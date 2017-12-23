SYDNEY: It’s a double header in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017-18 as two matches will be played on Saturday, Samaa reported.

The first game of the day will be played between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers while the second fixture of the day will be contested between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat.

Perth Scorchers will be looking to start this edition on a winning note while Sydney Sixers will be looking to register a win in the competition.

Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat both started their respective campaigns with a win.

The match between Sixers and Scorchers will be played at 10.10 pm Pakistan Standard Time while the clash between Renegades and Heat will start at 01.20 pm PST.

Adelaide Strikers hammered Sydney Thunder by 53 runs on Friday.

Perth Scorchers (squad): Adam Voges, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye and David Willey.

Sydney Sixers (squad): Jason Roy, Daniel Hughes, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Sam Billings, Johan Botha, Peter Nevill, Steve O’Keefe, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Doug Bollinger, Jackson Bird, Ryan Carters, Harry Conway, Ben Dwarshuis, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Lumb, Nathan Lyon, Colin Munro, Jordan Silk, William Somerville, Mitchell Starc and Henry Thornton.

Melbourne Renegades (squad): Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Cameron White, Tom Cooper, Brad Hodge, Dwayne Bravo, Tim Ludeman, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Brad Hogg, Beau Webster, Jon Holland, Sunil Narine, Joe Mennie, James Pattinson, Matthew Short, Chris Tremain, Guy Walker and Will Sutherland.

Brisbane Heat (squad): Jimmy Peirson, Brendon McCullum, Sam Heazlett, Joe Burns, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Mark Steketee, Shadab Khan, Josh Lalor, Brendan Doggett, Mitchell Swepson, Jason Floros, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn, Jack Prestwidge, Max Bryant, Cameron Gannon, Matt Renshaw and Cameron Valente.

