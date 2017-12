LIVE UPDATES

PERTH SCORCHERS 56/3

END OF OVER: 9 | 9 Runs | PS: 53/3 | RR: 5.88

AC Voges 17 (14b)

HWR Cartwright 28 (29b)

ND OF OVER: 8 | 7 Runs | PS: 44/3 | RR: 5.50

HWR Cartwright 22 (26b)

AC Voges 14 (11b)

END OF OVER: 7 | 8 Runs | PS: 37/3 | RR: 5.28

AC Voges 13 (10b)

HWR Cartwright 16 (21b)

END OF OVER: 6 | 7 Runs | PS: 29/3 | RR: 4.83

HWR Cartwright 15 (20b)

AC Voges 7 (5b)

END OF OVER: 5 | 12 Runs | PS: 22/3 | RR: 4.40

HWR Cartwright 10 (16b)

AC Voges 5 (3b)

END OF OVER: 4 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | PS: 10/3 | RR: 2.50

AC Voges 0 (1b)

HWR Cartwright 3 (12b)

3.5 AJ Turner b Beer 0 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

END OF OVER: 3 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | PS: 9/2 | RR: 3.00

HWR Cartwright 2 (10b)

2.6 M Klinger c Quiney b Faulkner 1 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25.00

END OF OVER: 2 | 2 Runs | PS: 8/1 | RR: 4.00

HWR Cartwright 1 (7b)

M Klinger 1 (1b)

END OF OVER: 1 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | PS: 6/1 | RR: 6.00

HWR Cartwright 0 (2b)

M Klinger 0 (0b)

PERTH: Exciting action is set to take place on Tuesday in the Big Bash League 2017-18 as the Melbourne Stars take on the Perth Scorchers in a highly anticipated match.

Favourites Melbourne Stars have defeated Perth Scorchers three times in the last four encounter between the two teams.

The game is taking place at the WACA which is famous for its bounce which means that fast bowlers are certainly going to trouble the batsmen.

Perth Scorchers will walk into the game with their heads high though as their pacer Andrew Tye just made history by grabbing three hattricks in the BBL against Sydney Sixers.

Melbourne Stars

Ben Dunk, Jackson Coleman, Michael Beer, Scott Boland, James Faulkner, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, John Hastings (captain), Ben Hilfenhaus, Glenn Maxwell, Kevin Pietersen, Rob Quiney, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Luke Wright, Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers

Adam Voges (captain), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Ian Bell, Tim Bresnan, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, James Muirhead, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Cameron Valente, Sam Whiteman, David Willey

