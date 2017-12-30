Meera meets Pakistani cricketers on Auckland-bound flight–and pictures follow

December 30, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!




AUCKLAND: Pakistani actress Meera chanced upon the same flight bound for Auckland in which the national cricket team was traveling. Needless to say, the actress' plenty of pictures with the cricketers followed.Â 

Meera Ji is known for her friendships both within and outside the world of showbiz. The actress was on board a flight bound for Auckland and it turned out that some members of the Pakistan cricket team were also traveling on the same plane for their upcoming tour to New Zealand.

Meera did not lose the opportunity to click selfies with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, fast bowler Hassan Ali and Fakhar Zaman as well as coach Azhar Mahmood.

Powerhouse couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also snapped with Meera and it looked as if everyone was having a ball.

Pakistan take on New Zealand in five One Day International matches starting January 6, 2018 and will also play two T20 International matches.

The tour is scheduled to end on January 28 with the third T20 to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
Email This Post

Story first published: 30th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Gulalai upset after being denied opportunity to sit on stage at JUI dharna

December 30, 2017 11:19 pm

Street protests hit Iran for third straight day as pro-government rallies held

December 30, 2017 10:36 pm

10 New Year’s Resolutions that would work wonders for you…

December 30, 2017 9:38 pm

Did you know these celebrity weddings took place in 2017?

December 30, 2017 8:52 pm

192 Pakistanis unable to attend Urs of Nizamuddin Auliya (R.A) in India

December 30, 2017 2:50 pm

Pakistan regrets non-issuance of visas to devotees by India

December 30, 2017 1:29 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017
Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.