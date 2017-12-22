Security measures discussed for PSL 3 final in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is keen to bring international cricket back to Karachi and assure foolproof security for PSL final match scheduled to be held in the city on March 25.

He said this while talking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi who called on him along with his security team at the chief minister house, said a statement issued here on Friday.

PCB Director Security and Anti-Corruption Mohammad Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to Sindh Chief Minister Sohail Rajput, IG Sindh A.D. Khowaja, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, Deputy DG Rangers Brig Nasir, add. I.G Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Commissioner Karachi Eijaz Ali Khan, DIG South Azad Khan and SSP security also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that he had already issued necessary directives to his administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match.

People of Sindh were excited to receive international cricketers in the city, he added.

The PCB Chairman said that there should be security rehearsal for the PCB event. On this the chief minister directed IG Police and Deputy DG Rangers to make security rehearsal and get it covered by the media. – APP

