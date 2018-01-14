MELBOURNE: Australia is playing the first one-day international against England at Melbourne on Sunday, Samaa reported.

LIVE UPDATES

ENGLAND INNINGS

END OF OVER: 48 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 302/5 (3 runs required from 12 balls)

JE Root 90 (109b)

MM Ali 0 (0b)

England lost the wicket of Buttler in Stoinis’ over.

WICKET: Jos Buttler c Starc b Stoinis 4 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 40.00

Stoinis to Root, FOUR

END OF OVER: 47 | 5 Runs | ENG: 297/4 (8 runs required from 18 balls)

Jos Buttler 4 (9b)

Joe Root 85 (104b)

Pat Cummins gave five runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 46 | 3 Runs | ENG: 292/4 (13 runs required from 24 balls)

Joe Root 83 (102b)

Jos Buttler 1 (5b)

Root and Buttler scored three runs from Tye’s over.

END OF OVER: 45 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 289/4 (16 runs required from 30 balls)

Jos Buttler 0 (2b)

Joe Root 81 (99b)

Cummins got the wicket of Eoin Morgan in the over.

WICKET: Eoin Morgan c Smith b Cummins 1 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00

END OF OVER: 44 | 3 Runs | ENG: 285/3 (20 runs required from 36 balls)

Joe Root 78 (96b)

Eoin Morgan 1 (3b)

Tye gave three runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 43 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 282/3 (23 runs required from 42 balls)

Eoin Morgan 0 (1b)

Joe Root 76 (92b)

Roy was dismissed by Starc after playing a sensational knock of 180 runs.

WICKET: Jason Roy c sub (JA Richardson) b Starc 180 (151b 16×4 5×6) SR: 119.20

END OF OVER: 42 | 5 Runs | ENG: 279/2 (26 runs required from 48 balls)

Jason Roy 179 (149b)

Joe Root 74 (89b)

The English batsmen scored five runs from Adam Tye’s over.

END OF OVER: 41 | 5 Runs | ENG: 274/2 (31 runs required from 54 balls)

Jason Roy 177 (146b)

Joe Root 71 (86b)

Five runs came from the over bowled by Mitchell Starc.

END OF OVER: 40 | 7 Runs | ENG: 269/2 (36 runs required from 60 balls)

Jason Roy 173 (141b)

Joe Root 70 (85b)

Adam Tye conceded seven runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 39 | 10 Runs | ENG: 262/2 (43 runs required from 11 overs)

Jason Roy 170 (137b)

Joe Root 67 (83b)

Ten runs scored in Starc’s over as a boundary was struck in it.

Starc to Roy, FOUR

END OF OVER: 38 | 13 Runs | ENG: 252/2 (53 runs required from 12 overs)

Jason Roy 162 (133b)

Joe Root 65 (81b)

Zampa was hit for a six and a boundary in the over.

Zampa to Roy, SIX

Zampa to Root, FOUR

END OF OVER: 37 | 4 Runs | ENG: 239/2 (66 runs required from 13 overs)

Jason Roy 154 (131b)

Joe Root 60 (77b)

Four runs picked up from Cummins’ over.

END OF OVER: 36 | 7 Runs | ENG: 235/2 (70 runs required from 14 overs)

Jason Roy 152 (128b)

Joe Root 58 (74b)

Roy has reached his 150 mark. The required run rate is below 6 per over. England should win this now.

Zampa to Roy, FOUR

END OF OVER: 35 | 4 Runs | ENG: 228/2 (77 runs required from 15 overs)

Jason Roy 145 (122b)

Joey Root 58 (74b)

Cummins went for four runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 34 | 12 Runs | ENG: 224/2 (81 runs required from 16 overs)

Jason Roy 142 (118b)

Joe Root 57 (72b)

Roy scored a maximum off Zampa in the over.

Zampa to Roy, SIX

END OF OVER: 33 | 8 Runs | ENG: 212/2 (93 runs required from 17 overs)

Jason Roy 131 (113b)

Joe Root 56 (71b)

Eight runs came from Starc’s over as Roy hit the left-arm pacer for a boundary.

Starc to Roy, FOUR

END OF OVER: 32 | 9 Runs | ENG: 204/2 (101 runs required from 18 overs)

Jason Roy 125 (110b)

Joe Root 54 (68b)

Mitchell Marsh conceded nine runs in the over as he was struck for a boundary on the first over.

Marsh to Roy, FOUR,

END OF OVER: 31 | 6 Runs | ENG: 195/2 (110 runs required from 19 overs)

Jason Roy 120 (107b)

Joe Root 51 (65b)

Starc was hit for a four on the first ball of the over.

Starc to Roy, FOUR

END OF OVER: 30 | 7 Runs | ENG: 189/2 (116 runs required from 20 overs)

JJ Roy 114 (101b)

JE Root 51 (65b)

Seven runs given by Mitchell Marsh in the over.

Marsh to Roy, FOUR

END OF OVER: 29 | 2 Runs | ENG: 182/2 (123 runs required from 21 overs)

Joe Root 50 (63b)

Jason Roy 108 (97b)

And that’s 50 for Joe Root. He has helped England put up a vital stand in the run chase.

END OF OVER: 28 | 12 Runs | ENG: 180/2 (125 runs required from 22 overs)

Joe Root 49 (58b)

Jason Roy 107 (96b)

Adam Zampa was hit for two boundaries each in the over.

Zampa to Root, FOUR

Zampa to Roy, FOUR

END OF OVER: 27 | 6 Runs | ENG: 168/2 (137 runs required from 23 overs)

Jason Roy 101 (93b)

Joe Root 43 (55b)

Opener Jason Roy reached his century in the over.

Tye to Roy, 3 runs, there’s his hundred

END OF OVER: 26 | 7 Runs | ENG: 162/2 (143 runs required from 24 overs)

Jason Roy 97 (91b)

Joe Root 41 (51b)

Roy nearing his hundred as he hit hit Zampa over his fence.

Zampa to Roy, SIX

END OF OVER: 25 | 4 Runs | ENG: 155/2 (150 runs required from 25 overs)

Jason Roy 91 (86b)

Joe Root 40 (50b)

Four runs given by Tye in the over.

END OF OVER: 24 | 5 Runs | ENG: 151/2 (154 runs required from 26 overs)

Jason Roy 89 (82b)

Joe Root 39 (48b)

Five runs scored from the over bowled by Zampa.

END OF OVER: 23 | 5 Runs | ENG: 146/2 (159 runs required from 27 overs)

Jason Roy 87 (78b)

Joe Root 37 (46b)

Cummins gave five runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 22 | 3 Runs | ENG: 141/2 (164 runs required from 28 overs)

Joe Root 35 (44b)

Jason Roy 86 (74b)

The English batsmen scored three runs from Zampa’s over.

END OF OVER: 21 | 8 Runs | ENG: 138/2 (167 runs required from 29 overs)

Joe Root 33 (39b)

Jason Roy 85 (73b)

Eight runs picked by England in the over bowled by Cummins as Roy hit the pacer for a boundary.

Cummins to Roy, FOUR

END OF OVER: 20 | 4 Runs | ENG: 130/2 (175 runs required from 30 overs)

Joe Root 32 (37b)

Jason Roy 78 (69b)

Four runs scored from the over bowled by Zampa.

END OF OVER: 19 | 4 Runs | ENG: 126/2 (179 runs required from 31 overs)

Jason Roy 76 (66b)

Joe Root 30 (34b)

England cruising in the run chase. Four runs scored from Stoinis’ over.

END OF OVER: 18 | 3 Runs | ENG: 122/2 (183 runs required from 32 overs)

Jason Roy 75 (64b)

Joe Root 27 (30b)

Zampa gave three runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 17 | 5 Runs | ENG: 119/2 (186 runs required from 33 overs)

Joe Root 26 (29b)

Jason Roy 73 (59b)

Stoinis gave five runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 16 | 6 Runs | ENG: 114/2 (191 runs required from 34 overs)

Joe Root 25 (27b)

Jason Roy 69 (55b)

Adam Zampa gave six runs in his first over.

END OF OVER: 15 | 5 Runs | ENG: 108/2 (197 runs required from 35 overs)

Joe Roy 67 (53b)

Joe Root 21 (23)

The English batsmen picked up five runs from the over bowled by Tye.

END OF OVER: 14 | 4 Runs | ENG: 103/2 (202 runs required from 36 overs)

Joe Root 19 (21b)

Jason Roy 64 (49b)

Four runs conceded by Stoinis.

END OF OVER: 13 | 2 Runs | ENG: 99/2 (206 runs required from 37 overs)

Joe Root 17 (18b)

Jason Roy 62 (46b)

Tye gave two runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 12 | 4 Runs | ENG: 97/2 (208 runs required from 38 overs)

Jason Roy 61 (43b)

Joe Root 16 (15b)

Four runs conceded by Stoinis in the over.

END OF OVER: 11 | 6 Runs | ENG: 93/2 (212 runs required from 39 overs)

Jason Roy 58 (39b)

Joe Root 15 (13b)

Adam Tye went for six runs in his first over.

END OF OVER: 10 | 11 Runs | ENG: 87/2 (218 runs required from 40 overs)

Jason Roy 54 (35b)

Joe Root 13 (11b)

Two boundaries conceded by Stoinis in the over.

Stoinis to Roy, FOUR

Stoinis to Root, FOUR

END OF OVER: 9 | 4 Runs | ENG: 76/2 (229 runs required from 41 overs)

JJ Roy 50 (33b)

JE Root 6 (7b)

Jason Roy reached his 50 in the over bowled by Adam Tye.

END OF OVER: 8 | 6 Runs | ENG: 72/2 (233 runs required from 42 overs)

Joe Root 6 (7b)

Jason Roy 46 (27b)

Root scored his first boundary of the match in the over bowled by Cummins.

END OF OVER: 7 | 6 Runs | ENG: 66/2 (239 runs required from 43 overs)

Jason Roy 46 (27b)

Joe Root 0 (1b)

Six runs conceded by Starc in the over as Roy struck a boundary.

Starc to Roy, FOUR

END OF OVER: 6 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 60/2 (245 runs required from 44 overs)

Joe Root 0 (1b)

Jason Roy 40 (21b)

Cummins got the wicket of Hales in the over.

WICKET: Alex Hales c Stoinis b Cummins 4 (3b 1×4 0x6) SR: 133.33

END OF OVER: 5 | 10 Runs 1 Wkt | ENG: 57/1 (248 runs required from 45 overs)

Alex Hales 4 (2b)

Jason Roy 37 (17b)

Jason Roy and Alex Hales hit a boundary in the over bowled by Mitchell Starc.

Starc to Hales, FOUR

WICKET: Jonny Bairstow c Paine b Starc 14 (11b 2×4 0x6) SR: 127.27

Starc to Roy, FOUR

END OF OVER: 4 | 14 Runs | ENG: 47/0 (258 runs required from 46 overs)

Jonny Bairstow 14 (10b)

Jason Roy 32 (14b)

Roy hit Cummins for a six and a boundary in the over.

Cummins to Roy, FOUR

Cummins to Roy, SIX

END OF OVER: 2 | 12 Runs | ENG: 19/0 (286 runs required from 48 overs)

Jonny Bairstow 13 (8b)

Jason Roy 5 (4b)

Jonny Bairstow hit Pat Cummins for 12 runs which included two boundaries in the over.

Cummins to Bairstow, FOUR

Cummins to Bairstow, FOUR

END OF OVER: 1 | 7 Runs | ENG: 7/0 (298 runs required from 49 overs)

Jason Roy 5 (4b)

Jonny Bairstow 1 (2b)

Mitchell Starc bowled the first over and he conceded seven runs thanks to a boundary by Jason Roy.

Starc to Roy, FOUR

AUSTRALIA INNINGS

(ENGLAND REQUIRE 305 RUNS TO WIN)

END OF OVER: 50 | 8 Runs 2 Wkts | AUS: 304/8 | RR: 6.08

AJ Tye4 (1b)

MA Starc0 (0b)

WICKET: PJ Cummins c Roy b Plunkett 12 (10b 1×4 0x6) SR: 120.00

WICKET: TD Paine c Ali b Plunkett 27 (31b 3×4 0x6) SR: 87.09

END OF OVER: 49 | 8 Runs | AUS: 296/6 | RR: 6.04

Pat Cummins8 (7b)

TD Paine27 (29b)

END OF OVER: 48 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 288/6 | RR: 6.00

TD Paine26 (27b)

PJ Cummins2 (3b)

WICKET: MP Stoinis c Root b Woakes 60 (40b 5×4 2×6) SR: 150.00

END OF OVER: 47 | 16 Runs | AUS: 285/5 | RR: 6.06

MP Stoinis60 (39b)

TD Paine25 (25b)

END OF OVER: 46 | 9 Runs | AUS: 269/5 | RR: 5.84

TD Paine24 (24b)

MP Stoinis46 (34b)

END OF OVER: 45 | 12 Runs | AUS: 260/5 | RR: 5.77

MP Stoinis38 (30b)

TD Paine23 (22b)

END OF OVER: 44 | 8 Runs | AUS: 248/5 | RR: 5.63

MP Stoinis37 (29b)

TD Paine12 (17b)

END OF OVER: 43 | 9 Runs | AUS: 240/5 | RR: 5.58

MP Stoinis30 (24b)

TD Paine11 (16b)

END OF OVER: 42 | 6 Runs | AUS: 231/5 | RR: 5.50

TD Paine10 (15b)

MP Stoinis22 (19b)

END OF OVER: 41 | 4 Runs | AUS: 225/5 | RR: 5.48

MP Stoinis21 (18b)

TD Paine5 (10b)

END OF OVER: 40 | 9 Runs | AUS: 221/5 | RR: 5.52

TD Paine3 (8b)

MP Stoinis19 (14b)

END OF OVER: 39 | 5 Runs | AUS: 212/5 | RR: 5.43

TD Paine2 (5b)

MP Stoinis11 (11b)

END OF OVER: 38 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 207/5 | RR: 5.44

TD Paine1 (3b)

MP Stoinis7 (7b)

WICKET: MR Marsh b Rashid 50 (68b 2×4 2×6) SR: 73.52

END OF OVER: 37 | 7 Runs | AUS: 205/4 | RR: 5.54

MR Marsh50 (66b)

MP Stoinis6 (6b)

END OF OVER: 36 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 198/4 | RR: 5.50

MP Stoinis1 (3b)

MR Marsh48 (63b)

WICKET: AJ Finch c Bairstow b Ali 107 (119b 10×4 3×6) SR: 89.91

END OF OVER: 35 | 3 Runs | AUS: 196/3 | RR: 5.60

MR Marsh47 (62b)

AJ Finch107 (117b)

END OF OVER: 34 | 1 Run | AUS: 193/3 | RR: 5.67

MR Marsh47 (58b)

AJ Finch106 (115b)

END OF OVER: 33 | 13 Runs | AUS: 192/3 | RR: 5.81

MR Marsh 47 (53b)

AJ Finch 105 (114b)

END OF OVER: 32 | 4 Runs | AUS: 179/3 | RR: 5.59

AJ Finch97 (110b)

MR Marsh42 (51b)

END OF OVER: 31 | 13 Runs | AUS: 175/3 | RR: 5.64

AJ Finch95 (106b)

MR Marsh40 (49b)

END OF OVER: 30 | 7 Runs | AUS: 162/3 | RR: 5.40

MR Marsh33 (46b)

AJ Finch89 (103b)

END OF OVER: 29 | 8 Runs | AUS: 155/3 | RR: 5.34

MR Marsh30 (43b)

AJ Finch85 (100b)

END OF OVER: 28 | 4 Runs | AUS: 147/3 | RR: 5.25

MR Marsh28 (40b)

AJ Finch79 (97b)

END OF OVER: 27 | 9 Runs | AUS: 143/3 | RR: 5.29

MR Marsh26 (36b)

AJ Finch77 (95b)

END OF OVER: 26 | 2 Runs | AUS: 134/3 | RR: 5.15

MR Marsh23 (33b)

AJ Finch71 (92b)

END OF OVER: 25 | 7 Runs | AUS: 132/3 | RR: 5.28

AJ Finch70 (87b)

MR Marsh22 (32b)

END OF OVER: 24 | 7 Runs | AUS: 125/3 | RR: 5.20

MR Marsh21 (31b)

AJ Finch64 (82b)

END OF OVER: 23 | 3 Runs | AUS: 118/3 | RR: 5.13

AJ Finch63 (80b)

MR Marsh15 (27b)

END OF OVER: 22 | 4 Runs | AUS: 115/3 | RR: 5.22

MR Marsh14 (25b)

AJ Finch61 (76b)

END OF OVER: 21 | 2 Runs | AUS: 111/3 | RR: 5.28

AJ Finch59 (74b)

MR Marsh12 (21b)

END OF OVER: 20 | 3 Runs | AUS: 109/3 | RR: 5.45

AJ Finch59 (71b)

MR Marsh11 (18b)

END OF OVER: 19 | 8 Runs | AUS: 106/3 | RR: 5.57

AJ Finch57 (69b)

MR Marsh10 (14b)

END OF OVER: 18 | 5 Runs | AUS: 98/3 | RR: 5.44

AJ Finch50 (65b)

MR Marsh9 (12b)

END OF OVER: 17 | 5 Runs | AUS: 93/3 | RR: 5.47

MR Marsh8 (10b)

AJ Finch46 (61b)

END OF OVER: 16 | 8 Runs | AUS: 88/3 | RR: 5.50

MR Marsh8 (7b)

AJ Finch41 (58b)

END OF OVER: 15 | 2 Runs | AUS: 80/3 | RR: 5.33

AJ Finch41 (57b)

MR Marsh1 (2b)

END OF OVER: 14 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 78/3 | RR: 5.57

AJ Finch41 (53b)

WICKET: Travis Head b Plunkett 5 (8b 1×4 0x6) SR: 62.50

END OF OVER: 13 | 8 Runs | AUS: 76/2 | RR: 5.84

TM Head5 (4b)

AJ Finch40 (51b)

END OF OVER: 12 | 10 Runs | AUS: 68/2 | RR: 5.66

AJ Finch37 (48b)

TM Head0 (1b)

END OF OVER: 11 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 58/2 | RR: 5.27

TM Head0 (1b)

AJ Finch27 (42b)

WICKET: Steve Smith c Buttler b Rashid 23 (18b 3×4 0x6) SR: 127.77

END OF OVER: 10 | 9 Runs | AUS: 52/1 | RR: 5.20

AJ Finch26 (41b)

SPD Smith21 (14b)

END OF OVER: 9 | 2 Runs | AUS: 43/1 | RR: 4.77

AJ Finch25 (39b)

SPD Smith13 (10b)

END OF OVER: 8 | 1 Run | AUS: 41/1 | RR: 5.12

AJ Finch23 (33b)

SPD Smith13 (10b)

END OF OVER: 7 | 12 Runs | AUS: 40/1 | RR: 5.71

SPD Smith13 (10b)

AJ Finch22 (27b)

END OF OVER: 6 | 5 Runs | AUS: 28/1 | RR: 4.66

AJ Finch22 (27b)

SPD Smith1 (4b)

END OF OVER: 5 | 3 Runs | AUS: 23/1 | RR: 4.60

AJ Finch18 (23b)

SPD Smith0 (2b)

END OF OVER: 4 | 3 Runs | AUS: 20/1 | RR: 5.00

SPD Smith0 (2b)

AJ Finch16 (17b)

END OF OVER: 3 | 7 Runs | AUS: 17/1 | RR: 5.66

AJ Finch13 (12b)

SPD Smith0 (1b)

END OF OVER: 2 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | AUS: 10/1 | RR: 5.00

SPD Smith0 (1b)

A Finch8 (6b)

WICKET: David Warner c Root b Wood 2 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 40.00

END OF OVER: 1 | 8 Runs | AUS: 8/0 | RR: 8.00

AJ Finch8 (6b)

DA Warner0 (0b)

England won the toss and chose to field in the match.

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye.

England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood.

Story first published: 14th January 2018