Sporting Events Sponsorships Giving Rise to New Trend of Digital Sponsorships

South Asians’ love for cricket as a sport and as a source of entertainment is something else. At this point, it’s safe to say that the sport is more part of a larger sub-pop culture than anything. With cricketers having formidable fan-followings and a celebrity status, marketers and brands are coming to the realization that they now need to start formulating their branding and marketing strategies revolving around this particular sport even more than before.

When talking about popular cricket leagues, one cannot leave behind the Pakistan Super League and the Indian Premier League. Needless to say, these mega-events are all sponsored by some of the most prominent brands we know such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, HBL, Ford, OPPO and Nike just to name a few.

These brands have reaped great benefits from their on-point targeted advertising tactics and branding strategies within the stadium. But in today’s dynamic digital age, one should evaluate the importance and impact the landscape of digital marketing and digital sponsorships bring to the table.

The pandemic has changed the way we view and consume media and entertainment forever. Even for the T20 World Cup 2021, spectators will attend the event under strict rules of social distancing and SOPs. After lockdowns happened all over the world, more digital platforms want to invest in streaming rights to show T20 World Cup Live Match. This shift in dynamic has brought brands even more exposure and a wider audience than ever before.

Holistically speaking, this brought about a great shift in the superstructure of marketing and a lot of brands weren’t prepared for it immediately. But now, everyone is coming to the realization that tracking the impact of your branding campaign and strategy has become even more feasible than ever before due to the advancements in technology that have happened side by side. This has provided them enough analysis material to help them gauge and decide where they should place their investments in.

The influence of the online and digital space is undeniable. Increasingly, there are more and more opportunities springing up for brands to benefit from when it comes to digital sports sponsorships through social media platforms etc.

Keeping the culture in mind, some of these sport events are the highlights of the year in these countries. These live mega-events bring not only a commendable size of an audience but the attention of such a vast fan base that will do anything to show support to their treasured teams. These opportunities very well might be the jackpot of exposure that some brands consistently look for.

Consumers are now exposed to even more video and media on social platforms than before. But along with this increase in consumption comes the feasibility to track user engagement with more accuracy. This provides brands an even greater opportunity to support their branding strategies and propositions with quantified ROI evidence from this tracking.

But no matter the approach or the medium, being able to understand your potential audience both geography and demographic wise – while also accounting its other attributes – is still an essential need in order to create the consumer reach that brands strive for.

What matters to a brand is that it wants to be seen. Whether it’s through sponsorships, advertising or whatever approach to marketing, its purpose is to be out there to all the relevant people who will willingly look at them.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is just around the corner and surely, brands will be thinking of all the unique and effective ways in which they can capture and target their relevant audience. This is the best time for them to be able to shape their brand perception and change attitudes towards how they are perceived by their potential customer and the average viewer.

Now, the biggest challenge at hand for these brands is to effectively come up with strategies which will help them to build on and add value through innovation.

Daraz (Alibaba Group) is one such example of a brand who took this opportunity and stepped into the world of sports branding by uniting its users on the platform through various sports sponsorships.

During the Tokyo Olympics of 2020, Alibaba Group partnered up worldwide to deliver the dreams of local Olympians in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Daraz Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka more recently engaged in a partnership with their respective cricket boards to further enjoy this endeavor of sports branding. For the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Daraz Pakistan has now even become the exclusive live cricket streaming partner.

There will be a total of 45 matches all held in Oman and the UAE. The tournament is set to kick off from the 17th of October 2021 and will go on until the 14th of November.

All the matches will be live-streamed on the Daraz App, where you can also view all the Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 Schedulealong with ICC T20 WC 2021 news.

Boasting the largest digital audience in Pakistan, this is the peak time for advertisers all across Pakistan to benefit from this opportunity and avail the exposure their brands can have to millions of people across the nation.