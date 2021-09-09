My Suzuki, My Story season 2: Suzuki Pakistan sees it through

One of the many reasons behind Suzuki Pakistan’s pride is the customer loyalty that the brand has built in the past 4 decades of service to the Pakistani people. Being a prominent leader of the automobile industry since a long time, Suzuki Pakistan found its way and settled into people’s mind before any other organization of said industry could. This made Suzuki a generational name, meaning that someone, somewhere, somehow has a memory related to the brand.

Staying true to the customer sentiment, Suzuki Pakistan came up with an idea to strengthen the brand-customer bond in a very innovative way. A digital platform fueled by the loyal customers and fans called ‘My Suzuki My Story’. The platform initiated a campaign with a simple format of story-telling. The user had to share any memory they had with the brand and win a grand prize in return. People took part in great numbers and made My Suzuki My Story a successful campaign.

The year passed but Suzuki Pakistan had a new plan for My Suzuki My Story. A new season of the same campaign, remodeled, upgraded and amplified in terms of creativity, magnitude and even incentives. The concept was still about people sharing their stories of the brand but now there was a new and creative way to do it. Suzuki Pakistan categorized the story-telling into themes like art, music, food, travel and etc. to give a more personal yet relatable touch for the audience. To maximize the effect of this My Suzuki My Story Season 2, the brand hired top tier digital influencers to pull the audience towards this campaign and make it more meaningful. Art theme was covered by Ramish Safa, Abid Brohi took over the music theme, Irfan Junejo made sure all the vloggers and travelers took part, Zenith Irfan inspired many women adventurers to send in their entries while ‘Bros Meet The World’ catered to the foodies.

With such an innovation, response was as overwhelming as expected, submissions were coming in left, right and center in the form of pictorial stories, vlogs, films, songs, narrations and even written stories. Among so many creative and interesting submissions, the brand had to funnel down to 6 shortlisted candidates from all over Pakistan who will be receiving the grand prizes. The prizes include Alto 660cc, Gixxer, GS 150, GR 150, GD 110.

The successful execution of this campaign made Suzuki Pakistan the first of its industry to have a sustainable user generated platform on the digital spectrum. My Suzuki My Story Season 2 saw a great influx of entries but now the campaign is driving towards its closing and we will be seeing the winners of My Suzuki My Story Season 2 soon.

What went on in the participant’s mind, how did they come about submitting their entry in MSMS2 and what did they go through while creating that story, watch this video to know all about one of the shortlisted candidate’s experience of MSMS2.

If you’re willing to be a part of it, My Suzuki My Story Season 3 is not far away!