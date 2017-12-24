Ashes 2017/18: Fractured rib rules Overton out of Melbourne Test

December 24, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

MELBOURNE: England paceman Craig Overton is out of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia with a fractured rib, officials said on Sunday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed he would not play in the Melbourne Test, starting on Boxing Day.

Uncapped fast bowler Tom Curran will reportedly make his debut to replace him, although fellow speedster Mark Wood has trained with the team this week.

Overton, who made his Test debut in Adelaide this month, was diagnosed with a cracked rib during the third Test in Perth.

He was struck when batting in Adelaide and exacerbated the injury when he tumbled while attempting to take a catch off his own bowling in Perth.

It is a blow for England, with Overton one of their best players on a troubled tour in which the Ashes urn was surrendered before Christmas.

“It’s obviously quite sore…and not the most ideal thing to get,” Overton told reporters last week.

“It just seemed like battling through the pain was in my nature. I’ve always been taught to fight through things and that’s what I’ve had to do.”

Curran, a right-armer from Surrey, was only added to England’s Ashes squad when Steve Finn was ruled out at the start of the tour with a torn knee cartilage.

Born in South Africa, the 22-year-old played a one-day international and three T20s for England earlier this year. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 24th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Starc out, Bird in for Boxing Day Test against England

December 24, 2017 6:25 am

Stokes cuts short NZ stay to return to England

December 23, 2017 7:26 am

Nine foreigners among Melbourne car attack injured

December 22, 2017 6:52 am

At least 19 injured as car ploughs into crowd in Melbourne

December 21, 2017 7:20 pm

Big Bash League 2017-18: Hobart Hurricanes take on Melbourne Renegades

December 21, 2017 9:14 am

Big Bash League 2017-18: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 5 wickets

December 19, 2017 4:29 pm

 

Full Programs

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 24 Dec 2017
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 24 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.