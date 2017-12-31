We saw some great cricketing talent emerge this year and achieve won games for their countries and domestic teams. Here are 10 emerging players of 2017.

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Hasan Ali was included in the Pakistan side after being named Player of the tournament in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. He has proved to be a key player in domestic leagues around the world such as Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Shadab Khan (Pakistan)

The crafty leg-spinner has played a key role in many of Pakistan’s wins this year including the tour of West Indies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Fakhar Zaman made himself a key opening batsman for Pakistan following his impressive show with the bat in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Dawid Malan (England)

He scored the highest Twenty20 International by an English debutant. He is expected to contributed in the middle order for the English team in the future as well.

Kuldeep Yadav (India)

He single handedly decimated the Australian batting in his debut test match against Australia at Dharamsala. The leg spinner will shape up the Indian bowling in days to come.

Matt Renshaw (Australia)

He has made his mark as a handy opening batsman for Australia in the land down under and in the sub-continent. He needs to keep performing if he doesnâ€™t want to get ignored by the selectors.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)

The spin combination of Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz can be vital for Bangladesh. He is a spinner which can be handy with the bat as well.

Peter Handscomb (Australia)

He is a very vital player for Australia as he can play both pace and spin very well, which is a proof of his batting supremacy.

Shai Hope (Shai Hope)

He played a key hand in helping England beat England in a test match on their home soil for after 17 years with his explosive batsmen.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Kagiso Rabada has been in form with his pace and enjoyed the recent tour of India.

Story first published: 31st December 2017