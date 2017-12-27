Ashes : Australia 326-8 at lunch in 4th Test

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Ashes 2017-18

Australia were 326Â for eight at lunch after winning the toss on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Pat Cummins was on fourÂ with Josh Hazlewood yet to scoreÂ after skipper Steve Smith was out for 76 early in the session.

Earlier,Â Australia skipper Steve Smith was denied a fourth consecutive Boxing Day Test century when he was dismissed by England youngster Tom Curran in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Smith chopped a short delivery outside off-stump on to his stumps on 76 just 30 minutes into the second day’s play.

The 28-year-old had not been dismissed in a Melbourne Test match since Boxing Day 2014 and was on track to repeat the feat on a bat-friendly MCG pitch.

In the previous three showpiece Boxing Day Tests, Smith had scored 192 against India, 134 not out against the West Indies and an unbeaten 165 last year against Pakistan.

Smith threw his head back in annoyance as the bails flew into the air, giving Curran his first wicket in his debut Test match.Â  AFP / SAMAA


