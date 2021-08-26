Thursday, August 26, 2021  | 17 Muharram, 1443
Cheaper car loans: Roshan Apni scheme explained

Overseas Pakistanis can buy their relatives cars at subsidized rates

Posted: Aug 26, 2021
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

The Pakistan government has reduced duties and taxes on locally assembled cars, which has led to a drop in prices. On top of that, the central bank’s Roshan Apni Car scheme is providing overseas Pakistanis subsidized car financing, making it cheaper still to own a car. Can overseas Pakistanis buy cars for their relatives in Pakistan and what benefits will they receive under this scheme compared to the standard financing options? SAMAA Money’s Farooq Baloch explains.

Disclaimer: This video has been published in partnership with MCB. The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.

