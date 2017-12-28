Nadal pulls out of Brisbane, but says yes to Australian Open

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

World No.1 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International with a knee injury, but said he still intends to play in next month’s Australian Open.

The Spaniard, who hasn’t played since losing to David Goffin at the World Tour Finals in London, was scheduled to start his season in Brisbane this weekend, but said he would now not be coming.

“I am sorry to announce I won’t be coming to Brisbane this year,” Nadal said on Twitter on Thursday.

“My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year’s long season and the late start of my preparation.”

But Nadal said he still planned to play in the year’s opening Grand Slam tournament, starting in Melbourne onÂ January 15.

“I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th (of January) in Melbourne and start there my preparation for the Australian Open,” he added.

Reports casting doubt over Nadal’s recovery from an injury to his right knee surfaced last week when he pulled out of an exhibition in Abu Dhabi this week and took at least four days off from practice.

Nadal, 31, has had a stellar 2017, claiming a 10th French Open, a third US Open crown and the year-ending world number one spot.

Nadal added two Masters titles at Monte Carlo and Madrid to his triumphs at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows, finishing the campaign with six trophies.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion also secured the year-ending top ranking for a fourth time. AFP / SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Serena Williams set to launch comeback in Abu Dhabi

December 25, 2017 4:44 pm

Team by team preview of Women’s Big Bash League 2017

December 9, 2017 7:50 pm

Ashes 2017: Confident Australia move on to Perth with urn on their minds

December 7, 2017 10:33 am

Australia on brink of victory after England crumble

November 26, 2017 2:53 pm

Ashes 2017: Smith hits century as Australia close in on England

November 25, 2017 9:47 am

England announce playing XI for first Ashes Test

November 22, 2017 1:17 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Dec 2017
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.