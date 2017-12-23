Big Bash League 2017-18: Melbourne Renegades thrash Brisbane Heat by seven wickets

December 23, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
MELBOURNE: Melbourne Renegades defeated Brisbane Heat by seven wickets in the third match of the Big Bash League 2017-18 on Saturday.

LIVE SCORES

MELBOURNE RENEGADES 137/3

MELBOURNE RENEGADES BEAT BRISBANE HEAT BY SEVEN WICKETS

OVER 18.4: MR: 137/3 (win by seven wickets)

  • TLW Cooper 52 (44b)
  • BJ Hodge 9 (4b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 5 Runs | MR: 123/3Â (10 runs required from 12 balls, RR: 6.83, RRR: 5.00)

  • TLW Cooper 45 (42b)
  • BJ Hodge 2 (2b)

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 12 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 118/3Â (15 runs required from 18 balls, RR: 6.94, RRR: 5.00)

  • TLW Cooper 42 (38b)

WICKET: Cameron White c Steketee b Cutting 51 (43b 4X4 2X6) | FoW :118/3 in 16.6 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 10 Runs | MR: 106/2Â (27 runs required from 24 balls, RR: 6.62, RRR: 6.75)

  • TLW Cooper 31 (33b)
  • CL White 51 (42b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 5 Runs | MR: 96/2Â (37 runs required from 30 balls, RR: 6.40, RRR: 7.40)

  • TLW Cooper 28 (30b)
  • CL White 44 (39b)

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 13 Runs | MR: 91/2Â (42 runs required from 36 balls, RR: 6.50, RRR: 7.00)

  • TLW Cooper 24 (25b)
  • CL White 43 (38b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 5 Runs | MR: 78/2Â (55 runs required from 42 balls, RR: 6.00, RRR: 7.85)

  • TLW Cooper 13 (22b)
  • CL White 41 (35b)

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 7 Runs | MR: 73/2Â (60 runs required from 48 balls, RR: 6.08, RRR: 7.50)

  • TLW Cooper 13 (21b)
  • CL White 36 (30b)

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 3 Runs | MR: 66/2Â (67 runs required from 54 balls, RR: 6.00, RRR: 7.44)

  • TLW Cooper 8 (18b)
  • CL White 34 (27b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 5 Runs | MR: 63/2Â (70 runs required from 60 balls, RR: 6.30, RRR: 7.00)

  • TLW Cooper 7 (15b)
  • CL White 32 (24b)

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 9 Runs | MR: 58/2Â (75 runs required from 11 overs, RR: 6.44, RRR: 6.81)

  • TLW Cooper 4 (12b)
  • CL White 30 (21b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 7 Runs | MR: 49/2Â (84 runs required from 12 overs, RR: 6.12, RRR: 7.00)

  • CL White 22 (17b)
  • TLW Cooper 3 (10b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

WICKET: Marcus Harris b Shadab Khan 9 (13b 1X4 0X6) | FOW: 29/2 in 4.3 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 2 Runs | MR: 42/2Â (91 runs required from 13 overs, RR: 6.00, RRR: 7.00)

  • TLW Cooper 2 (8b)
  • CL White 16 (13b)

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 10 Runs | MR: 40/2Â (93 runs required from 14 overs, RR: 6.66, RRR: 6.64)

  • CL White 16 (12b)
  • TLW Cooper 1 (3b)

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 30/2Â (103 runs required from 15 overs, RR: 6.00, RRR: 6.86)

  • CL White 8 (6b)
  • TLW Cooper 1 (2b)

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 9 Runs | MR: 27/1Â (106 runs required from 16 overs, RR: 6.75, RRR: 6.62)

  • CL White 7 (4b)
  • MS Harris 8 (11b)

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | MR: 18/1Â (115 runs required from 17 overs, RR: 6.00, RRR: 6.76)

  • CL White 0 (1b)
  • MS Harris 6 (8b)

WICKET: Aaron Finch c Peirson b Shadab Khan 8 ( 9b 1X4 0X6) | FoW :18/1 in 2.5 overs.

END OF OVER:Â Â 2 | 5 Runs | MR: 12/0Â (121 runs required from 18 overs, RR: 6.00, RRR: 6.72)

  • AJ Finch 4 (7b)
  • MS Harris 5 (5b)

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 7 Runs | MR: 7/0Â (126 runs required from 19 overs, RR: 7.00, RRR: 6.63)

  • MS Harris 4 (4b)
  • AJ Finch 1 (2b)

BRISBANE HEAT 132/8

END OF OVER:Â 20 | 5 Runs 2 Wkts | BH: 132/8Â | RR: 6.60

  • MT Steketee 4 (1b)
  • B Doggett 1 (3b)

WICKET:Â Alex Ross b Bravo 48 (44b 3X4 1X6) | FoW :127/8 in 19.2 overs.

WICKET: Josh Lalor c White b Bravo 10 ( 9b 1X4 0X6) | FoW :127/7 in 19.1 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 19 | 11 Runs | BH: 127/6Â | RR: 6.68

  • AI Ross 48 (43b)
  • JK Lalor 10 (8b)

END OF OVER:Â 18 | 7 Runs | BH: 116/6Â | RR: 6.44

  • AI Ross43 (40b)
  • JK Lalor5 (5b)

END OF OVER:Â 17 | 4 Runs 2 Wkts | BH: 109/6Â | RR: 6.41

  • JK Lalor 0 (1b)
  • AI Ross 41 (38b)

WICKET: Shadab Khan c Finch b Hogg 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) | FOW: 109/6 in 16.5 overs.

WICKET: Ben Cutting c Richardson b Hogg 18 (13b 0x4 2×6) | FOW: 108/5 in 16.3 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 16 | 15 Runs | BH: 105/4Â | RR: 6.56

  • AI Ross 39 (36b)
  • BCJ Cutting 18 (11b)

END OF OVER:Â 15 | 5 Runs | BH: 90/4Â | RR: 6.00

  • AI Ross 37 (34b)
  • BCJ Cutting 5 (7b)

END OF OVER:Â 14 | 8 Runs | BH: 85/4Â | RR: 6.07

  • AI Ross 34 (31b)
  • BCJ Cutting 3 (4b)

END OF OVER:Â 13 | 10 Runs | BH: 77/4Â | RR: 5.92

  • AI Ross 27 (26b)
  • BCJ Cutting 2 (3b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

END OF OVER:Â 12 | 3 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 67/4Â | RR: 5.58

  • BCJ Cutting 0 (1b)
  • AI Ross 19 (22b)

WICKET: M Labuschagne b Wildermuth 20 (19b 2X4 0X6) | FoW :67/4 in 11.5 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 11 | 5 Runs | BH: 64/3Â | RR: 5.81

  • M Labuschagne 19 (17b)
  • AI Ross 17 (19b)

END OF OVER:Â 10 | 7 Runs | BH: 59/3Â | RR: 5.90

  • AI Ross 14 (17b)
  • M Labuschagne 17 (13b)

END OF OVER:Â 9 | 10 Runs | BH: 52/3Â | RR: 5.77

  • M Labuschagne 12 (11b)
  • AI Ross 12 (13b)

END OF OVER:Â 8 | 5 Runs | BH: 42/3Â | RR: 5.25

  • M Labuschagne 6 (8b)
  • AI Ross 8 (10b)

END OF OVER:Â 7 | 8 Runs | BH: 37/3Â | RR: 5.28

  • AI Ross 7 (8b)
  • M Labuschagne 2 (4b)

END OF OVER:Â 6 | 1 Run 1 Wkt | BH: 29/3Â | RR: 4.83

  • AI Ross 1 (4b)
  • M Labuschagne 0 (2b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

WICKET: Jimmy Pierson b Wildermuth 12 (13b 1×4 0x6) | FOW: 28/3 in 5.2 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 5 | 3 Runs | BH: 28/2Â | RR: 5.60

  • M Labuschagne 0 (2b)
  • JJ Peirson 12 (11b)

END OF OVER:Â 4 | 5 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 25/2Â | RR: 6.25

  • JJ Peirson 9 (7b)
  • M Labuschagne 0 (0b)

WICKET: Sam Heazlett c Finch b Wildermuth 11 (11b 2×4 0x6) | FOW: 24/2 in 3.2 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 3 | 12 Runs | BH: 20/1Â | RR: 6.66

  • SD Heazlett 7 (6b)
  • JJ Peirson 8 (6b)

END OF OVER:Â 2 | 6 Runs 1 Wkt | BH: 8/1Â | RR: 4.00

  • SD Heazlett 2 (4b)
  • JJ Peirson 1 (2b)

Courtesy: Big Bash League

WICKET: Brendon McCullum b Cooper 5 (6b 1×4 0x6) | FOW: 6/1 in 1.2 overs.

END OF OVER:Â 1 | 2 Runs | BH: 2/0Â | RR: 2.00

  • BB McCullum 1 (4b)
  • JJ Peirson 1 (2b)

Melbourne Renegades won the toss and chose to field against Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat were sent into bat first and the side scored 132/8 in 20 overs with Alex Ross scoring 48 runs from 44 balls with three boundaries and a six to his name while Marnus Labuschagne contributed 20 runs with the bat after hitting two boundaries.

Jack Wildermuth grabbed three wickets for Melbourne Renegades while Dwayne Bravo and Brad Hogg dismissed two batsmen each as well.

Melbourne Renegades chased down the target of 133 runs in 18.4 overs thanks to half centuries by Tom Cooper and Cameron White.

Cameron White struck two boundaries and two sixes to amass 52 runs on the scoreboards while Cameron White made 51 runs for the team with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers by four wickets.

Melbourne Renegades XI: Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Harris, Cameron White, Tom Cooper, Brad Hodge, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Nabi, Tim Ludeman (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Kane Richardson and Brad Hogg.

Brisbane Heat XI: Brendon McCullum (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Shadab Khan, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Brendan Doggett and Mitchell Swepson.


Story first published: 23rd December 2017

 

Tags:


 

