Accelerating the trend of online shopping through mega sales

With the advent of digitization, every aspect of consumer life is shifting online – and shopping is no exception. According to Statista, approximately 2.14 billion people shop online globally. The reason behind this change is the ease and accessibility that ecommerce affords to customers by enabling them to shop across borders from the comfort of their own homes.

Despite this change, the developing world is lagging behind. Even though more online businesses are springing up, consumer base in these regions tend to hesitate before making an online purchase. To curb this problem, digital businesses, including the ecommerce sector, is turning towards mega sales, which are known to expedite the trend of online shopping.

Large scale sales, such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and 11.11, result in sale-driven customer behavior. Essentially, purchasing goods make people happy, but nothing says joy more than discounts. Coupons, vouchers and promos all work towards incentivizing the users to try an online shopping platform – even if it is their first time doing so.

Highlighting sale season customer behavior, Muditha Premarathne, Chief Commercial Office at Daraz Pakistan, details that offering special deals has a direct impact of customer readiness, encouraging them to try new brands. A brand switch during sale period also results in an opportunity for other brands on the ecommerce channel to increase their visibility. This means that mega sales push customers to move out of their comfort zones; if reduced prices mean shopping online, then buyers are more likely to try it.

Thus, there is unlimited potential for ecommerce channels to spike the growth of online shopping. Since these platforms have a wide array of assortments, offering sitewide sales can convert a large portion of online site traffic. Simultaneously, on the seller side, they push offline retailers to open an online shop and extend their sources of revenue. Ecommerce sales also present startups and enterprises alike to enhance their products and potentially increase their market share.

Furthermore, sale shopping psychologically impacts individuals, and makes them happy. For example, a study led by Dr. Paul J. Zak discovered that recipients who received vouchers were 11% happier than those who didn’t receive a coupon. In addition, they experienced a 38% rise in oxytocin levels – a hormone that builds feelings of love and trust. Eventually, trusting online brands and platforms during sales will result in people’s willingness to repeatedly buy from the same outlet.

For example, due to the mega 11.11 sale, the leading online marketplace, Daraz, experiences 2x increase in online traffic every year. Similarly, this year the ecommerce channel is expecting its daily rundown of 80,000 packages to increase threefold on sale day. Evidencing the changing purchase decisions during sale season, Daraz is assisting the seamless transition towards online shopping.

Conclusively, huge sales are the driving force behind customer adaption to technology. They empower sellers and buyers alike to integrate into an online marketplace, which in turn, boosts customer experience and creates a shared online community.