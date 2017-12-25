Australia coach Lehmann to step down in 2019

December 25, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

SYDNEY: Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann will not seek to renew his contract when his current deal expires at the end of 2019, he said in an interview aired Monday.

Lehmann outlined his plans to Fox Sports, declaring the English summer season in 18 months will be his last hurrah.

Australia will seek to defend their World Cup title in the first half of the 2019 English season before playing an Ashes Test series.

“That will be it,” Lehmann said when asked whether he will seek a new contract beyond 2019.

“It will be a case of too much time, too much travel.”

Lehmann has been at the helm since the 2013 Ashes when he replaced sacked coach Mickey Arthur following a disastrous tour of India.

In Lehmann’s time as coach, Australia have won two Ashes series at home and lost two in England, while also winning the 2015 World Cup.

“For me, I’ve really enjoyed the role and loving it,” he said.

“We’ll just get to that point and work out what we do from there.”

Former Test opener Justin Langer, who has an outstanding record at Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers, will be among the favourites to succeed Lehmann as national coach. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 25th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Ashes 2017/18: Fractured rib rules Overton out of Melbourne Test

December 24, 2017 1:21 pm

Starc out, Bird in for Boxing Day Test against England

December 24, 2017 6:25 am

Nine foreigners among Melbourne car attack injured

December 22, 2017 6:52 am

At least 19 injured as car ploughs into crowd in Melbourne

December 21, 2017 7:20 pm

Big Bash League 2017-18: Hobart Hurricanes take on Melbourne Renegades

December 21, 2017 9:14 am

Big Bash League 2017-18: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 5 wickets

December 19, 2017 4:29 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 Dec 2017
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 25 Dec 2017
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 25 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 25 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 25 Dec 2017

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 24 Dec 2017

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 24 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.