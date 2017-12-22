Misbah elated at Islamabad United-SAMAA partnership

December 22, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricket captain and incumbent Islamabad United skipper Misbah-ul-Haq on Friday expressed his happiness over SAMAA's partnership with the PSL franchise.Â 

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Misbah said that Islamabad United would benefit with this partnership. He said that SAMAA TV was working for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan.

The first match of the PSL 2018 will be played on February 22nd, 2018 between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at Dubai.

The eliminator stages will be played at Lahore on March 20th and March 21st.

The final will be played at Karachi on March 25th.

 
