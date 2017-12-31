ADELAIDE: Adelaide Strikers are taking on Brisbane Heat in the 12th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017/18, Samaa reported.

LIVE UPDATES

BRISBANE HEAT INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 60/6 Â (88 runs required from 54 balls, RR: 5.45, RRR: 9.77)

CJ Gannon 14 (19b)

JK Lalor 1 (1b)

WICKET:Â BB McCullum c Lehmann b Neser 15 (21b 1×4 0x6) SR: 71.42

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 4 Runs | BH: 56/5Â (92 runs required from 60 balls, RR: 5.60, RRR: 9.20)

CJ Gannon 11 (16b)

BB McCullum 15 (19b)

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 5 Runs | BH: 52/5Â (96 runs required from 11 overs, RR: 5.77, RRR: 8.72)

CJ Gannon 10 (13b)

BB McCullum 13 (16b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 2 Runs | BH: 47/5Â (101 runs required from 12 overs, RR: 5.87, RRR: 8.41)

CJ Gannon 6 (8b)

BB McCullum 12 (15b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 45/5Â (103 runs required from 13 overs, RR: 6.42, RRR: 7.92)

CJ Gannon 6 (4b)

BB McCullum 11 (13b)

More trouble for Brisbane as Ben Cutting departs for 14. Heat 5-38 after 6.2. https://t.co/Qnq52ZADVE #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2017

WICKET:Â BCJ Cutting c Ingram b Laughlin 16 (13b 2×4 0x6) SR: 123.07

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 12 Runs | BH: 37/4Â (111 runs required from 14 overs, RR: 6.16, RRR: 7.92)

BCJ Cutting 16 (12b)

BB McCullum 10 (12b)

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 7 Runs | BH: 25/4Â (123 runs required from 15 overs, RR: 5.00, RRR: 8.20)

BB McCullum 9 (11b)

BCJ Cutting 5 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 18/4Â (130 runs required from 16 overs, RR: 4.50, RRR: 8.12)

BB McCullum 5 (9b)

BCJ Cutting 2 (3b)

NESER! Straight through Alex Ross and the Zing Bails go flying. Heat 4-15 (3.1) https://t.co/Qnq52ZADVE #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2017

WICKET: AI Ross b Neser 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50.00

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 15/3Â (133 runs required from 17 overs, RR: 5.00, RRR: 7.82)

AI Ross 1 (1b)

BB McCullum 4 (7b)

WICKET:Â JA Burns c Rashid Khan b Stanlake 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50.00

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 2 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 10/2Â (138 runs required from 18 overs, RR: 5.00, RRR: 7.66)

BB McCullum 2 (3b)

JA Burns 1 (1b)

WICKET:Â CA Lynn c Carey b Rashid Khan 0 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 8 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 8/1Â (140 runs required from 19 overs, RR: 8.00, RRR: 7.36)

BB McCullum 1 (1b)

WICKET:Â JJ Peirson c Lehmann b Head 7 (5b 1×4 0x6) SR: 140.00

ADELAIDE STRIKERS INNINGS

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 8 Runs | AS: 147/7Â | RR: 7.35

MG Neser 40 (26b)

PM Siddle 1 (1b)

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 17 Runs 1 Wkt | AS: 139/7Â | RR: 7.31

MG Neser 33 (21b)

WICKET: Rashid Khan c Lynn b Lalor 6 (2b 0x4 1×6) SR: 300.00

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | AS: 122/6Â | RR: 6.77

MG Neser 26 (17b)

Rashid Khan 0 (0b)

Brisbane take a catch in the deep! Joe Burns snares Jake Lehmann, Strikers 6-121 with 13 balls to come. LIVE: https://t.co/Qnq52ZADVE #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2017

WICKET:Â JS Lehmann c Burns b Steketee 22 (17b 3×4 0x6) SR: 129.41

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 12 Runs | AS: 116/5Â | RR: 6.82

MG Neser 24 (15b)

JS Lehmann 18 (13b)

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 14 Runs | AS: 104/5Â | RR: 6.50

MG Neser 13 (10b)

JS Lehmann 17 (12b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 6 Runs | AS: 90/5Â | RR: 6.00

JS Lehmann 10 (9b)

MG Neser 6 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 8 Runs | AS: 84/5Â | RR: 6.00

MG Neser 5 (4b)

JS Lehmann 5 (6b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | AS: 76/5Â | RR: 5.84

JS Lehmann 2 (4b)

A second for Yasir to end a productive first spell in #BBL07! LIVE: https://t.co/Qnq52ZADVE #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/D03MpVJFj8 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2017

WICKET:Â CA Ingram c Gannon b Yasir Shah 23 (22b 2×4 0x6) SR: 104.54

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 4 Runs 1 Wkt | AS: 72/4Â | RR: 6.00

JS Lehmann 1 (2b)

CA Ingram 21 (18b)

WICKET:Â JW Wells c McCullum b Gannon 12 (13b 1×4 0x6) SR: 92.30

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 8 Runs | AS: 68/3Â | RR: 6.18

JW Wells 11 (11b)

CA Ingram 19 (16b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 8 Runs | AS: 60/3Â | RR: 6.00

CA Ingram 17 (14b)

JW Wells 5 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 8 Runs | AS: 52/3Â | RR: 5.77

JW Wells 3 (4b)

CA Ingram 11 (11b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | AS: 44/3Â | RR: 5.50

JW Wells 1 (2b)

CA Ingram 6 (7b)

A first wicket in #BBL07 for @shah64y and it’s a beauty! pic.twitter.com/OnOPPp7H3h â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2017

WICKET:Â TM Head b Yasir Shah 13 (18b 0x4 0x6) SR: 72.22

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 5 Runs | AS: 43/2Â | RR: 6.14

TM Head 13 (14b)

CA Ingram 6 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 6 Runs | AS: 38/2Â | RR: 6.33

TM Head 9 (11b)

CA Ingram 5 (4b)

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | AS: 32/2Â | RR: 6.40

TM Head 7 (8b)

CA Ingram 1 (1b)

Lalor’s got a second and both @StrikersBBL openers are back in the dugout. 2-29. LIVE: https://t.co/Qnq52ZADVE #BBL07 â€” KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2017

WICKET:Â J Weatherald b Lalor 20 (15b 2×4 1×6) SR: 133.33

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 6 Runs | AS: 26/1Â | RR: 6.50

TM Head 2 (4b)

J Weatherald 20 (14b)

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 7 Runs 1 Wkt | AS: 20/1Â | RR: 6.66

J Weatherald 17 (11b)

TM Head 1 (1b)

WICKET:Â AT Carey b Lalor 2 (6b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 8 Runs | AS: 13/0Â | RR: 6.50

AT Carey 2 (5b)

J Weatherald 11 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 5 Runs | AS: 5/0Â | RR: 5.00

J Weatherald 4 (3b)

AT Carey 1 (3b)

Adelaide Strikers won the toss and chose to bat first.

Batting first, Adelaide Strikers scored 147/7 in their 20 overs.

Michael Neser scored 40 runs with three fours and two sixes to his name while Colin Ingram contributed 23 runs for the team. Jake Lehmann made 22 runs after hitting three boundaries.

Josh Lalor grabbed three wickets for Brisbane Heat while Yasir Shah took two wickets.

Brisbane Heat XI: Brendon McCullum (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Chris Lynn, Joe Burns, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Cameron Gannon, Josh Lalor, Mark Steketee, Yasir Shah and Mitchell Swepson.

Adelaide Strikers XI: Travis Head (c), Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (wk), Colin Ingram, Michael Neser, Jake Lehmann, Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Ben Laughlin and Billy Stanlake.

