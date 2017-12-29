MELBOURNE: Perth Scorchers are taking on Melbourne Renegades in the 10th match of the Big Bash League 2017/18 at Melbourne, Samaa reported.

LIVE UPDATES

PERTH SCORCHERS INNINGS

END OF OVER: 7 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 58/1 (73 runs required from 13 overs, RR: 8.28, RRR: 5.61)

M Klinger 25 (21b)

Brad Hogg got the first wicket for Renegades as he dismissed David Willey on the last ball.

WICKET: David Willey b Hogg 31 (21b 2X4 2X6) | FoW :58/1 in 6.6 overs.

END OF OVER: 6 | 5 Runs | PS: 49/0 (82 runs required from 14 overs, RR: 8.16, RRR: 5.85)

M Klinger 24 (20b)

DJ Willey 24 (16b)

Michael Klinger hit Kane Richardson for a boundary in the over.

END OF OVER: 5 | 17 Runs | PS: 44/0 (87 runs required from 15 overs, RR: 8.80, RRR: 5.80)

DJ Willey 23 (15b)

M Klinger 20 (15b)

Tom Cooper was hit for two fours and a six by David Willey in the over.

END OF OVER: 4 | 14 Runs | PS: 27/0 (104 runs required from 16 overs, RR: 6.75, RRR: 6.50)

M Klinger 19 (14b)

DJ Willey 7 (10b)

Klinger shows his class with an early six! Scorchers have made a great start! https://t.co/ydIRz4toEY #bbl07 pic.twitter.com/rp0xXsQa2p — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2017

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Michael Klinger scored the four and a six in the over bowled by Jack Wildermuth.

END OF OVER: 3 | 6 Runs | PS: 13/0 (118 runs required from 17 overs, RR: 4.33, RRR: 6.94)

DJ Willey 7 (10b)

M Klinger 5 (8b)

Mohammad Nabi conceded six runs in the over.

END OF OVER: 2 | 5 Runs | PS: 7/0 (124 runs required from 18 overs, RR: 3.50, RRR: 6.88)

M Klinger 1 (5b)

DJ Willey 5 (7b)

Tom Cooper gave five runs in the second over.

END OF OVER: 1 | 2 Runs | PS: 2/0 (129 runs required from 19 overs, RR: 2.00, RRR: 6.78)

M Klinger 0 (1b)

DJ Willey 1 (5b)

Just two runs taken from the first over bowled by Mohammad Nabi.

MELBOURNE RENEGADES INNINGS

Mitchell Johnson and the Scorchers restrict the Renegades to 9-130. https://t.co/ydIRz4toEY #bbl07 pic.twitter.com/VEv3pRVFqh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2017

END OF OVER: 20 | 9 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 130/9 | RR: 6.50

KW Richardson 12 (8b)

GB Hogg 1 (1b)

Perth Scorchers require 131 runs to win the match.

WICKET!! The skipper Adam Voges takes an excellent catch after Nabi almost skied the ball to the roof… Gades are 9fa! 🏏 After 19.2 they’re 9-122. Hogg to the crease #MADETOUGH 💪 — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 29, 2017

WICKET: Mohammad Nabi c Voges b Tye 13 (16b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :122/9 in 19.2 overs.

END OF OVER: 19 | 7 Runs | MR: 121/8 | RR: 6.36

Mohammad Nabi 13 (15b)

KW Richardson 4 (4b)

Seven runs came in the penultimate over bowled by Jhye Richardson.

END OF OVER: 18 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 114/8 | RR: 6.33

Mohammad Nabi 8 (11b)

KW Richardson 2 (2b)

Andrew Tye just continues to pile them up! Another wicket for the Scorchers! https://t.co/ydIRz4toEY #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/loDWrA0Uop — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2017

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Andrew Tye cleaned up Tim Ludeman in the over.

WICKET: Tim Ludeman b Tye 1 (3b 0x4 0x6)

END OF OVER: 17 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 110/7 | RR: 6.47

Mohammad Nabi6 (8b)

TP Ludeman1 (2b)

David Willey caught Dwayne Bravo out on his own bowling in the over.

Wickets falling at Etihad. Now Bravo departs, an easy caught and bowled for David Willey. Renegades 7-106 in the 17th. https://t.co/ydIRz4toEY #bbl07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2017

WICKET: DJ Bravo c & b Willey 16 ( 10b 1X4 1X6) | FoW :106/7 in 16.2 overs.

END OF OVER: 16 | 3 Runs | MR: 105/6 | RR: 6.56

Mohammad Nabi 2 (5b)

DJ Bravo 16 (9b)

Three runs came from Ashton Agar’s over.

END OF OVER: 15 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 102/6 | RR: 6.80

DJ Bravo 15 (8b)

Jhye Richardson got the wicket of Jack Wildermuth in the over.

Wildermuth departs for five, finds the long off fielder. Renegades 6-102 https://t.co/ydIRz4toEY #bbl07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2017

WICKET: Jack Wildermuth c Agar b Richardson 5 ( 10b 0X4 0X6) SR: 50.00 FoW :102/6 in 14.6 overs.

END OF OVER: 14 | 5 Runs | MR: 98/5 | RR: 7.00

JD Wildermuth 5 (7b)

DJ Bravo 12 (5b)

Five runs taken from Ashton Agar’s over.

END OF OVER: 13 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | MR: 93/5 | RR: 7.15

JD Wildermuth 1 (2b)

DJ Bravo 11 (4b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Johnson having a brilliant day with the ball as he picked up his third wicket in the match.

WICKET: Brad Hodge b Johnson 3 ( 10b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :92/5 (12.4 ov)

END OF OVER: 12 | 9 Runs | MR: 92/4 | RR: 7.66

BJ Hodge 3 (6b)

DJ Bravo 11 (4b)

Dwayne Bravo just beat the fielder on the rope to pick up his first maximum. https://t.co/ydIRz4toEY #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/McId4lBQrt — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2017

Courtesy: Big Bash League

Dwayne Bravo hit James Muirhead for a six in the over.

END OF OVER: 11 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 83/4 | RR: 7.54

DJ Bravo 4 (2b)

BJ Hodge 1 (2b)

Ashton Agar got the wicket of Marcus Harris but was hit for a four by Dwayne Bravo on the last ball of the over.

WICKET: Marcus Harris lbw b Agar 32 (25b 1X4 2X6) | FoW :79/4 in 10.4 overs.

END OF OVER: 10 | 15 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 77/3 | RR: 7.70

MS Harris 31 (23b)

Andrew Tye got the wicket of Tom Cooper after being hit for two sixes in the over.

Andrew Tye adds to his BBL|07 wicket tally with this peach to remove Tom Cooper! https://t.co/ydIRz4toEY #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/gMbMkqg3pL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2017

Courtesy: Big Bash League

WICKET: Tom Cooper b Tye 34 (24b 4X4 1X6) | FoW :77/3 in 9.6 overs.

END OF OVER: 9 | 7 Runs | MR: 62/2 | RR: 6.88

TLW Cooper 27 (21b)

MS Harris 23 (20b)

Seven runs came from James Muirhead as he conceded a boundary in his first over.

END OF OVER: 8 | 8 Runs | MR: 55/2 | RR: 6.87

TLW Cooper 22 (17b)

MS Harris 21 (18b)

David Willey went for eight runs as he was hit for a boundary by Tom Cooper.

END OF OVER: 7 | 6 Runs | MR: 47/2 | RR: 6.71

MS Harris 19 (16b)

TLW Cooper 17 (13b)

Marcus Harris struck Ashton Agar for a maximum in the over.

Marcus Harris pounces on Ashton Agar for the first six of the night! https://t.co/ydIRz4toEY #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/rdx7NiPFhE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2017

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER: 6 | 9 Runs | MR: 41/2 | RR: 6.83

TLW Cooper 17 (13b)

MS Harris 13 (10b)

Perth batsmen picked up nine runs in the over as Tom Cooper hit the boundary off Andrew Tye.

END OF OVER: 5 | 7 Runs | MR: 32/2 | RR: 6.40

MS Harris 9 (7b)

TLW Cooper 12 (10b)

Seven runs came from Mitchell Johnson’s third over.

END OF OVER: 4 | 8 Runs | MR: 25/2 | RR: 6.25

TLW Cooper 7 (7b)

MS Harris 7 (4b)

Tom Cooper hit the boundary in the over bowled by Jhye Richardson.

END OF OVER: 3 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 17/2 | RR: 5.66

TLW Cooper 3 (1b)

MS Harris 7 (4b)

Mitch Johnson gets another one! Cameron White caught by Jhye Richardson for 3. Renegades 2-14 in the third. https://t.co/ydIRz4toEY #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2017

Mitchell Johnson got the wicket of Cameron White in the over.

WICKET: Cameron White c Richardson b Johnson 3 (8b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :14/2 in 2.5 overs.

END OF OVER: 2 | 9 Runs | MR: 12/1 | RR: 6.00

MS Harris 7 (4b)

CL White 1 (3b)

Nine runs came in the over as Marcus Harris hit a boundary on the first ball of Jhye Richardon’s over.

END OF OVER: 1 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 3/1 | RR: 3.00

MS Harris 0 (1b)

Mitch Johnson breaks through in his first over, the Renegades skipper departs! https://t.co/ydIRz4toEY #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/IrHFqlj56I — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2017

Courtesy: Big Bash League

A brilliant start for the Scorchers as Mitchell Johnson dismissed Aaron Finch on the final ball of the over.

WICKET: Aaron Finch c Inglis b Johnson 0 ( 5b 0X4 0X6) | FoW :3/1 in 0.6 overs

Perth Scorchers have won the toss and invited Melbourne Renegades to bat first in the match.

Yesterday, Adelaide Strikers clinched a nervy win against Sydney Sixers by six runs.

Perth Scorchers XI: Michael Klinger, Josh Inglis, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Adam Voges, Ashton Agar, David Willey, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, James Muirhead, Mitchell Johnson

Melbourne Renegades XI: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Cameron White, Tom Cooper, Brad Hodge, Dwayne Bravo, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nabi, Tim Ludeman, Kane Richardson, Brad Hogg

Story first published: 29th December 2017