Djokovic determined to learn from injury misery

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Former world number one Novak Djokovic admitted Tuesday his six-month absence from tennis has taught him never to take his career for granted, describing his injury agony as a “roller-coaster ride”.

The 30-year-old Serb has not played since Wimbledon in July when a long-standing elbow injury forced him to shut down his 2017 season.

As a consequence, the 12-time major winner saw his world ranking slip to 12, his lowest place in 10 years.

“It’s been a real roller-coaster ride for me for a year and a half with this issue. I’ve never had surgery in my life, I’ve never had any major injuries that kept me away from the tour for such a long time,” Djokovic told Sport360 in Abu Dhabi.

“I never missed a Grand Slam in my career. It was a big decision, a big call to make. I couldn’t play anymore, there was no choice. It was like, that’s it, you can’t lift your arm.”

Djokovic will return to the court in Abu Dhabi at the pre-season Mubadala World Championship which runs from December 28-30.

He is then due to kick-off his competitive season as top seed at the Qatar Open next week before launching a bid for a seventh Australian Open crown.

Having added mercurial former tour player Radek Stepanek to a coaching team spearheaded by Andre Agassi, Djokovic only started hitting again in Monaco four weeks ago.

“I’ve learned a lesson because I really want to avoid getting to that stage of an injury ever in my career after this,” Djokovic added.

“And it was a great lesson to learn to be honest. It was not easy for me to be absent for so long.

“I can’t wait to get back on the competition level but it was a great experience for me to have. And it was a somewhat necessary experience because I got maybe too comfortable with not having major injuries.”  AFP / SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 27th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Tennis: Former Wimbledon champ Bartoli announces comeback

December 20, 2017 6:32 am

Victoria Azarenka given wildcard entry for Australian Open 2017

December 13, 2017 12:10 pm

Watch: Sharapova’s sweet response to marriage proposal

November 30, 2017 12:52 pm

Indian police book Sharapova in housing fraud case

November 21, 2017 3:43 pm

Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna dies aged 49

November 20, 2017 7:57 pm

Goffin shocks Federer, faces Dimitrov in ATP Finals decider

November 19, 2017 3:27 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.