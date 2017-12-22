Rohit Sharma equals record for fastest T20 century

Rohit Sharma has been in phenomenal form, ever since making a comeback to the team from injury during the Champions Trophy. In his first series as India captain, however, he has reached a different level as a batsman, scoring runs in commanding fashion against a hapless Sri Lanka side.

In the second T20I against the Lankans at Indore, Sharma was in his elements, smashing the fastest century ever by an Indian in T20Is and the joint-fastest ever with David Miller. A 43-ball 118 was laden with 10 maximums, one of which flew for 104 metres.

He completed his century in 35 balls, striking the ball as cleanly as he ever has, hitting the ball with disdain against the spinners. Rohit saved his best against Thisara Perera, smacking the medium pacer for four sixes in as many balls in remarkable fashion.

On the way, he smashed a number of records.

1- Rohit Sharma’s 10 sixes in this innings is the most by a captain in a T20I match.

1- Rohit scored his century off just 35 balls, the joint-fastest by any batsman in T20Is.

1- He becomes the first Indian player to hit 10 or more sixes in both an ODI and a T20I match.

2- Rohit’s 23-ball fifty is the second fastest fifty by an Indian captain in International cricket.

5- Rohit became the fifth player after Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro and Brendon McCullum to score two T20I centuries.

8- Rohit Sharma scored his eighth International century in 2017, the second most by any batsman. Only Virat Kohli has more centuries (11) than Rohit this year.

21- India hit 21 sixes in the second T20I, the most for India in T20Is.

64- Sixes hit by Rohit in 2017, the most sixes by a batsman in a calendar year in International cricket. AB de Villiers scored 63 in 2015.

117- This is India’s highest 10-over total for India in T20Is.

118- Rohit’s 118 is the highest individual scores by an Indian captain in T20I cricket.

118- Rohit Sharma’s 118 off 43 balls is the highest T20I score by an Indian.

165- The partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the second T20I, the highest by any Indian opening pair against Sri Lanka in T20Is. Previous best was 75 by Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma in Ranchi in 2016.

165- The partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the second T20I, the highest by a pair in India-Sri Lanka T20Is.

260- This is India’s highest score in T20Is. This is also the second highest team by a team in T20I.

Story first published: 22nd December 2017