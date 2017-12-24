Shami returns to India’s ODI squad for South Africa

December 24, 2017
India has recalled fast bowler Mohammed Shami to the one-day international squad for the six-match series in South Africa starting February 1 in Durban.

Shami, who last played an ODI against Australia in September, was included in the 17-member team led by Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket board said Saturday.

The 27-year-old Shami will spearhead the team’s pace attack comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

Fit-again all-rounder Kedar Jadhav also returned to the squad after missing the Sri Lanka series with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile the selectors continued to put their faith into wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav while ignoring seniors Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India will head into the ODI series after playing three Test matches against South Africa. The two teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.Â  Â AFP / SAMAA


