2017 was a successful year for Pakistan cricket as it emerged victorious in the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy this year and we can recall that glorious moment by watching the winning catch of Sarfraz Ahmed near midnight to welcome 2018.

ICC tweeted that Sarfraz Ahmed will take the winning catch of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at midnight if the video is played at 11:55:07pm.

Pakistan fans. If you start watching this video at 11:55:07pm, @sarfaraza_54 will take the catch that wins the Champions Trophy when the clock strikes midnight. Start your year out right 🇵🇰🏆 ▶️ https://t.co/FOPUMuVtdU pic.twitter.com/EiY35ggobN — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2017

Pakistan decimated India by 180 runs in the final to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Story first published: 31st December 2017