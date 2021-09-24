Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
Suzuki Pakistan celebrates success of ‘My Suzuki My story’ season 2

Season 3 to be launched soon

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
My Suzuki My Story Season 2 by Suzuki Pakistan comes to its conclusion at a closing ceremony in Lahore on 17th September. Mr. Shafaat Ali, a renowned artist, hosted the event, it proceeded with Speeches from Mr. Aamir Shaffi, Functional Head Marketing and Sales & Mr. Masafumi Harano, MD. Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. Later on, there was a Q & A session with the winning participants, host and Mr. Ghulam Hussain Agha, General Manager Marketing followed by revealing the grand prizes.

Suzuki Pakistan’s management announced the winners of MSMS Season 2, a surprising tie for the first place Suzuki Pakistan management decided to announce two winners.

  • 1st prize All new alto winners are Abdul Basit and Qadeer Gillani
  • 2nd prize Gixxer winner is Rida Haider
  • 3rd prize GR 150 winner is Zohaib Tariq
  • 4th prize GS 150 winner is Omar A. Aziz
  • 5th prize GD 11o winner is Hyder Hothi

My Suzuki My Story is a digital engagement campaign that brings the brand and customer closer, a platform that’s for the audience to speak their minds about Suzuki, a culmination of good lived memories with the brand in sight. With the success of season 2, Suzuki Pakistan became the first automobile brand in Pakistan to have created a sustainable digital platform which is completely based on user-generated content. As a result, they achieved overwhelming response in form of active participation from the audience.

With MSMS season 1 and 2 embedding their names in the audience’s heart, Suzuki is now all set to launch My Suzuki My Story Season 3 soon.

