 28 (44b)

Five runs picked up by the Australian batsmen from Adil Rashid’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 24 | 10 Runs | AUS: 136/3Â (167 runs required from 26 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 17 (15b)

Steve Smith 26 (41b)

Mitchell Marsh scored two boundaries from Joe Root’s over.

Root to Marsh,Â FOUR

Root to Marsh,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 23 | 3 Runs | AUS: 126/3Â (177 runs required from 27 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 7 (9b)

Steve Smith 26 (41b)

The Australian batsmen scored three runs from Adil Rashid’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 22 | 6 Runs | AUS: 123/3Â (180 runs required from 28 overs)

Mitchell Marsh 5 (6b)

Steve Smith 25 (38b)

Six runs came from Joe Root’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 21 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 117/3Â (186 runs required from 29 overs)

Steve Smith22 (35b)

Mitchell Marsh2 (3b)

Adil Rashid got the wicket of Aaron Finch.

Review… OUT! Finch is given out lbw off Rashid’s bowling, he sends it upstairs and it stays with umpire’s call. He departs for 62, England 3-113 (20.1) #AUSvENG â€” cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 21, 2018

WICKET: Aaron Finch lbw b Rashid 62 (53b 3×4 3×6) SR: 116.98

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 16 Runs | AUS: 113/2Â (190 runs required from 30 overs)

Aaron Finch 62 (52b)

Steve Smith 20 (33b)

SIX, SIX! Aaron Finch brings up his half-century in style and then goes big once again! https://t.co/z9e11uxH7G #AUSvENG â€” cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 21, 2018

Back to back sixes by Aaron Finch and he reached his half century.

Root to Finch,Â SIX

Root to Finch,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 3 Runs | AUS: 97/2Â (206 runs required from 31 overs)

Aaron Finch 48 (48b)

Steve Smith 18 (31b)

Three runs conceded by Adil Rashid in the over by Adil Rashid.

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 7 Runs | AUS: 94/2Â (209 runs required from 32 overs)

Aaron Finch 47 (46b)

Steve Smith 16 (27b)

Seven runs given by Joe Root in the over.

Root to Finch,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 4 Runs | AUS: 87/2Â (216 runs required from 33 overs)

Steve Smith 14 (24b)

Aaron Finch 42 (43b)

Four runs given by Adbil Rashid.

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 7 Runs | AUS: 83/2Â (220 runs required from 34 overs)

Steve Smith 12 (20b)

Aaron Finch 40 (41b)

Seven runs scored from Joe Root’s second over as Aaron Finch picked up the four runs.

Root to Finch,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 6 Runs | AUS: 76/2Â (227 runs required from 35 overs)

Steve Smith 11 (17b)

Aaron Finch 34 (38b)

Six runs picked up by the Australian batsmen from Moeen Ali’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 5 Runs | AUS: 70/2Â (233 runs required from 36 overs)

Aaron Finch 32 (35b)

Steve Smith 7 (14b)

Five runs given by Joe Root in his first over of the match.

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 4 Runs | AUS: 65/2Â (238 runs required from 37 overs)

Steven Smith 5 (12b)

Aaron Finch 29 (31b)

Moeen Ali gave four runs in the over.

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 3 Runs | AUS: 61/2Â (242 runs required from 38 overs)

Steve Smith 3 (8b)

Aaron Finch 27 (29b)

Three runs scored from Liam Plunkett’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 9 Runs | AUS: 58/2Â (245 runs required from 39 overs)

Aaron Finch 25 (25b)

Steve Smith 2 (6b)

Aaron Finch hit Moeen Ali for a six in the over.

Courtesy: Cricket Australia

Ali to Finch,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 5 Runs | AUS: 49/2Â (254 runs required from 40 overs)

Steve Smith 1 (5b)

Aaron Finch 17 (20b)

Five runs scored from Liam Plunkett’s over.

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | AUS: 44/2Â (259 runs required from 40.5 overs)

Steve Smith 0 (3b)

Aaron Finch 13 (16b)

Mark Wood gave just one run and dismissed Cameron White in the over.

Courtesy: Cricket Australia

WICKET:Â Cameron White c Buttler b Wood 17 (25b 3×4 0x6) SR: 68.00

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 6 Runs | AUS: 43/1Â (260 runs required from 42 overs)

Cameron White 17 (23b)

Aaron Finch 13 (15b)

Chris Woakes gave six runs in the eighth over.

Woakes to White,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 5 Runs | AUS: 37/1Â (266 runs required from 43 overs)

Aaron Finch 12 (14b)

Cameron White 12 (18b)

Courtesy: Cricket Australia

Mark Wood gave five runs in the over as Cameron White scored the boundary.

Wood to White,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â Â 6 | 5 Runs | AUS: 32/1Â (271 runs required from 44 overs)

Cameron White 7 (13b)

Aaron Finch 12 (13b)

Chris Woakes was hit for a boundary by Cameron White.

Woakes to White,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 2 Runs | AUS: 27/1Â (276 runs required from 45 overs)

Cameron White 2 (7b)

Aaron Finch 12 (13b)

Three runs given by Mark Wood in his third over.

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 25/1Â (278 runs required from 46 overs)

Cameron White 1 (1b)

Aaron Finch 12 (13b)

Finch scored the first boundary of the match but Warner was dismissed from Woakes’ bowling.

Out. Warner hits one straight to Hales at point and Woakes has the big wicket. Gone for 8, Australia 1-24 in the fourth over: https://t.co/z9e11uxH7G #AUSvENG â€” cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 21, 2018

WICKET:Â David Warner c Hales b Woakes 8 (10b 2×4 0x6) SR: 80.00

Woakes to Finch,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 7 Runs | AUS: 19/0Â (284 runs required from 47 overs)

Aaron Finch 7 (9b)

David Warner 8 (9b)

Mark Wood gave seven runs in the third over.

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 7 Runs | AUS: 12/0Â (291 runs required from 48 overs)

Seven runs scored from Chris Woakes’ over.

David Warner 8 (9b)

Aaron Finch 4 (3b)

Courtesy: Cricket Australia

Woakes to Warner,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 5 Runs | AUS: 5/0Â (298 runs required from 49 overs)

Warner struck the first boundary of the Australian innings from Mark Wood’s bowling.

David Warner 4 (5b)

Aaron Finch 1 (1b)

Wood to Warner,Â FOUR

ENGLAND INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 50 | 14 Runs | ENG: 302/6Â | RR: 6.04

Jos Buttler 100 (83b)

Chris Woakes 53 (36b)

Starc to Woakes,Â SIX

Starc to Woakes,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 49 | 24 Runs | ENG: 288/6Â | RR: 5.87

Chris Woakes 42 (33b)

Jos Buttler 97 (80b)

Cummins to Woakes,Â FOUR

Cummins to Buttler,Â FOUR

Cummins to Buttler,Â SIX

Cummins to Buttler,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 48 | 10 Runs | ENG: 264/6Â | RR: 5.50

JC Buttler80 (75b)

CR Woakes37 (31b)

Starc to Buttler,Â FOUR

Starc to Buttler,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 47 | 10 Runs | ENG: 254/6Â | RR: 5.40

Chris Woakes 37 (31b)

Jos Buttler 70 (69b)

Cummins to Woakes,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 46 | 8 Runs | ENG: 244/6Â | RR: 5.30

Jos Buttler 67 (66b)

CR Woakes 30 (28b)

Hazlewood to Buttler,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 45 | 10 Runs | ENG: 236/6Â | RR: 5.24

Chris Woakes 29 (26b)

Jos Buttler 60 (62b)

END OF OVER:Â 44 | 7 Runs | ENG: 226/6Â | RR: 5.13

Chris Woakes 25 (24b)

Jos Buttler 55 (58b)

END OF OVER:Â 43 | 6 Runs | ENG: 219/6Â | RR: 5.09

Chris Woakes 22 (21b)

Jos Buttler 53 (55b)

END OF OVER:Â 42 | 7 Runs | ENG: 213/6Â | RR: 5.07

Chris Woakes18 (17b)

Jos Buttler 51 (53b)

Buttler brings up his half-century off 52 balls as he leads the way for England: https://t.co/z9e11uxH7G #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/YouzRMosnU â€” cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 21, 2018

Starc to Woakes,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 41 | 6 Runs | ENG: 206/6Â | RR: 5.02

Chris Woakes 11 (11b)

Jos Buttler 51 (53b)

END OF OVER:Â 40 | 8 Runs | ENG: 200/6Â | RR: 5.00

Chris Woakes 7 (7b)

Jos Buttler 49 (51b)

Starc to Woakes,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 39 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 192/6Â | RR: 4.92

Jos Buttler 46 (49b)

Chris Woakes 2 (3b)

WICKET:Â Moeen Ali b Marsh 6 (12b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50.00

END OF OVER:Â 38 | 7 Runs | ENG: 189/5Â | RR: 4.97

Moeen Ali 6 (11b)

Jos Buttler 45 (47b)

END OF OVER:Â 37 | 6 Runs | ENG: 182/5Â | RR: 4.91

Moeen Ali 4 (7b)

Jos Buttler 41 (45b)

Courtesy: Cricket Australia

END OF OVER:Â 36 | 4 Runs | ENG: 176/5Â | RR: 4.88

Moeen Ali2 (3b)

Jos Buttler 39 (43b)

END OF OVER:Â 35 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 172/5Â | RR: 4.91

Jos Buttler 37 (40b)

WICKET:Â Eoin Morgan c Paine b Hazlewood 41 (50b 2×4 1×6) SR: 82.00

Hazlewood to Buttler,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 34 | 3 Runs | ENG: 164/4Â | RR: 4.82

Jos Buttler 30 (36b)

Eoin Morgan 40 (48b)

END OF OVER:Â 33 | 6 Runs | ENG: 161/4Â | RR: 4.87

Eoin Morgan 38 (45b)

Jos Buttler 29 (33b)

END OF OVER:Â 32 | 2 Runs | ENG: 155/4Â | RR: 4.84

Eoin Morgan 34 (41b)

Jos Buttler 27 (31b)

END OF OVER:Â 31 | 4 Runs | ENG: 153/4Â | RR: 4.93

Jos Buttler 26 (29b)

Eoin Morgan 33 (37b)

END OF OVER:Â 30 | 9 Runs | ENG: 149/4Â | RR: 4.96

Jos Buttler 25 (27b)

Eoin Morgan 30 (33b)

Morgan skips down the pitch and sends that one a long way back! https://t.co/z9e11uxH7G #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/D4fy1gB1xw â€” cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 21, 2018

Courtesy: Cricket Australia

Stoinis to Morgan,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 29 | 7 Runs | ENG: 140/4Â | RR: 4.82

Jos Buttler 23 (24b)

Eoin Morgan 23 (30b)

END OF OVER:Â 28 | 8 Runs | ENG: 133/4Â | RR: 4.75

Jos Buttler 19 (20b)

Eoin Morgan 20 (28b)

Stoinis to Buttler,Â SIX

END OF OVER:Â 27 | 7 Runs | ENG: 125/4Â | RR: 4.62

Eoin Morgan 19 (26b)

Jos Buttler 12 (16b)

END OF OVER:Â 26 | 2 Runs | ENG: 118/4Â | RR: 4.53

Jos Buttler 8 (13b)

Eoin Morgan 16 (23b)

END OF OVER:Â 25 | 7 Runs | ENG: 116/4Â | RR: 4.64

Eoin Morgan 15 (22b)

Jos Buttler 7 (8b)

Hazlewood to Buttler,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 24 | 1 Run | ENG: 109/4Â | RR: 4.54

Eoin Morgan 13 (19b)

Jos Buttler 2 (5b)

END OF OVER:Â 23 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | ENG: 108/4Â | RR: 4.69

Jos Buttler 1 (4b)

Eoin Morgan 13 (14b)

WICKET:Â Joe Root b Hazlewood 27 (31b 1×4 0x6) SR: 87.09

END OF OVER:Â 22 | 1 Run | ENG: 107/3Â | RR: 4.86

Eoin Morgan 13 (14b)

Joe Root 27 (29b)

END OF OVER:Â 21 | 9 Runs | ENG: 106/3Â | RR: 5.04

Eoin Morgan 13 (9b)

Joe Root 26 (28b)

Zampa to Morgan,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 7 Runs | ENG: 97/3Â | RR: 4.85

Eoin Morgan 6 (5b)

Joe Root 24 (26b)

Starc to Morgan,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 90/3Â | RR: 4.73

Eoin Morgan 0 (1b)

Joe Root 23 (24b)

Courtesy: Cricket Australia

WICKET:Â Jonny Bairstow b Zampa 39 (57b 2×4 0x6) SR: 68.42

Zampa to Bairstow,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 5 Runs | ENG: 85/2Â | RR: 4.72

Jonny Bairstow 35 (54b)

Joe Root 22 (22b)

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 7 Runs | ENG: 80/2Â | RR: 4.70

Joe Root 20 (20b)

Jonny Bairstow 32 (50b)

Zampa to Root,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 4 Runs | ENG: 73/2Â | RR: 4.56

Jonny Bairstow 31 (49b)

Joe Root 14 (15b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 3 Runs | ENG: 69/2Â | RR: 4.60

Jonny Bairstow 28 (44b)

Joe Root 13 (14b)

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 4 Runs | ENG: 66/2Â | RR: 4.71

Joe Root 12 (13b)

Jonny Bairstow 26 (39b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 5 Runs | ENG: 62/2Â | RR: 4.76

Joe Root 9 (9b)

Jonny Bairstow 25 (37b)

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 6 Runs | ENG: 57/2Â | RR: 4.75

Jonny Bairstow 23 (34b)

Joe Root 6 (6b)

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 4 Runs | ENG: 51/2Â | RR: 4.63

Joe Root 3 (5b)

Jonny Bairstow 20 (29b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 47/2Â | RR: 4.70

Joe Root 2 (2b)

Jonny Bairstow 18 (26b)

WICKET:Â Alex Hales c Zampa b Stoinis 1 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 12.50

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 3 Runs | ENG: 44/1Â | RR: 4.88

Jonny Bairstow 17 (23b)

Alex Hales 1 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 3 Runs | ENG: 41/1Â | RR: 5.12

Alex Hales 0 (4b)

Jonny Bairstow 15 (20b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 7 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 38/1Â | RR: 5.42

Jonny Bairstow 12 (18b)

WICKET:Â Jason Roy c Finch b Cummins 19 (24b 4×4 0x6) SR: 79.16

Cummins to Roy,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 2 Runs | ENG: 31/0Â | RR: 5.16

Jonny Bairstow 12 (18b)

Jason Roy 15 (18b)

END OF OVER:Â 5 | (maiden) | ENG: 29/0Â | RR: 5.80

Jason Roy 14 (17b)

Jonny Bairstow 11 (13b)

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 12 Runs | ENG: 29/0Â | RR: 7.25

Jonny Bairstow 11 (13b)

Jason Roy 14 (11b)

Hazlewood to Bairstow,Â FOUR

Hazlewood to Roy,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 6 Runs | ENG: 17/0Â | RR: 5.66

Jason Roy 9 (9b)

Jonny Bairstow 4 (9b)

Starc to Roy,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 6 Runs | ENG: 11/0Â | RR: 5.50

Jason Roy 5 (5b)

Jonny Bairstow 3 (7b)

Hazlewood to Roy,Â FOUR

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 5 Runs | ENG: 5/0Â | RR: 5.00

Mitchell Starc gave five runs in the over.

Jonny Bairstow 2 (6b)

JJ Roy 0 (0b)

England has produced a stunning form reversal since the 4-0 Ashes defeat and has won both limited overs matches.

A win in Sydney will secure the five-match series for the tourists.

Australia has made four changes to the side beaten in Brisbane in the second match, with wicketkeeper Tim Paine returning from illness, fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins returning, and spinner Adam Zampa also recalled.

It means Australia returns to the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins which dominated the Test series.

Out of their side go pacemen Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson, as well as stand-in wicketkeeper Alex Carey and batsman Travis Head.

Captain Steve Smith decided it was time to try something different after winning the toss, with England having produced successful run chases in the first two matches.

“We want to change it up,” he said.

“England have been chasing very well. Hopefully we can bring it today and get back into the series.”

England has retained the same team that won the first two matches and captain Eoin Morgan was happy to bat first.

“It doesn’t really bother us,” he said.

“If we were forced to make a decision we probably wouldn’t have batted first anyway.”

Australia (playing XI) –Â David Warner, Aaron Finch, Cameron White, Steve Smith (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

England (playing XI) – Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood. – AFP

Story first published: 21st January 2018