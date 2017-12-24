Kohli back to lead India for South Africa ODI series

Virat Kohli returns to the limited-overs side to lead India while pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami were included in the 17-man one-day international squad for the six-game series against South Africa in February.

Kohli was rested for the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, which India lead 2-0 with Rohit Sharma in charge. Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav was also included in the team after recovering from a hamstring injury.

India play three test matches in January before the ODI series begins and will end their tour of South Africa with three T20 internationals.

India ODI squad against South Africa: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS DhoniÂ (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur. – Reuters


