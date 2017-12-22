India post 260-5 in second T20 against Sri Lanka

December 22, 2017
Indore, India: Rohit Sharma equalled the record for fastest Twenty20 century on Friday as India reached 260 for five in the second T20 against Sri Lanka in Indore.

The Indian skipper reached 100 off 35 deliveries, matching South African David Miller’s century against Bangladesh in October. Sharma scored 118 off 43 balls, smashing 12 fours and 10 sixes after India were put into bat.

His explosive 165-run opening stand with Lokesh Rahul — who made 89 — put India in a commanding position in the second game of the three-match series, which the hosts lead 1-0. – AFP


