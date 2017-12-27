Smith misses century in Melbourne Ashes Test

Australia skipper Steve Smith was denied a fourth consecutive Boxing Day Test century when he was dismissed by England youngster Tom Curran in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Smith chopped a short delivery outside off-stump on to his stumps on 76 just 30 minutes into the second day’s play.

The 28-year-old had not been dismissed in a Melbourne Test match since Boxing Day 2014 and was on track to repeat the feat on a bat-friendly MCG pitch.

In the previous three showpiece Boxing Day Tests, Smith had scored 192 against India, 134 not out against the West Indies and an unbeaten 165 last year against Pakistan.

Smith threw his head back in annoyance as the bails flew into the air, giving Curran his first wicket in his debut Test match.

It was an overdue slice of luck for Curran, who had David Warner caught on 99 only to have the dismissal overturned for an overstepping no-ball on Tuesday’s opening day.

Warner went on to score 103, his 21st Test century.

With his dismissal Smith has now scored 502 runs in the Ashes series at a stunning average of 125.50. AFP / SAMAA

Story first published: 27th December 2017