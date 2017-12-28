Football: World’s top 10 transfers

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Sports
Liverpool signed Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk for a reported Â£75 million ($100 million, 84 million euros) on Wednesday.

It is a world record fee for a defender and puts the Dutchman in the top 10 of the world’s most expensive transfers:

1. Neymar, Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, 2017, Â£200.6 million

2. Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, 2017, Â£96.8m

3. Paul Pogba, Juventus to Manchester United, 2016, Â£89m

4. Gareth Bale, Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013, Â£85.3m

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United to Real Madrid, 2009, Â£80m

6. Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus, 2016, Â£75.3m

7. Romelu Lukaku, Everton to Manchester United, 2017, Â£75m

= Virgil van Dijk, Southampton to Liverpool, 2018, Â£75m

9. Luis Suarez, Liverpool to Barcelona, 2014, Â£65m

10. James Rodriguez, Monaco to Real Madrid, 2014, Â£63m

Notes: Kylian Mbappe, Â£160 million move from Monaco to PSG to be completed in June, after current loan spell

Neymar, 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona originally reported as Â£48.6 million, but later revealed to be higher after court case


Story first published: 28th December 2017

 

