Sri Lanka win toss, bowl against India in second T20

Indore, India:Â Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera won the toss and chose to bowl in their must-win second Twenty20 international against India in Indore on Friday.

The visitors, who trail 1-0 in the three-match series after losing the opener by 93 runs, made two changes to their starting lineup.

Top-order batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama and all-rounder Chaturanga de Silva will replace Vishwa Fernando and Dasun Shanaka.

“Looks like a ground with small boundaries and so we want to chase whatever they put on the board,” Perera said at the toss.

India captain Rohit Sharma urged his side not to become complacent as the hosts fielded an unchanged XI from their win in Cuttack, their largest T20 victory by runs on record.

“Toss doesn’t matter, what we do on the field matters. Cannot be overconfident,” said Sharma.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asela Gunaratne, Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and CK Nandan (IND)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Story first published: 22nd December 2017