Another Cook record as England all out for 491

December 29, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
England were all out on their overnight total of 491 on the first ball of the fourth day in the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne on Friday.

James Anderson was caught by Cameron Bancroft at bat-pad off Pat Cummins for a duck to end the innings. Cummins finished with four for 117.

Alastair Cook carried his bat through the entire England innings and remained 244 not out.

It was the highest score ever by a batsman carrying his bat in Test history, bettering New Zealand’s Glenn Turner’s 223 not out against the West Indies in Kingston in 1972.

The last Englishman to carry his bat through a Test innings was Mike Atherton’s 94 in New Zealand in 1997 while Geoff Boycott last carried his bat through an Ashes innings with an unbeaten 99 in Perth in 1979.

England have the two remaining days of the Melbourne Test to get a result and win their first Test of the series after relinquishing the Ashes in the first three Test defeats.  AFP / SAMAA


