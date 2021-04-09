34 Iconic Organisations Shine Bright at KE’s KHI Awards

With strict COVID-19 SOPs in place, K-Electric (KE) hosted the first edition of the KE KHI Awards on Saturday, 3rd April 2021, at its head office. The KE KHI Awards is a platform created by the power utility to acknowledge the iconic organisations whose efforts have helped Karachi cement its place as not just the economic engine of the country but also as a hub for innovation, sustainability, and change.

A total of 34 winners were announced at the event, across 13 different categories. Categories ranged from Education to Public Health, Uplifting Communities, Inclusion, Livelihoods & Vocational Training, Heritage & Culture to Digital Accessibility & Financial Inclusion, as well as Sports and Women’s Empowerment.

Commenting at the Awards via a video message, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said: “The participants and winners of these awards are an integral part of the state, as they support the government in its efforts to help the people of the city across a number of different fields including education, public health, and sustainability. I appreciate KE’s step to recognize the efforts of these NGOs and I am sure that it will be a catalyst towards bigger plans. The process was conducted with utmost transparency and impartiality, and all organizations were evaluated on their performance alone.”

All entries vetting by an independent panel of jurists headed by Saad Amanullah Khan, founder of #IAMKARACHI and included organizational leads and senior management from many of Karachi’s leading organizations. It was not an easy process, as all of the around 140 entries represented organizations that are doing exemplary work in their chosen areas, but after a strict process of vetting based on present criteria, 73 names were shortlisted for the final round.

Speaking about this whole process and the selection of winners, Saad Amanullah Khan noted, “We had an overwhelming number of entries to choose from for our first edition. The winners have been instrumental in making a tremendous impact on the city, and their total asset base stands at over PKR 54 billion, which is the welfare investment these organizations are making to drive progress in Pakistan and its largest metropolitan city. KE’s decision to honor these organizations and empower them on their journey is commendable.”

Submitted entries/proposals were evaluated on the basis of the impact their initiatives had for Karachi or its adjoining areas within Sindh and Balochistan. All winners were chosen based on their performance, contributions, and the impact of their plans for the benefit of society which are in various stages of execution. EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited were the Official Award Auditors and monitored the end to end process of shortlisting and jury process against the defined parameters developed by K-Electric.

CEO K-Electric, Moonis Alvi, while speaking at the occasion, noted the company’s long association with Karachi, “KE is excited to bring the inaugural edition of the KHI Awards. Our relationship with the city extends over 107 years, and we are embedded in the fabric of Karachi,” he said. “It is heartening to see so many competent and passionate organizations working at the forefront to uplift the city. These awards are KE’s humble effort to acknowledge their dedication, and are proud to extend our support in their ongoing efforts. KE is also grateful to the jury members who volunteered their time and expertise, as well as our audit partners who ensured credibility and transparency in the evaluating process.”

The final list of winners includes:

Digital Accessibility & Financial Inclusion

doctHERs





Moonis Alvi presenting award to Khaqan Sikander and Nazia Bilal



Education

Idara e Taleem o Agahi

Orange Tree Foundation

Institute of Business Administration Karachi





Naz Khan presenting award to Malahat Awan



Development in Literacy





Sadia Dada presenting award to Caroline Sharon



Empowering Women

Kiran Foundation

The Citizens Foundation (TCF)

Behbud Association Karachi

Heritage & Culture

National Academy of Performing Arts

idara e Taleem o Agahai





Mariam Shah receiving award from Moonis Alvi



Tehzeeb Foundation of Pakistan





Fatima Awan receiving award from Moonis Alvi



Inclusion

Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre

Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF)

Hands

Livelihoods & Vocational Training

The Hunar Foundation

Who is Hussain? Foundation

Karachi Vocational Training Center

New Organisations (less than 12 months old)

Pakistan Legal United Society (PLUS – Legal Aid)

Pink Pakistan Trust

Public Health

Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN)

Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT)

ChildLife Foundation

Fatimid Foundation

Lady Dufferin Hospital

Bait ul Sukoon Cancer Hospital

Safety (Road, Fire, Home, Personal)

Pakistan Life Saving Foundation (PALS Rescue)

Citizens Police liaison committee (CPLC) Sindh

Social Service

Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation





Sadia Dada presenting award to Mohammad Ali Chundrigar



AMTF Helping Blood Disorder Program





Sadia Dada presenting award to Dr Asim Qidwai



Roshni Research & Development Welfare Organization

Panah Trust (Panah Shelter Home)

Sports

Karachi United Football Foundation Trust

Sustainability & Environment

NED University of Engineering and Technology





Naz Khan presenting award to Saad Ahmed Qazi



Uplifting Communities

INFAQ Foundation