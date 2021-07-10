Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Sponsored Content

The future of doing laundry is here and here’s what you need to know

Now you don’t have scrub for hours

Posted: Jul 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Clothes. We love them. No matter what they are, our clothes hold a special place in our heart and are very personal to us, that’s why the most heartbreaking thing for us would always be if our favorite outfit got ruined by a nasty stain or if over time it lost its shine but now there’s hope for those clothes.

Surf Excel Liquid is here to save us from the misery of letting go of our favorite clothes. Its new stain removal formula makes doing laundry that much easier. Surf Excel Liquid left no stone unturned when it comes to leaving your clothes looking brand new; their bottle has a cap that doubles as a scrubber to get those stubborn stains out of your clothes. Now you don’t have scrub for hours until your hands give out to keep your clothes clean.

Surf Excel Liquid truly went out of their way to give their customers the best usage experience. Since liquid detergent is not widely used in our country, Surf Excel Liquid gives detailed instructions on how to use it and not just that but also how much liquid you need to use for different types of washing! In conclusion, Surf Excel Liquid makes our lives and the lives of our clothes so much easier and we can all just breathe a sigh of relief now that our clothes are saved!

