Sri Lanka win toss, bowl against India in second T20

December 22, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Indore, India:Â Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera won the toss and chose to bowl in their must-win second Twenty20 international against India in Indore on Friday.

The visitors, who trail 1-0 in the three-match series after losing the opener by 93 runs, made two changes to their starting lineup.

Top-order batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama and all-rounder Chaturanga de Silva will replace Vishwa Fernando and Dasun Shanaka.

“Looks like a ground with small boundaries and so we want to chase whatever they put on the board,” Perera said at the toss.

India captain Rohit Sharma urged his side not to become complacent as the hosts fielded an unchanged XI from their win in Cuttack, their largest T20 victory by runs on record.

“Toss doesn’t matter, what we do on the field matters. Cannot be overconfident,” said Sharma.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and CK Nandan (IND)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)


Email This Post

Story first published: 22nd December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Shami returns to India’s ODI squad for South Africa

December 24, 2017 6:33 am

Starc out, Bird in for Boxing Day Test against England

December 24, 2017 6:25 am

Kohli back to lead India for South Africa ODI series

December 24, 2017 12:01 am

Pakistani squad announced for New Zealand ODIs

December 23, 2017 5:37 pm

Parliamentarians pay tribute to Noor Jehan by crooning her songs

December 23, 2017 10:50 am

Remembering ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ Noor Jehan on her 17th death anniversary

December 23, 2017 10:35 am

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.