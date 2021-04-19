The new Surf Excel ramazan ad will make you shed tears

Ramzan is that special time when families come together, people all over the world open their hearts to each other and everyone experiences the blessings of the holy month. For some, however, the month brings moments of sorrow as they remember the loved ones they have lost. That is what the latest Surf Excel ad for Ramzan explores as well in its yearly bid to make us realise what Ramzan is all about.



Taking us on a poignant journey of belonging, love, blessings and super-charged emotions, Surf Excel shows us the story of a bus full of children on their way to an old-age home. Showing a mix of emotions such as excited children and confused but happy elderlies, the ad brings about a kaleidoscope of feelings as the two sides meet.



Lighting up joy in each other’s world, the children and elderly find solace in each other’s company as they go about doing a number of activities, from painting beautiful Ramzan Mubarak posters, to the tots playfully applying hair dye or feeding the elderly. In the process the paint stains and food drops end up more on everyone’s clothes but there’s true frolic and fun for them all as they celebrate their first day of Ramzan together as the idea of daag toh achhe hain takes centre stage when the stains measure the level of riotous fun they all had together.



The ad also has its fair share of tearful emotions and hard to swallow messages. Showing the children finishing off their day and heading back to the bus, we’re hit with poignancy when it’s revealed that the children too, are alone. They come from an orphanage, the Saaya Orphanage and like the elderly, who live in the Sahara Old Age Home, they too have lost their loved ones in the past year as well.



The story, despite its sorrowful moments, goes towards a happy note. We see the elderly at the old-age home talk about how the children too have lost someone they loved. “”Inhone bhi kisiko khoya hai, aur humne bhi,” they say. In a beautiful reply, the child is seen replying with “Saath reh lenge, toh koi akela nahi rahega,” bringing the two sides together in a sense of belonging.



Making a point about the over five million orphans and adults in old age homes, ‘Ek Mukammal Jahan’ brings Surf Excel’s initiative to the forefront, which aims at helping those who lost family to experience the joy of being a part of one, once again.



Doing what Surf Excel does best each Ramazan, this year too they have made us feel wholesome and come out in supporting them on their journey towards making us realise just what the holy month is truly all about.



Check out the ad here and tell us what you think:



