SYDNEY: Sydney Sixers is facing Adelaide Strikers in the ninth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017/18 on Thursday, Samaa reported.
Sydney Sixers have elected to bowl first in the match.
Adelaide Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey, Travis Head (captain), Colin Ingram, Jono Wells, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake and Ben Laughlin.
Sydney Sixers XI: Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Jordan Silk, Sam Billings, Johan Botha (captain), Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Sams and Will Somerville.
