Security measures discussed for PSL 3 final in Karachi

December 22, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is keen to bring international cricket back to Karachi and assure foolproof security for PSL final match scheduled to be held in the city on March 25.

He said this while talking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi who called on him along with his security team at the chief minister house, said a statement issued here on Friday.

PCB Director Security and Anti-Corruption Mohammad Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to Sindh Chief Minister Sohail Rajput, IG Sindh A.D. Khowaja, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, Deputy DG Rangers Brig Nasir, add. I.G Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Commissioner Karachi Eijaz Ali Khan, DIG South Azad Khan and SSP security also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that he had already issued necessary directives to his administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match.

People of Sindh were excited to receive international cricketers in the city, he added.

The PCB Chairman said that there should be security rehearsal for the PCB event. On this the chief minister directed IG Police and Deputy DG Rangers to make security rehearsal and get it covered by the media. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 22nd December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Little mistake costs a life in Karachi

December 23, 2017 5:47 pm

Wake-up call for the PCB

December 23, 2017 3:04 pm

Dead City No More

December 23, 2017 12:40 pm

PM launches scheme for promotion of home remittances through M-wallets

December 22, 2017 10:44 pm

Rogue cop videotaped torturing three boys in Karachi

December 22, 2017 7:20 pm

PM lays foundation stone of oil pipeline project at Port Qasim

December 22, 2017 6:27 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.