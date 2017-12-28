Big Bash League 2017/18: Sydney Sixers take on Adelaide Strikers today

December 28, 2017
By:Raza Haidery
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

SYDNEY: Sydney Sixers will take on Adelaide Strikers in the ninth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017-18 on Thursday, Samaa reported.

The match will start at 01.40 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Adelaide Strikers are at fourth place while Sydney Sixers are at sixth place on the points table.

Adelaide Strikers (squad): Alex Carey(w), Jake Weatherald, Travis Head(c), Colin Ingram, Jonathan Wells, Jake Lehmann, Jonathon Dean, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin, Billy Stanlake, Wes Agar, Michael Neser, Michael Cormack, Daniel Drew, David Grant, Liam O’Connor, Nick Winter

Sydney Sixers (squad): Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques(c), Sam Billings, Johan Botha, Peter Nevill(w), Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Doug Bollinger, Jordan Silk, Harry Conway, Ben Dwarshuis, Colin Munro, Brad Haddin, William Somerville, Henry Thornton.


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Big Bash League 2017/18: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

December 28, 2017 12:49 pm

LIVE UPDATES: Big Bash League 2017-18: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

December 27, 2017 4:00 pm

LIVE UPDATES: Big Bash League 2017-18: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers

December 26, 2017 3:35 pm

Big Bash League 2017-18: Melbourne Renegades thrash Brisbane Heat by seven wickets

December 23, 2017 3:40 pm

Big Bash League 2017-18 live updates: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

December 23, 2017 12:10 pm

Big Bash League 2017-18: Perth Scorchers face Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Renegades take on Brisbane Heat

December 23, 2017 12:00 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Dec 2017
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Dec 2017
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 28 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 28 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 27 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.