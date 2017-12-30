Meera Ji is known for her friendships both within and outside the world of showbiz. The actress was on board a flight bound for Auckland and it turned out that some members of the Pakistan cricket team were also traveling on the same plane for their upcoming tour to New Zealand.Meera did not lose the opportunity to click selfies with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, fast bowler Hassan Ali and Fakhar Zaman as well as coach Azhar Mahmood.Powerhouse couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also snapped with Meera and it looked as if everyone was having a ball.Pakistan take on New Zealand in five One Day International matches starting January 6, 2018 and will also play two T20 International matches.The tour is scheduled to end on January 28 with the third T20 to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Story first published: 30th December 2017