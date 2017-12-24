MUMBAI: Sri Lanka will take on hosts India in the third and final Twenty20 International at Mumbai on Saturday, Samaa reported.

India lead the T20 series 2-0 and will be looking to clean sweep the visitors today.

India won the first game of the series by 93 runs at Cuttack and extended their lead to 2-0 after winning the second game at Indore by 88 runs.

A pleasant weather can be expected for the match and dew can prove to be a factor in the match.

India (squad): Rohit Sharma (captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicket keeper), Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar and Basil Thampi.

Sri Lanka (squad): Niroshan Dickwella (wicket keeper), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando and Sachith Pathirana.

India will move to second spot in Twenty20 International rankings if they win today.

Story first published: 24th December 2017