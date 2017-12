Mawra Hocane, Sania Mirza share hugs and cappucinos

NEWS DESK: Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane posted an adorable picture with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Twitter. She captioned the photo: “Hugs & Cappuccinos β˜•οΈ πŸ€—πŸ€—πŸ’•πŸ₯‚πŸ’‹πŸ’‹ @MirzaSania #Lahore X”.

As is evident from the caption, the adorable picture was clicked in Lahore. Mawra’s sister, Urwa Hocane, and Sania’s husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, were also present. Urwa tweeted a picture of the four together, which Sania retweeted.

Naturally, fans expressed their love:

Story first published: 28th December 2017