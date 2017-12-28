Big Bash League 2017/18: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

December 28, 2017
By:Raza Haidery
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

SYDNEY: Sydney Sixers is facing Adelaide Strikers in the ninth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017/18 on Thursday, Samaa reported.

LIVE UPDATES

ADELAIDE STRIKERS INNINGS

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Sydney Sixers have elected to bowl first in the match.

Adelaide Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey, Travis Head (captain), Colin Ingram, Jono Wells, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake and Ben Laughlin.

Sydney Sixers XI: Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Jordan Silk, Sam Billings, Johan Botha (captain), Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Sams and Will Somerville.


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Big Bash League 2017/18: Sydney Sixers take on Adelaide Strikers today

December 28, 2017 11:02 am

LIVE UPDATES: Big Bash League 2017-18: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

December 27, 2017 4:00 pm

LIVE UPDATES: Big Bash League 2017-18: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers

December 26, 2017 3:35 pm

Big Bash League 2017-18: Melbourne Renegades thrash Brisbane Heat by seven wickets

December 23, 2017 3:40 pm

Big Bash League 2017-18 live updates: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

December 23, 2017 12:10 pm

Big Bash League 2017-18: Perth Scorchers face Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Renegades take on Brisbane Heat

December 23, 2017 12:00 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Dec 2017
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Dec 2017
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 28 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 28 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.