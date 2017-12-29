Australia 70-2 at lunch, trail England by 94 runs

December 29, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Ashes 2017-18

Australia were 70 for two and trailing England by 94 runs at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne on Friday.

David Warner was on 28 with Steve Smith not out four after the dismissals of Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja.

Earliar on, England were all out on their overnight total of 491 on the first ball of the fourth day in the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne on Friday.

James Anderson was caught by Cameron Bancroft at bat-pad off Pat Cummins for a duck to end the innings. Cummins finished with four for 117.

Alastair Cook carried his bat through the entire England innings and remained 244 not out. AFP / SAMAA


