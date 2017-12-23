Woods splits with swing coach Como

December 23, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Sports
Be the first to comment!

Tiger Woods will press on with his comeback in 2018 without the aid of a swing coach, announcing on Twitter on Friday that he is splitting with Chris Como.

Woods says he has no immediate plans to replace Como, who began working with the 14-time major champion in November of 2014.

“Since my fusion surgery, I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing,” Woods tweeted. “I’ve done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris.

“For now, I think it’s best for me to continue to do this on my own. I’m grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him.”

Woods’s career had already been disrupted by injury when he began working with Como, and he has made just 12 US PGA Tour starts since then.

He missed all of the 2015-16 season, and after yet another back surgery in April was sidelined until the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in November — his first tournament in 10 months.

Woods, who said he was finally playing without pain, finished tied for ninth in the field of 18.

Woods’s performance in the Bahamas had his tour colleagues looking forward to his return to regular competition, but he has yet to announce his schedule for 2018.Â  Â AFP / SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 23rd December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Shami returns to India’s ODI squad for South Africa

December 24, 2017 6:33 am

Starc out, Bird in for Boxing Day Test against England

December 24, 2017 6:25 am

Sharma’s 35-ball ton leads India to series-clinching T20 win

December 23, 2017 3:19 am

Misbah elated at Islamabad United-SAMAA partnership

December 22, 2017 3:29 pm

Video: Anushka Sharma tears up the dance floor at wedding reception

December 22, 2017 2:30 pm

Video: Virat Kohli shakes a leg to Punjabi music at wedding reception

December 22, 2017 10:52 am

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.