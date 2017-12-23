SYDNEY: Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers by six wickets in the fifth match of the Big Bash League 2017-18 on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES

PERTH SCORCHERS 132/4

OVER 18.1 | PS: 136/4 (win by six wickets)

AJ Turner 52 (27b)

AC Voges 19 (17b)

END OF OVER: 18 | 12 Runs | PS: 132/4 (1 run required from 12 balls, RR: 7.33, RRR: 0.50)

AJ Turner 48 (26b)

AC Voges 19 (17b)

END OF OVER: 17 | 17 Runs | PS: 120/4 (13 runs required from 18 balls, RR: 7.05, RRR: 4.33)

AC Voges 14 (14b)

AJ Turner 41 (23b)

END OF OVER: 16 | 9 Runs | PS: 103/4 (30 runs required from 24 balls, RR: 6.43, RRR: 7.50)

AJ Turner 26 (19b)

AC Voges 12 (12b)

END OF OVER: 15 | 16 Runs | PS: 94/4 (39 runs required from 30 balls, RR: 6.26, RRR: 7.80)

AJ Turner 20 (15b)

AC Voges 10 (10b)

Ashton Turner is going BIG at the SCG! #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/bmNtEr1AoP — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2017

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER: 14 | 6 Runs | PS: 78/4 (55 runs required from 36 balls, RR: 5.57, RRR: 9.16)

AJ Turner 4 (9b)

AC Voges 10 (10b)

END OF OVER: 13 | 5 Runs | PS: 72/4 (61 runs required from 42 balls, RR: 5.53, RRR: 8.71)

AC Voges 6 (7b)

AJ Turner 2 (6b)

END OF OVER: 12 | 11 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 67/4 (66 runs required from 48 balls, RR: 5.58, RRR: 8.25)

AC Voges 1 (1b)

AJ Turner 2 (6b)

Bollinger with the big wicket of Cartwright! The mistimed pull shot goes straight back to the bowler and the Scorchers need 67 more runs off 49 balls #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2017

WICKET: HWR Cartwright c & b Bollinger 20 ( 19b 1X4 1X6) | FoW :66/4 (11.5 ov)

END OF OVER: 11 | 2 Runs | PS: 56/3 (77 runs required from 54 balls, RR: 5.09, RRR: 8.55)

AJ Turner 2 (6b)

HWR Cartwright 10 (14b)

END OF OVER: 10 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 54/3 (79 runs required from 60 balls, RR: 5.40, RRR: 7.90)

HWR Cartwright 9 (13b)

AJ Turner 1 (1b)

Abbott claims another wicket as Willey top edges one down to Maddinson for 13. Scorchers now 3-52 in the 10th over: https://t.co/7xlF2HkkeV #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2017

WICKET: DJ Willey c Maddinson b Abbott 13 ( 16b 1X4 0X6) | FoW :52/3 in 9.3 ov)

END OF OVER: 9 | 8 Runs | PS: 50/2 (83 runs required from 11 overs, RR: 5.55, RRR: 7.54)

HWR Cartwright 7 (10b)

DJ Willey 12 (14b)

END OF OVER: 8 | 6 Runs | PS: 42/2 (91 runs required from 12 overs, RR: 5.25, RRR: 7.58)

DJ Willey 8 (11b)

HWR Cartwright 3 (7b)

END OF OVER: 7 | 3 Runs | PS: 36/2 (97 runs required from 13 overs, RR: 5.14, RRR: 7.46)

DJ Willey 3 (6b)

HWR Cartwright 2 (6b)

END OF OVER: 6 | 2 Runs | PS: 33/2 (100 runs required from 14 overs, RR: 5.50, RRR: 7.14)

HWR Cartwrigh t1 (5b)

DJ Willey 1 (1b)

Now Abbott is on a hat-trick! He’ll have to wait until the next over though… Bollinger takes the catch and Philippe is out for 7: https://t.co/7xlF2HkkeV #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2017

END OF OVER: 5 | 4 Runs 2 Wkts | PS: 31/2 (102 runs required from 15 overs, RR: 6.20, RRR: 6.80)

DJ Willey 0 (0b)

4.6 JR Philippe c Bollinger b Abbott 7 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 70.00

4.5 WG Bosisto c †Nevill b Abbott 21 (20b 4×4 0x6) SR: 105.00

END OF OVER: 4 | 8 Runs | PS: 27/0 (106 runs required from 16 overs, RR: 6.75, RRR: 6.62)

WG Bosisto 21 (18b)

JR Philippe 4 (6b)

END OF OVER: 3 | 4 Runs | PS: 19/0 (114 runs required from 17 overs, RR: 6.33, RRR: 6.70)

WG Bosisto 15 (14b)

JR Philippe 3 (4b)

END OF OVER: 2 | 13 Runs | PS: 15/0 (118 runs required from 18 overs, RR: 7.50, RRR: 6.55)

WG Bosisto 14 (11b)

JR Philippe 0 (1b)

Just the two runs off Sams’ opening over in the run chase. It’s Bosisto and Philippe at the crease for the Scorchers: https://t.co/7xlF2HkkeV #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2017

END OF OVER: 1 | 2 Runs | PS: 2/0 (131 runs required from 19 overs, RR: 2.00, RRR: 6.89)

JR Philippe 0 (1b)

WG Bosisto 1 (5b)

SYDNEY SIXERS 132 all out

WOW! Andrew Tye takes his second BBL hat-trick and his third hat-trick in T20 cricket this year! https://t.co/7xlF2HkkeV #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/3SRtTIM9Y5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2017

18.4 DR Sams lbw b Tye 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

Tye on a hat-trick! He took one last season, can he do it again here? O’Keefe the next to go with the Sixers 9-132. Sams on strike: https://t.co/7xlF2HkkeV #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2017

18.3 SNJ O’Keefe c Richardson b Tye 23 (18b 1×4 0x6) SR: 127.77

18.2 SA Abbott c Johnson b Tye 23 (13b 3×4 0x6) SR: 176.92

END OF OVER: 18 | 12 Runs | SS: 131/7 | RR: 7.27

SA Abbott 23 (12b)

SNJ O’Keefe 22 (16b)

END OF OVER: 17 | 11 Runs | SS: 119/7 | RR: 7.00

SNJ O’Keefe 18 (13b)

SA Abbott 16 (9b)

END OF OVER: 16 | 5 Runs | SS: 108/7 | RR: 6.75

SNJ O’Keefe 10 (9b)

SA Abbott 13 (7b)

END OF OVER: 15 | 14 Runs | SS: 103/7 | RR: 6.86

SA Abbott 11 (5b)

SNJ O’Keefe 7 (5b)

END OF OVER: 14 | 6 Runs 2 Wkts | SS: 89/7 | RR: 6.35

SA Abbott 4 (2b)

SNJ O’Keefe 1 (1b)

13.4 PM Nevill b Johnson 18 (20b 2×4 0x6) SR: 90.00

13.2 NJ Maddinson c Tye b Johnson 31 (33b 2×4 0x6) SR: 93.93

END OF OVER: 13 | 7 Runs | SS: 83/5 | RR: 6.38

NJ Maddinson 31 (31b) PM Nevill 18 (19b)



Peter Nevill with an important couple of boundaries as the Sixers move to 5-76 after 12 overs #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/whucc20J5g — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2017

END OF OVER: 12 | 11 Runs | SS: 76/5 | RR: 6.33

NJ Maddinson 26 (27b) PM Nevill 16 (17b)



END OF OVER: 11 | 4 Runs | SS: 65/5 | RR: 5.90

NJ Maddinson 24 (25b) PM Nevill 7 (13b)



END OF OVER: 10 | 7 Runs | SS: 61/5 | RR: 6.10

PM Nevill 5 (10b) NJ Maddinson 22 (22b)



END OF OVER: 9 | 5 Runs | SS: 54/5 | RR: 6.00

PM Nevill 3 (8b) NJ Maddinson 18 (18b)



END OF OVER: 8 | 3 Runs | SS: 49/5 | RR: 6.12

NJ Maddinson 15 (15b) PM Nevill 1 (5b)



END OF OVER: 7 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 46/5 | RR: 6.57

PM Nevill 0 (1b) NJ Maddinson 13 (13b)



6.5 J Botha b Willey 4 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66

END OF OVER: 6 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 42/4 | RR: 7.00

NJ Maddinson 12 (12b) J Botha 1 (2b)



An appeal for caught behind by Inglis down the leg side, it’s sent upstairs for a closer look and Henriques is out for 1. Sixers now 3-40 (5): https://t.co/7xlF2HkkeV #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2017

5.3 SW Billings c Turner b Tye 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER: 5 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 40/3 | RR: 8.00

NJ Maddinson 11 (9b)



4.6 MC Henriques c †Inglis b Willey 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33

END OF OVER: 4 | 10 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 34/2 | RR: 8.50

NJ Maddinson 6 (5b) MC Henriques 1 (1b)



3.2 JJ Roy c Voges b Richardson 19 (11b 3×4 0x6) SR: 172.72

END OF OVER: 3 | 11 Runs | SS: 24/1 | RR: 8.00

JJ Roy 15 (9b) NJ Maddinson 1 (2b)



END OF OVER: 2 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 13/1 | RR: 6.50

JJ Roy 5 (5b)



1.6 DP Hughes b Richardson 7 (7b 1×4 0x6) SR: 100.00

END OF OVER: 1 | 7 Runs | SS: 7/0 | RR: 7.00

JJ Roy 5 (5b) DP Hughes 1 (1b)



PERTH SCORCHERS

Adam Voges, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye and David Willey.

SYDNEY SIXERS

Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Sam Billings, Johan Botha, Peter Nevill, Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Doug Bollinger, Jackson Bird, Ryan Carters, Harry Conway, Ben Dwarshuis, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Lumb, Nathan Lyon, Colin Munro, Jordan Silk, William Somerville, Mitchell Starc and Henry Thornton.

Story first published: 23rd December 2017