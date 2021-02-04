Are schools going to be as safe in 2021 as they were before?

The school bells haven’t rung in a long time. Schools in the country closed in March 2020 due to rising fear and opened for a short period in September, to eventually be closed again. However, early January 2021, the government announced for schools to be reopened to allow children to pursue an education properly, to be able to learn and develop and sit for their exams at the end of each term. The decision met with a lot of apprehension and debate from various sectors, prominently from mothers worried about the health and safety regulations and whether schools would obediently follow them. Keeping this concern in mind, Domex Pakistan, Unilever’s surface cleaner brand, took up the responsibility to ensure schools are safe, disinfected spaces.

With the government as an ally, the brand has started its disinfection campaign from Sindh, educating schools about disinfecting toilet seats in school bathrooms and surfaces that children come in regular contact with. The much needed initiative was highlighted through a thought-provoking video released by Domex that showcased students at school and the high touch points that students come in regular contact with such as chairs, desks, benches, swings etc. The nostalgic video takes us back to carefree old school days and reminds us how important schools are, not only for education but as the place where our children form their primary social and friend’s network. The video was accompanied with a heart touching narration that inspired many to recognise the value of schools and how barren life has been for children without that essential place of learning and development.

Regular visits by Domex to schools will not only disinfect the space but will also educate school staff on best hygiene practices. It is school staff’s responsibility at the end of the day, to regulate and enforce that strict SOPs are followed at all times. It is only when school staff follows all the brand SOPs on its mission that anything meaningful can be achieved.

The video was shared across social mediums by high profile individuals who actively comment on education policies such as Faisal Sabzwari, Zarrar Khuro and Saeed Ghani among many more. The news was soon picked up by national television, where news anchors praised the initiative taken by Domex. Within a span of minutes, publications picked up the news and a positive united wave spread over social media with many appreciating the initiative and sharing how it’s about time everyone comes together in whatever way possible to battle the virus and live a normal life once again.

Children desire to be in schools surrounded by like minded peers of their age. Domex’s partnership will hopefully create a worry-free environment for children and their parents so they can fully learn, play and get to be a child. The video’s tagline “Mehfooz schools, Befikar Bachpan” articulates an important thought and is a hope for the future; to give back to the children of our country the childhood they deserve.