SYDNEY: Sydney Sixers will take on Adelaide Strikers in the ninth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017-18 on Thursday, Samaa reported.

The match will start at 01.40 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Adelaide Strikers are at fourth place while Sydney Sixers are at sixth place on the points table.

Adelaide Strikers (squad): Alex Carey(w), Jake Weatherald, Travis Head(c), Colin Ingram, Jonathan Wells, Jake Lehmann, Jonathon Dean, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin, Billy Stanlake, Wes Agar, Michael Neser, Michael Cormack, Daniel Drew, David Grant, Liam O’Connor, Nick Winter

Sydney Sixers (squad): Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques(c), Sam Billings, Johan Botha, Peter Nevill(w), Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Doug Bollinger, Jordan Silk, Harry Conway, Ben Dwarshuis, Colin Munro, Brad Haddin, William Somerville, Henry Thornton.

Story first published: 28th December 2017