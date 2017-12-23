Big Bash League 2017-18 live updates: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

December 23, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
SYDNEY: Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers by six wickets in the fifth match of the Big Bash League 2017-18 on Saturday. 

LIVE UPDATES

PERTH SCORCHERS 132/4

OVER 18.1 | PS: 136/4 (win by six wickets)

  • AJ Turner 52 (27b)
  • AC Voges 19 (17b)

END OF OVER: 18 | 12 Runs | PS: 132/4 (1 run required from 12 balls, RR: 7.33, RRR: 0.50)

  • AJ Turner 48 (26b)
  • AC Voges 19 (17b)

MEANWHILE, MELBOURNE RENEGADES HAVE WON THE TOSS AND CHOSE TO FIELD AGAINST BRISBANE HEAT. FOLLOW THE UPDATES HERE

END OF OVER: 17 | 17 Runs | PS: 120/4 (13 runs required from 18 balls, RR: 7.05, RRR: 4.33)

  • AC Voges 14 (14b)
  • AJ Turner 41 (23b)

END OF OVER: 16 | 9 Runs | PS: 103/4 (30 runs required from 24 balls, RR: 6.43, RRR: 7.50)

  • AJ Turner 26 (19b)
  • AC Voges 12 (12b)

END OF OVER: 15 | 16 Runs | PS: 94/4 (39 runs required from 30 balls, RR: 6.26, RRR: 7.80)

  • AJ Turner 20 (15b)
  • AC Voges 10 (10b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER: 14 | 6 Runs | PS: 78/4 (55 runs required from 36 balls, RR: 5.57, RRR: 9.16)

  • AJ Turner 4 (9b)
  • AC Voges 10 (10b)

END OF OVER: 13 | 5 Runs | PS: 72/4 (61 runs required from 42 balls, RR: 5.53, RRR: 8.71)

  • AC Voges 6 (7b)
  • AJ Turner 2 (6b)

END OF OVER: 12 | 11 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 67/4 (66 runs required from 48 balls, RR: 5.58, RRR: 8.25)

  • AC Voges 1 (1b)
  • AJ Turner 2 (6b)

WICKET: HWR Cartwright c & b Bollinger 20 ( 19b 1X4 1X6) | FoW :66/4 (11.5 ov)

END OF OVER: 11 | 2 Runs | PS: 56/3 (77 runs required from 54 balls, RR: 5.09, RRR: 8.55)

  • AJ Turner 2 (6b)
  • HWR Cartwright 10 (14b)

END OF OVER: 10 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 54/3 (79 runs required from 60 balls, RR: 5.40, RRR: 7.90)

  • HWR Cartwright 9 (13b)
  • AJ Turner 1 (1b)

WICKET: DJ Willey c Maddinson b Abbott 13 ( 16b 1X4 0X6) | FoW :52/3 in 9.3 ov)

END OF OVER: 9 | 8 Runs | PS: 50/2 (83 runs required from 11 overs, RR: 5.55, RRR: 7.54)

  • HWR Cartwright 7 (10b)
  • DJ Willey 12 (14b)

END OF OVER: 8 | 6 Runs | PS: 42/2 (91 runs required from 12 overs, RR: 5.25, RRR: 7.58)

  • DJ Willey 8 (11b)
  • HWR Cartwright 3 (7b)

END OF OVER: 7 | 3 Runs | PS: 36/2 (97 runs required from 13 overs, RR: 5.14, RRR: 7.46)

  • DJ Willey 3 (6b)
  • HWR Cartwright 2 (6b)

END OF OVER: 6 | 2 Runs | PS: 33/2 (100 runs required from 14 overs, RR: 5.50, RRR: 7.14)

  • HWR Cartwrigh t1 (5b)
  • DJ Willey 1 (1b)

END OF OVER: 5 | 4 Runs 2 Wkts | PS: 31/2 (102 runs required from 15 overs, RR: 6.20, RRR: 6.80)

  • DJ Willey 0 (0b)

4.6 JR Philippe c Bollinger b Abbott 7 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 70.00 

4.5 WG Bosisto c †Nevill b Abbott 21 (20b 4×4 0x6) SR: 105.00

END OF OVER: 4 | 8 Runs | PS: 27/0 (106 runs required from 16 overs, RR: 6.75, RRR: 6.62)

  • WG Bosisto 21 (18b)
  • JR Philippe 4 (6b)

END OF OVER: 3 | 4 Runs | PS: 19/0 (114 runs required from 17 overs, RR: 6.33, RRR: 6.70)

  • WG Bosisto 15 (14b)
  • JR Philippe 3 (4b)

END OF OVER: 2 | 13 Runs | PS: 15/0 (118 runs required from 18 overs, RR: 7.50, RRR: 6.55)

  • WG Bosisto 14 (11b)
  • JR Philippe 0 (1b)

END OF OVER: 1 | 2 Runs | PS: 2/0 (131 runs required from 19 overs, RR: 2.00, RRR: 6.89)

  • JR Philippe 0 (1b)
  • WG Bosisto 1 (5b)

SYDNEY SIXERS 132 all out

18.4 DR Sams lbw b Tye 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

18.3 SNJ O’Keefe c Richardson b Tye 23 (18b 1×4 0x6) SR: 127.77

18.2 SA Abbott c Johnson b Tye 23 (13b 3×4 0x6) SR: 176.92

END OF OVER: 18 | 12 Runs | SS: 131/7 | RR: 7.27

  • SA Abbott 23 (12b)
  • SNJ O’Keefe 22 (16b)

END OF OVER: 17 | 11 Runs | SS: 119/7 | RR: 7.00

  • SNJ O’Keefe 18 (13b)
  • SA Abbott 16 (9b)

END OF OVER: 16 | 5 Runs | SS: 108/7 | RR: 6.75

  • SNJ O’Keefe 10 (9b)
  • SA Abbott 13 (7b)

END OF OVER: 15 | 14 Runs | SS: 103/7 | RR: 6.86

  • SA Abbott 11 (5b)
  • SNJ O’Keefe 7 (5b)

END OF OVER: 14 | 6 Runs 2 Wkts | SS: 89/7 | RR: 6.35

  • SA Abbott 4 (2b)
  • SNJ O’Keefe 1 (1b)

13.4 PM Nevill b Johnson 18 (20b 2×4 0x6) SR: 90.00

13.2 NJ Maddinson c Tye b Johnson 31 (33b 2×4 0x6) SR: 93.93

END OF OVER: 13 | 7 Runs | SS: 83/5 | RR: 6.38

    • NJ Maddinson 31 (31b)
    • PM Nevill 18 (19b)

END OF OVER: 12 | 11 Runs | SS: 76/5 | RR: 6.33

      • NJ Maddinson 26 (27b)
      • PM Nevill 16 (17b)

END OF OVER: 11 | 4 Runs | SS: 65/5 | RR: 5.90

      • NJ Maddinson 24 (25b)
      • PM Nevill 7 (13b)

END OF OVER: 10 | 7 Runs | SS: 61/5 | RR: 6.10

      • PM Nevill 5 (10b)
      • NJ Maddinson 22 (22b)

END OF OVER: 9 | 5 Runs | SS: 54/5 | RR: 6.00

      • PM Nevill 3 (8b)
      • NJ Maddinson 18 (18b)

END OF OVER: 8 | 3 Runs | SS: 49/5 | RR: 6.12

      • NJ Maddinson 15 (15b)
      • PM Nevill 1 (5b)

END OF OVER: 7 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 46/5 | RR: 6.57

      • PM Nevill 0 (1b)
      • NJ Maddinson 13 (13b)

6.5 J Botha b Willey 4 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66

END OF OVER: 6 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 42/4 | RR: 7.00

        • NJ Maddinson 12 (12b)
        • J Botha 1 (2b)

5.3 SW Billings c Turner b Tye 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER: 5 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 40/3 | RR: 8.00

          • NJ Maddinson 11 (9b)

4.6 MC Henriques c †Inglis b Willey 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33

END OF OVER: 4 | 10 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 34/2 | RR: 8.50

          • NJ Maddinson 6 (5b)
          • MC Henriques 1 (1b)

3.2 JJ Roy c Voges b Richardson 19 (11b 3×4 0x6) SR: 172.72

END OF OVER: 3 | 11 Runs | SS: 24/1 | RR: 8.00

          • JJ Roy 15 (9b)
          • NJ Maddinson 1 (2b)

END OF OVER: 2 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | SS: 13/1 | RR: 6.50

          • JJ Roy 5 (5b)

1.6 DP Hughes b Richardson 7 (7b 1×4 0x6) SR: 100.00

END OF OVER: 1 | 7 Runs | SS: 7/0 | RR: 7.00

          • JJ Roy 5 (5b)
          • DP Hughes 1 (1b)

PERTH SCORCHERS

Adam Voges, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye and David Willey.

SYDNEY SIXERS

Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Sam Billings, Johan Botha, Peter Nevill, Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Doug Bollinger, Jackson Bird, Ryan Carters, Harry Conway, Ben Dwarshuis, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Lumb, Nathan Lyon, Colin Munro, Jordan Silk, William Somerville, Mitchell Starc and Henry Thornton.


Story first published: 23rd December 2017

 

