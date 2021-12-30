Responding to gender-based violence in Sindh

Pathfinder International and UNFPA discuss the various remedies that are available to gender-based violence survivors.

In Pakistan, GBV statistics highlight the need to bring GBV to the forefront: According to the 2017 census, Pakistan’s population stands at 208 million, out of which nearly 49% are female. Pakistan is considered the 6th most dangerous country in the world for women to live in, where 1 in every 5 women are subjected to domestic violence. Nearly 22,000 rape cases have been reported to the police in the last 6 years and there have been 9,401 rape cases of violence against women in the last 6 months of the year 2020. The numbers are staggeringly high.

And there are various other forms of gender-based violence, such as early marriages, honour killing, lack of bodily autonomy regarding reproductive health, education and economic opportunities – the list goes on and on. It’s clear that the need on ground for corrective and preventative measures is high.

While we work towards systemic change, it is important to simultaneously work towards strengthening systems, institutions and processes that respond to gender-based violence. The Sindh government particularly, has been prioritizing gender issues, and departments such as the Women Development Department, the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) have been at the forefront in providing complaint mechanisms and support for survivors for violence.

As part of their services, the Women Development Department has institutionalized a Women Complaint Cell and their helpline 1094 is operational and receiving complaints. Pathfinder International and UNFPA, supported by Global Affairs Canada Sihat Mand Khandaan Project, worked to digitalise the data received at the Complaint Cell, and have institutionalized Standard Operating Procedures which takes a survivor centered approach for Complaint Cell 1094.

Pathfinder International and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have also supported the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women in producing videos on Gender-Based Violence with the expectation that women will be able to educate themselves and others about GBV, and the processes and mechanisms for protection survivors of Gender Based Violence. These videos feature the various social, economic, legal barriers that hinder survivors from seeking relief for GBV. The purpose of these videos is to spread awareness, and encourage young women to take actions and stand up for themselves, and provides information on where to access police services when needed.

An essential and groundbreaking development which was advocated for by Pathfinder, UNFPA and Legal Aid Society, is the establishment of the Multi-Sectoral Coordination Committee (MSCC), under the leadership of the Chief Secretary. This committee will ensure collaboration and coordination across the various departments of the Government of Sindh and will sync initiatives which deal with the response mechanisms for gender-based violence in the province. This MSCC is in line with best practices for improving systems response, and takes a collaborative, integrated approach to multifaceted issues of GBV.

A lot more has to be done but the Sindh Government is taking active steps to ensure that women of the province can lead safer and fuller lives, free from violence. Particularly with regards to the MSCC, this important step will lead to reduced inefficiencies, duplication of resources, stronger coordination between departments, leading to improvement of overall service delivery for essential services for survivors.