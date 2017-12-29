Big Bash League 2017/18 live updates: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

December 29, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
MELBOURNE: Perth Scorchers are taking on Melbourne Renegades in the 10th match of the Big Bash League 2017/18 at Melbourne, Samaa reported.

LIVE UPDATES

PERTH SCORCHERS INNINGS

END OF OVER: 7 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 58/1 (73 runs required from 13 overs, RR: 8.28, RRR: 5.61)

  • M Klinger 25 (21b)

Brad Hogg got the first wicket for Renegades as he dismissed David Willey on the last ball.

WICKET: David Willey b Hogg 31 (21b 2X4 2X6) | FoW :58/1 in 6.6 overs.

END OF OVER: 6 | 5 Runs | PS: 49/0 (82 runs required from 14 overs, RR: 8.16, RRR: 5.85)

  • M Klinger 24 (20b)
  • DJ Willey 24 (16b)

Michael Klinger hit Kane Richardson for a boundary in the over.

END OF OVER: 5 | 17 Runs | PS: 44/0 (87 runs required from 15 overs, RR: 8.80, RRR: 5.80)

  • DJ Willey 23 (15b)
  • M Klinger 20 (15b)

Tom Cooper was hit for two fours and a six by David Willey in the over.

END OF OVER: 4 | 14 Runs | PS: 27/0 (104 runs required from 16 overs, RR: 6.75, RRR: 6.50)

  • M Klinger 19 (14b)
  • DJ Willey 7 (10b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Michael Klinger scored the four and a six in the over bowled by Jack Wildermuth.

END OF OVER: 3 | 6 Runs | PS: 13/0 (118 runs required from 17 overs, RR: 4.33, RRR: 6.94)

  • DJ Willey 7 (10b)
  • M Klinger 5 (8b)

Mohammad Nabi conceded six runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 2 | 5 Runs | PS: 7/0 (124 runs required from 18 overs, RR: 3.50, RRR: 6.88)

  • M Klinger 1 (5b)
  • DJ Willey 5 (7b)

Tom Cooper gave five runs in the second over.

END OF OVER: 1 | 2 Runs | PS: 2/0 (129 runs required from 19 overs, RR: 2.00, RRR: 6.78)

  • M Klinger 0 (1b)
  • DJ Willey 1 (5b)

Just two runs taken from the first over bowled by Mohammad Nabi.

MELBOURNE RENEGADES INNINGS

END OF OVER: 20 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 130/9 | RR: 6.50

  • KW Richardson 12 (8b)
  • GB Hogg 1 (1b)

Perth Scorchers require 131 runs to win the match.

WICKET: Mohammad Nabi c Voges b Tye 13 (16b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :122/9 in 19.2 overs.

END OF OVER: 19 | 7 Runs | MR: 121/8 | RR: 6.36

  • Mohammad Nabi 13 (15b)
  • KW Richardson 4 (4b)

Seven runs came in the penultimate over bowled by Jhye Richardson.

END OF OVER: 18 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 114/8 | RR: 6.33

  • Mohammad Nabi 8 (11b)
  • KW Richardson 2 (2b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Andrew Tye cleaned up Tim Ludeman in the over.

WICKET: Tim Ludeman b Tye 1 (3b 0x4 0x6)

END OF OVER: 17 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 110/7 | RR: 6.47

  • Mohammad Nabi6 (8b)
  • TP Ludeman1 (2b)

David Willey caught Dwayne Bravo out on his own bowling in the over.

WICKET: DJ Bravo c & b Willey 16 ( 10b 1X4 1X6) | FoW :106/7 in 16.2 overs.

END OF OVER: 16 | 3 Runs | MR: 105/6 | RR: 6.56

  • Mohammad Nabi 2 (5b)
  • DJ Bravo 16 (9b)

Three runs came from Ashton Agar’s over.

END OF OVER: 15 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 102/6 | RR: 6.80

  • DJ Bravo 15 (8b)

Jhye Richardson got the wicket of Jack Wildermuth in the over.

WICKET: Jack Wildermuth c Agar b Richardson 5 ( 10b 0X4 0X6) SR: 50.00 FoW :102/6 in 14.6 overs.

END OF OVER: 14 | 5 Runs | MR: 98/5 | RR: 7.00

  • JD Wildermuth 5 (7b)
  • DJ Bravo 12 (5b)

Five runs taken from Ashton Agar’s over.

END OF OVER: 13 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | MR: 93/5 | RR: 7.15

  • JD Wildermuth 1 (2b)
  • DJ Bravo 11 (4b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Johnson having a brilliant day with the ball as he picked up his third wicket in the match.

WICKET: Brad Hodge b Johnson 3 ( 10b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :92/5 (12.4 ov)

END OF OVER: 12 | 9 Runs | MR: 92/4 | RR: 7.66

  • BJ Hodge 3 (6b)
  • DJ Bravo 11 (4b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Dwayne Bravo hit James Muirhead for a six in the over.

END OF OVER: 11 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 83/4 | RR: 7.54

  • DJ Bravo 4 (2b)
  • BJ Hodge 1 (2b)

Ashton Agar got the wicket of Marcus Harris but was hit for a four by Dwayne Bravo on the last ball of the over.

WICKET: Marcus Harris lbw b Agar 32 (25b 1X4 2X6) | FoW :79/4 in 10.4 overs.

END OF OVER: 10 | 15 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 77/3 | RR: 7.70

  • MS Harris 31 (23b)

Andrew Tye got the wicket of Tom Cooper after being hit for two sixes in the over.

Courtesy: Big Bash League

WICKET: Tom Cooper b Tye 34 (24b 4X4 1X6) | FoW :77/3 in 9.6 overs.

END OF OVER: 9 | 7 Runs | MR: 62/2 | RR: 6.88

  • TLW Cooper 27 (21b)
  • MS Harris 23 (20b)

Seven runs came from James Muirhead as he conceded a boundary in his first over.

END OF OVER: 8 | 8 Runs | MR: 55/2 | RR: 6.87

  • TLW Cooper 22 (17b)
  • MS Harris 21 (18b)

David Willey went for eight runs as he was hit for a boundary by Tom Cooper.

END OF OVER: 7 | 6 Runs | MR: 47/2 | RR: 6.71

  • MS Harris 19 (16b)
  • TLW Cooper 17 (13b)

Marcus Harris struck Ashton Agar for a maximum in the over.

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER: 6 | 9 Runs | MR: 41/2 | RR: 6.83

  • TLW Cooper 17 (13b)
  • MS Harris 13 (10b)

Perth batsmen picked up nine runs in the over as Tom Cooper hit the boundary off Andrew Tye.

END OF OVER: 5 | 7 Runs | MR: 32/2 | RR: 6.40

  • MS Harris 9 (7b)
  • TLW Cooper 12 (10b)

Seven runs came from Mitchell Johnson’s third over.

END OF OVER: 4 | 8 Runs | MR: 25/2 | RR: 6.25

  • TLW Cooper 7 (7b)
  • MS Harris 7 (4b)

Tom Cooper hit the boundary in the over bowled by Jhye Richardson.

END OF OVER: 3 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 17/2 | RR: 5.66

  • TLW Cooper 3 (1b)
  • MS Harris 7 (4b)

Mitchell Johnson got the wicket of Cameron White in the over.

WICKET: Cameron White c Richardson b Johnson 3 (8b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :14/2 in 2.5 overs.

END OF OVER: 2 | 9 Runs | MR: 12/1 | RR: 6.00

  • MS Harris 7 (4b)
  • CL White 1 (3b)

Nine runs came in the over as Marcus Harris hit a boundary on the first ball of Jhye Richardon’s over.

END OF OVER: 1 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 3/1 | RR: 3.00

  • MS Harris 0 (1b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

A brilliant start for the Scorchers as Mitchell Johnson dismissed Aaron Finch on the final ball of the over.

WICKET: Aaron Finch c Inglis b Johnson 0 ( 5b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :3/1 in 0.6 overs

Perth Scorchers have won the toss and invited Melbourne Renegades to bat first in the match.

Yesterday, Adelaide Strikers clinched a nervy win against Sydney Sixers by six runs.

Perth Scorchers XI: Michael Klinger, Josh Inglis, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Adam Voges, Ashton Agar, David Willey, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, James Muirhead, Mitchell Johnson

Melbourne Renegades XI: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Cameron White, Tom Cooper, Brad Hodge, Dwayne Bravo, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nabi, Tim Ludeman, Kane Richardson, Brad Hogg

 


Story first published: 29th December 2017

 

