

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday informed the National Assembly that efforts are underway to organize three Pakistan Super League matches in Pakistan.

During question hour he said that two games will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21, 2018. The final will be played in Karachi on March 25.

He said that PCB Security Wing is in constant touch with the relevant authorities in Karachi and Lahore for security arrangements.

He said that PCB and the PSL franchises are constantly in touch with foreign players directly as well as through current and former Pakistani cricketers and is trying to build a case for as many foreign players to play in Pakistan as possible.

He said that extensive renovation of the National Stadium Karachi to bring it up to the mark to international standards is in progress , the renovation work is expected to be completed in time for the PSL final.

To an anther question he said Provincial Sports Departments are responsible to promote sports in their respective provinces by facilitating sports Associations and sports clubs in their respective Provinces and regions. –

Story first published: 18th January 2018