India beat Sri Lanka to clinch T20 series

December 22, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Indore: Skipper Rohit Sharma’s record-equalling century guided India to a 88-run win in the second Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka on Friday, clinching the series 2-0 in Indore.

The visitors were dismissed for 172 in pursuit of their 261-run target. Kusal Perera top-scored with 77 runs while Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed four wickets.

But it was Sharma’s 100 off 35 balls, matching South African David Miller’s century against Bangladesh in October, that stood out. He made a 43-ball 118. – AFP


