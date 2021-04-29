Social media can’t stop loving the new Surf Excel Ramzan ad in this Zoom call!

Ramazan comes as the most-awaited holy month in the year where all muslims come together in a bond of unity and faith as they celebrate it all together with their family and loved ones. However, while many are fortunate to have their close ones around, there are also those who spend this blessed month without having someone to call their own. Highlighting this, and giving us an unexplored sense of realisation of the other side, Surf Excel has talked about the ones who don’t have someone by their side in their latest Ramzan ad, where they focus on the lives of the elderly and the orphaned with the concept of #EkMukammalJahan.

Bringing to the public the concept of a ‘home for all’ with their latest message, Surf Excel highlighted how fulfilling it could be if everyone had a family to love this Ramzan, which really struck a chord with people across the internet — including many outspoken social media influencers and media giants.

Getting on a Zoom call, a select number out of these popular influencers, journalists, bloggers, and media personalities, got an early look at the ad film and took the discussion further as they talked about the importance of such initiatives and ads by Surf Excel each year through which the brand not only gets us emotional, but also narrates a solution or message on neki and ibadat for all to follow.The major names in the Zoom session included, Aamna Isani, Maliha Rehman, Amna Niazi, Momin Ali Munshi, Hunaina Rasool, Faiza Saleem, Daniyal Sheikh, Hassan Choudary, Manahyl Shafiq, and Humna Raza.

Discussions during the video call revolved around the larger understanding of the Surf Excel Ramzan ads and how they have an ethos of warmth and emotions around them as well as the solution they tend to give. For many, this is what they love about the brand during the blessed month.

“This ad was quite impactful because it takes you along with the story. When you see the term ‘Orphanage’ written on the bus, that’s where you realise what is happening,” Amna Niazi remarked. Adding onto this, Hassan Choudary of Something Haute said that this Surf Excel ‘took his heart’ with its strong message.

The conversation also drew parallels with the feeling many felt during the pandemic of being stuck at home, isolated either due to contracting COVID-19 or the lockdown, and how those who have lost loved ones and are at orphanages and old-age homes tend to have that feeling throughout the year.

“For many of us who have contracted COVID-19 in the previous year or know about the feeling of isolation, this Surf Excel ad would make you realise how those elderly and orphans feel who usually have no one to go to,” Hassan Choudary commented.

Comedian and social media personality, Faiza Saleem also noted how the Surf Excel Ramzan ad felt real and didn’t just have emotional appeal for vanity sake or a gloss over. “I like that they haven’t played on people’s emotions, because so many brands just add it as a novelty and it means nothing,” Faiza commented. Adding to this, journalist Maliha Rehman also added that emotions for this ad came organically. “This just triggers emotions naturally.”

Speaking about the need for such ads and the initiative Surf Excel has taken with the ‘home for all,’ journalist Aamna Isani also noticed how this ad can help people go towards doing more community service.

“You can build spaces where the elderly are safe and the children are happy,” Aamna said. “I think there should be more community service in our society. We have so little of it.”

Daniyal Sheikh, a much-celebrated social media influencer, also spoke about the importance of such an ad as he could connect it to being attached to the elderly and how important the relationship with grandparents is.

“My grandfather would tell me his stories of youth and I’ve been listening to them since childhood but to this date, I love hearing them,” Daniyal noted. “It’s a beautiful moment to spend with your grandparents and it’s important for our mental health too. In this Surf Excel ad as well, we see this bond between the young and the elderly, which is so heartfelt.”

Surf Excel has ensured each year that their Ramzan ad serves a larger purpose of instilling care through their idea of Neki and Ibadat, which in 2021 has just spread in a larger way — making this ad such a need of the hour and something which people cannot stop praising for getting all aspects just right.