ADELAIDE: Adelaide Strikers hammered Syndey Thunder by 53 runs in the fourth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2017-18 on Friday, Samaa reported.

LIVE UPDATES

SYDNEY THUNDER INNINGS

Ben Laughlin finishes with four wickets as the @StrikersBBL cruise to victory in front of their home fans! https://t.co/lYw8498tCD #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/TZWRfyitW0 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

ADELAIDE STRIKERS THRASH SYDNEY THUNDER BY 53 RUNS IN THE FOURTH MATCH OF BIG BASH LEAGUE 2017-18.

WICKET: Andrew Fekete c Ingram b Laughlin 1 (7b 0X4 0X6). Sydney Thunder 110/10 in 17.4 overs.

Over 17: Sydney Thunder 109/9 (require 55 runs to win)

Arjun Nair 22 (21b)

Andrew Fekete 1 (4b)

Peter Siddle got his second wicket as he dismissed Fawad Ahmed in the over.

The Strikers are closing in on victory as Siddle claims his second wicket of the night: https://t.co/lYw8498tCD #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

WICKET: Fawad Ahmed c Carey b Siddle 0 (5b 0X4 0X6). Sydney Thunder 107/9 in (16.1 overs)

Over 16: Sydney Thunder 107/8 (require 57 runs to win)

Arjun Nair 21 (20b)

Fawad Ahmed 0 (4b)

Arjun Nair hit the maximum in the over bowled by Ben Laughlin.

Over 15.6: Laughlin to Nair, SIX

Over 15: Sydney Thunder 93/8 (require 71 runs to win)

Fawad Ahmed 0 (2b)

Arjun Nair 12 (16b)

Four runs taken from Rashid Khan’s over.

Over 14: Sydney Thunder 89/8 (require 75 runs to win)

Arjun Nair 10 (12b)

Fawad Ahmed 0 (0b)

The batting side just collapsed in this over as Laughlin picked up three wickets in the over.

Laughlin has three wickets in four balls and he’s on a hat-trick! McClenaghan the next to go… Thunder 8-88 #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

WICKET: MJ McClenaghan c Head b Laughlin 0 ( 1b 0X4 0X6). Sydney Thunder 88/8 in 13.5 overs

WICKET: Chris Green lbw b Laughlin 0 (1b 0x4 0x6). Sydney Thunder 88-7 in 13.4 overs.

WICKET: Aidan Blizzard c Head b Laughlin 2 (2b 0x4 0x6). Sydney Thunder 87-6 in 13.2 overs.

Over 13: Sydney Thunder 85/5 (require 79 runs to win)

Arjun Nair 8 (10b)

Aidan Blizzard 0 (0b)

Billy Stanlake got the wicket of danger man Kurtis Stanlake in the over.

Kurtis Patterson hits a rocket off Stanlake, but Siddle manages to hold on! Gone for 48 and the Thunder are now 5-83 in the 13th: https://t.co/lYw8498tCD #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

WICKET: Kurtis Patterson c Siddle b Stanlake 48 (37b 4X4 1X6). Sydney Thunder 83/5 in 12.3 overs.

Over 12: Sydney Thunder 81/4 (require 83 runs to win)

AJ Nair 5 (6b)

Kurtis Patterson 48 (35b)

Ten runs came from the over bowled by Travis Head.

Over 11.2: Head to Patterson, FOUR

Over 11: Sydney Thunder 71/4 (require 93 runs to win)

Aujun Nair 2 (3b)

Kurtis Patterson 41 (32b)

Rashid Khan grabbed two wickets in the over.

WICKET: Ben Rohrer b Rashid Khan 0 (2b 0X4 0X6). Sydney Thunder 69/4 in 10.3 overs.

Welcome to the BBL, @rashidkhan_19! Gibson edges behind and Carey takes a sharp catch behind the stumps. Gone for 4, Thunder 3-69 (10.1) #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

WICKET: Ryan Gibson c Carey b Rashid Khan 4 (8b 0X4 0X6). Sydney Thunder 69/3 in 10.1 overs.

Over 10: Sydney Thunder 69/2 (require 95 runs to win)

Kurtis Patterson 41 (32b)

Ryan Gibson 4 (7b)

That’s the half-way mark and the visitors require 95 runs to win. It’s going down to the wire, folks.

Over 9.5: Head to Patterson, SIX

Over 9: Sydney Thunder 55/2 (require 109 runs to win)

Kurtis Patterson 27 (26b)

Ryan Gibson 4 (7b)

Five runs came from the ninth over bowled by Rashid Khan.

Over 8: Sydney Thunder 50/2 (require 114 runs to win)

Ryan Gibson 2 (3b)

Kurtis Patterson 25 (24b)

Travis Head dismissed the Thunder skipper in the over and conceded just four runs in it.

That’s big! Head brings himself on to bowl and he gets the wicket of his opposing skipper first ball. Watson out for 12, Thunder 2-46 (7.1) #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

WICKET: Shane Watson c Wells b Head 12 (12b 2X4 0X6). Sydney Thunder 46/2 in 7.1 overs)

Over 7: Sydney Thunder 46/1 (require 118 runs in the over)

Shane Watson 12 (11b)

Kurtis Patterson 23 (22b)

Rashid Khan conceded 11 runs in his first over of the game.

Over 6.3: Rashid Khan to Watson, FOUR

Over 6.1: Rashid Khan to Watson, FOUR

Over 6: Sydney Thunder 35/1 (require 129 runs in the over)

Shane Watson 6 (8b)

Kurtis Patterson 18 (19b)

Ben Laughlin was introduced into the attack and he was hit for two boundaries in the over.

Over 5.5: Laughlin to Patterson, FOUR

Over 5.1: Laughlin to Patterson, FOUR

Over 5: Sydney Thunder 23/1 (require 141 runs to win)

Shane Watson 1 (5b)

Kurtis Patterson 11 (16b)

Three runs taken from Peter Siddle’s second over

Over 4: Sydney Thunder 20/1 (require 144 runs in the overs)

Kurtis Patterson 9 (14b)

Shane Watson 0 (1b)

Billy Stanlake bowled the fourth over and gave just three runs in the over.

Over 3: Sydney Thunder 17/1 (require 147 runs to win)

Shane Watson 0 (1b)

Kurtis Patterson 6 (8b)

Peter Siddle came into the attack and got the wicket of Jos Buttler.

WICKET: Jos Buttler c Stanlake b Siddle 10 (9b 2X4 0X6). Sydney Thunder 17/1 in 2.5 overs.

Over 2: Sydney Thunder 16/0 (require 148 runs to win)

Jos Buttler 10 (7b)

Kurtis Patterson 5 (5b)

The second over of the innings was bowled by Billy Stanlake and he conceded seven runs as Kurtis Patterson scored the boundary.

Over 1.4: Stanlake to Patterson, FOUR

Over 1: Sydney Thunder 9/0 (require 146 runs to win)

Kurtis Patterson 0 (1b)

Jos Buttler 9 (5b)

Colin Ingram bowled the first over as Jos Buttler scored the two boundaries.

The chase is on! Buttler collects back-to-back boundaries off Ingram to open the innings: https://t.co/lYw8498tCD #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

Over 0.2: Ingram to Buttler, FOUR

Over 0.1: Ingram to Buttler, FOUR

ADELAIDE STRIKERS INNINGS

A hectic finish to the innings and the Thunder need 164 runs to win. Three wickets for Nair, two for McClenaghan: https://t.co/lYw8498tCD #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/xKAFfPkQ8h — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

Over 20: Adelaide Strikers 163/6

Jono Dean 12 (6b)

Rashid Khan 0 (0b)

Ten runs came in the last over of the innings bowled by Mitchell McClenaghan and Sydney Thunder require 164 runs to win in their 20 overs.

WICKET: Jake Lehmann c Patterson b McClenaghan 23 (22b 3X4 0X6). Adelaide Strikers 162/6 in 19.5 overs.

Over 19.4: McClenaghan to Lehmann, FOUR

Over 19: Adelaide Strikers 153/5

Jono Dean 11 (4b)

Jake Lehmann 16 (17b)

An eventful over as a wicket fell whereas a six and a boundary was hit in it.

Over 18.6: Fekete to Dean, FOUR

Over 18.5: Fekete to Dean, SIX

WICKET: Jonathan Wells run out (McClenaghan/Buttler) 13 (17b 0X4 0X6). Adelaide Strikers 141/5 in 18.1 overs.

Over 18: Adelaide Strikers 140/4

Jake Lehmann 16 (16b)

Jonathan Wells 12 (16b)

Eight runs came in the over bowled by Mitchell McClenaghan as a boundary was struck in it.

Over 17.5: McClenaghan to Lehmann, FOUR

Over 17: Adelaide Strikers 132/4

Jake Lehmann 11 (11b)

Jonathan Wells 11 (15b)

Andrew Fekete conceded nine runs in the over.

Over 16: Adelaide Strikers 123/4

Jake Lehmann 8 (8b)

Jonathan Wells 9 (12b)

Five runs came from the over bowled by Chris Green.

Over 15: Adelaide Strikers 118/4

Jonathan Wells 6 (9b)

Jake Lehmann 6 (5b)

Five runs came from Fawad Ahmed’s over as Jake Lehmann struck the boundary.

Over 14.2: Fawad Ahmed to Lehmann, FOUR

Over 14: Adelaide Strikers 113/4

Jonathan Wells 6 (7b)

Jake Lehmann 1 (1b)

Arjun Nair grabbed his third wicket of the match after being struck for a six by Colin Ingram.

Six and out! Ingram launches one over the fence, but Nair bounces back with the big wicket next ball for 15. Strikers 4-111 in the 14th over #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

WICKET: Colin Ingram c Fawad Ahmed b Nair 15 ( 15b 0X4 1X6). Adelaide Strikers 111/4 in 13.3 overs.

Over 13.2: Nair to Ingram, SIX

Over 13: Adelaide Strikers 104/3

Jonathan Wells 4 (4b)

Colin Ingram 9 (13b)

Chris Green kept it tight and conceded four runs in the over.

Over 12: Adelaide Strikers 100/3

Colin Ingram 8 (9b)

Jonathan Wells 2 (2b)

Alex Carey missed out on his half century as he was dismissed in the over bowled by Arjun Nair.

Nair has another big wicket with Carey finding Rohrer with the reverse sweep for 44. Strikers now 3-96 in the 12th over: https://t.co/lYw8498tCD #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

WICKET: Alex Carey c Rohrer b Nair 44 (26b 5X4 2X6). Adelaide Strikers 96/3 in 11.2 overs.

Over 11: Adelaide Strikers 95/2

Colin Ingram 5 (6b)

Alex Carey 44 (25b)

Five runs scored from Fawad Ahmed’s third over.

Over 10: Adelaide Strikers 90/2

Colin Ingram 1 (1b)

Alex Carey 43 (24b)

Arjun Nair was hit for a six by Travis Head but he made a comeback and dismissed the Adelaide striker.

Sensational catch from Jos Buttler to get the big wicket of Travis Head! https://t.co/lYw8498tCD #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/l3jgdLc7JM — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

WICKET: Travis Head c Buttler b Nair 36 (29b 4X4 1X6). Adelaide Strikers 89/2 in 9.5 overs.

Over 9.2: Nair to Head, SIX

Over 9: Adelaide Strikers 79/1

Travis Head 27 (25b)

Alex Carey 42 (23b)

Fawad Ahmed conceded 10 runs in the over as Alex Carey hit the maximum.

Over 8.1: Fawad Ahmed to Carey, SIX

Over 8: Adelaide Strikers 69/1

Alex Carey 34 (20b)

Travis Head 25 (22b)

Elevn runs came from the over as Alex Carey scored the first six of the match off Arjun Nair’s bowling.

Over 7.1: Nair to Carey, SIX

Over 7: Adelaide Strikers 58/1

Alex Carey 25 (16b)

Travis Head 23 (20b)

Fawad Ahmed starts off by conceding just four singles.

Over 6: Adelaide Strikers 54/1

Alex Carey 23 (14b)

Travis Head 21 (16b)

Thirteen runs taken from the over bowled by Andrew Fekete as Travis Head scored the three fours.

Over 5.6: Fekete to Head, FOUR

Over 5.2: Fekete to Head, FOUR

Over 5.1: Fekete to Head, FOUR

Over 5: Adelaide Strikers 41/1

Alex Carey 19 (13b)

Travis Head 12 (11b)

Fourteen runs came for Adelaide in Mitchell McClenaghan’s over as three boundaries were struck in it.

Over 4.6: McClenaghan to Carey, FOUR

Over 4.4: McClenaghan to Carey, FOUR

Over 4.1: McClenaghan to Head, FOUR

Over 4: Adelaide Strikers 27/1

Travis Head 7 (8b)

Alex Carey 11 (10b)

Andrew Fekete conceded five runs in the over as he was hit for a four by Travis Head.

Over 3.1: Fekete to Head, FOUR

Over 3: Adelaide Strikers 22/1

Alex Carey 11 (10b)

Travis Head 2 (2b)

Chris Green conceded 10 runs in the over as he was hit for two consecutive boundaries in the over.

Over 2.5: Green to Carey, FOUR

Over 2.3: Green to Carey, FOUR

Over 2: Adelaide Stars 12/1

Alex Carey 2 (5b)

Travis Head 1 (1b)

Mitchell McClenaghan bowled the second over and he dismissed Jake Weatherald after being struck for a boundary.

Mitch McClenaghan gets the early breakthrough with Weatherald given out lbw for 7. Strikers 1-10 in the second over: https://t.co/lYw8498tCD #BBL07 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

WICKET: Jake Weatherald lbw b McClenaghan 8 (6b 2X4 0X6). Adelaide Strikers 10/1 in 1.4 overs.

Over 1.3: McClenaghan to Weatherald, FOUR

Over 1: Adelaide Strikers 5/0

Jake Weatherald4 (4b)

Alex Carey1 (2b)

Five runs picked up from the first over bowled by Chris Green as Jake Weatherald scored the boundary in it.

Over 0.6: Green to Weatherald, FOUR

Team sheets swapped and an early win for the @StrikersBBL: they’ll be batting first at the @TheAdelaideOval pic.twitter.com/e9LFwx2EYk — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2017

Adelaide Strikers won the toss and chose to bat first in the match.

Adelaide Strikers, batting first in front of their home crowd, scored 163/6 in their 20 overs.

Alex Carey was the top scorer for the team as he made 44 runs from 26 balls with five fours and two sixes to his name. Travis Head contributed 36 runs with the bat with the five boundaries and a maximum.

Arjun Nair grabbed three wickets for Sydney while Mitchell McClenaghan took two wickets.

Chasing 164 runs to win in their 20 overs, Sydney Thunder were bowled out after scoring 110 runs on the scoreboard in 17.4 overs.

Kurtis Patterson was the top scorer as he made 48 runs from 37 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six while Arjun Nair scored 23 runs for the side.

Ben Laughlin grabbed four wickets for Adelaide while Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan got two wickets for the team. Billy Stanlake and Travis Head also picked up a wicket each in the match.

Adelaide Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (wicket keeper), Travis Head (captain), Colin Ingram, Jono Wells, Jake Lehmann, Jono Dean, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake and Ben Laughlin.

Sydney Thunder XI: Shane Watson (captain), Ben Rohrer, Chris Green, Ryan Gibson, Aiden Blizzard, Arjun Nair, Jos Buttler (wicket keeper), Fawad Ahmed, Mitch McClenaghan, Andrew Fekete and Kurtis Patterson.

Story first published: 22nd December 2017