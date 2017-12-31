Here’s how Pakistani fans can welcome 2018

December 31, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
2017 was a successful year for Pakistan cricket as it emerged victorious in the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy this year and we can recall that glorious moment by watching the winning catch of Sarfraz Ahmed near midnight to welcome 2018.

ICC tweeted that Sarfraz Ahmed will take the winning catch of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at midnight if the video is played at 11:55:07pm.

Pakistan decimated India by 180 runs in the final to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.


