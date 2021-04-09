34 Iconic Organisations Shine Bright at KE’s KHI Awards

All entries were vetted by an independent panel of jurists
With strict COVID-19 SOPs in place, K-Electric (KE) hosted the first edition of the KE KHI Awards on Saturday, 3rd April 2021, at its head office. The KE KHI Awards is a platform created by the power utility to acknowledge the iconic organisations whose efforts have helped Karachi cement its place as not just the economic engine of the country but also as a hub for innovation, sustainability, and change.
A total of 34 winners were announced at the event, across 13 different categories. Categories ranged from Education to Public Health, Uplifting Communities, Inclusion, Livelihoods & Vocational Training, Heritage & Culture to Digital Accessibility & Financial Inclusion, as well as Sports and Women’s Empowerment.
Commenting at the Awards via a video message, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said: “The participants and winners of these awards are an integral part of the state, as they support the government in its efforts to help the people of the city across a number of different fields including education, public health, and sustainability. I appreciate KE’s step to recognize the efforts of these NGOs and I am sure that it will be a catalyst towards bigger plans. The process was conducted with utmost transparency and impartiality, and all organizations were evaluated on their performance alone.”
All entries vetting by an independent panel of jurists headed by Saad Amanullah Khan, founder of #IAMKARACHI and included organizational leads and senior management from many of Karachi’s leading organizations. It was not an easy process, as all of the around 140 entries represented organizations that are doing exemplary work in their chosen areas, but after a strict process of vetting based on present criteria, 73 names were shortlisted for the final round.
Speaking about this whole process and the selection of winners, Saad Amanullah Khan noted, “We had an overwhelming number of entries to choose from for our first edition. The winners have been instrumental in making a tremendous impact on the city, and their total asset base stands at over PKR 54 billion, which is the welfare investment these organizations are making to drive progress in Pakistan and its largest metropolitan city. KE’s decision to honor these organizations and empower them on their journey is commendable.”
Submitted entries/proposals were evaluated on the basis of the impact their initiatives had for Karachi or its adjoining areas within Sindh and Balochistan. All winners were chosen based on their performance, contributions, and the impact of their plans for the benefit of society which are in various stages of execution. EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited were the Official Award Auditors and monitored the end to end process of shortlisting and jury process against the defined parameters developed by K-Electric.
CEO K-Electric, Moonis Alvi, while speaking at the occasion, noted the company’s long association with Karachi, “KE is excited to bring the inaugural edition of the KHI Awards. Our relationship with the city extends over 107 years, and we are embedded in the fabric of Karachi,” he said. “It is heartening to see so many competent and passionate organizations working at the forefront to uplift the city. These awards are KE’s humble effort to acknowledge their dedication, and are proud to extend our support in their ongoing efforts. KE is also grateful to the jury members who volunteered their time and expertise, as well as our audit partners who ensured credibility and transparency in the evaluating process.”
The final list of winners includes:
doctHERs
Idara e Taleem o Agahi
Orange Tree Foundation
Institute of Business Administration Karachi
Development in Literacy
Kiran Foundation
The Citizens Foundation (TCF)
Behbud Association Karachi
National Academy of Performing Arts
Tehzeeb Foundation of Pakistan
Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre
Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF)
Hands
The Hunar Foundation
Who is Hussain? Foundation
Karachi Vocational Training Center
Pakistan Legal United Society (PLUS – Legal Aid)
Pink Pakistan Trust
Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN)
Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT)
ChildLife Foundation
Fatimid Foundation
Lady Dufferin Hospital
Bait ul Sukoon Cancer Hospital
Pakistan Life Saving Foundation (PALS Rescue)
Citizens Police liaison committee (CPLC) Sindh
Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation
AMTF Helping Blood Disorder Program
Roshni Research & Development Welfare Organization
Panah Trust (Panah Shelter Home)
Karachi United Football Foundation Trust
NED University of Engineering and Technology
INFAQ Foundation